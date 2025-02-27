OTC Markets Group Welcomes Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: LICYF), a leading global lithium-ion battery resource recovery company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. previously traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "LICYF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to start trading on OTCQX, which is expected to reduce our costs while continuing to provide us efficient access to U.S. capital markets," said Ajay Kochhar, Li-Cycle President and CEO. "We remain focused on providing value for all stakeholders and advancing our key priorities, which include securing a complete funding package for our Rochester Hub project and satisfying funding conditions for first advance under our U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) loan facility. With our finalized DOE loan facility, top-tier partnerships across the global critical minerals and lithium-ion battery supply chains, and patented Spoke & Hub Technologies, Li-Cycle plays an important role in strengthening the U.S. energy industry due to our ability to domestically produce critical minerals."

About Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.

Li-Cycle is a leading global lithium-ion battery resource recovery company. Established in 2016, and with major customers and partners around the world, Li-Cycle's mission is to recover critical battery-grade materials to create a domestic closed-loop battery supply chain for a clean energy future. The Company leverages its innovative, sustainable and patent-protected Spoke & Hub Technologies to recycle all different types of lithium-ion batteries. At our Spokes, or pre-processing facilities, we recycle battery manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries to produce black mass, a powder-like substance which contains a number of valuable metals, including lithium, nickel and cobalt. At our future Hubs, or post-processing facilities, we plan to process black mass to produce critical battery-grade materials, including lithium carbonate, for the lithium-ion battery supply chain.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

