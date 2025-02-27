Ayurcann Holdings Corp.: Ayurcann Reports Another Record Sales Growth In Q2 2025 Of $13,363,509

Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR, OTCQB: AYURF) ("Ayurcann" or the "Company") is excited to announce record-breaking financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2024, the highlights of which are included in this news release. As a leading player in the rapidly growing cannabis industry, Ayurcann continues to demonstrate exceptional growth and operational excellence, positioning itself for long-term success. All figures are reported in Canadian dollars. The Company's full set of consolidated financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and accompanying management's discussion and analysis can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at www.ayurcann.com and its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

FINANCIAL HIGHTLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2024

Ayurcann's Q2 2025 results reflect the strategic execution of our growth plan and solidify our position as a market leader in the Canadian cannabis space. Key highlights for the three-month period include:

Revenue Growth: Ayurcann delivered a stellar $13,363,509 in gross revenue, marking another 25% increase year-over-year (compared to $10,740,248 million for the same period last year). This growth is a testament to our unwavering focus on quality, innovation, and customer demand.

Profitability: With a 43% gross margin and an adjusted positive EBITDA1 of $815,085 in Ayurcann Inc., the Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, and $356,828 on a fully consolidated basis of adjusted positive EBITDA, Ayurcann continues to prove that it's not just about top-line growth but also about building a sustainable, profitable business.

Industry Leadership: Ayurcann stands in as a Top 3 producer of vapes in Ontario by volume2. We now hold 6% of the Canadian vape market2 and 12% of the Ontario market2 - a clear indication of our strong competitive position in a rapidly expanding market.

Persistent Growth and Strong Momentum Heading into Calendar 2025

As we look ahead, Ayurcann is on track for another record-breaking year, with a projected over $50 million in revenue3 and continued positive EBITDA for fiscal 2025. The cannabis industry is evolving rapidly, and Ayurcann is positioned to capitalize on this growth with a robust portfolio of innovative products and a proven track record of success.

Why Ayurcann and why NOW:

Explosive Revenue Growth: We're not just growing, we're accelerating-with our strategic expansion across the vape, pre-roll, and concentrate categories, Ayurcann is on its way to achieving over $50 million in sales for fiscal 2025, which would be a 300% increase over the past three years (compared to $11 million in fiscal 2022, $22 million in fiscal 2023 and $45 million in fiscal 2024).

A Proven Market Leader: With 6% of the Canadian vape market and 12% in Ontario, Ayurcann is already a dominant player in key markets. This strong position, backed by innovation, efficiency, and product diversification, makes us an exciting player in the cannabis industry.

A Robust Product Portfolio: Ayurcann's diverse range of products-spanning vapes, pre-rolls, concentrates, and more-caters to the growing demand for quality cannabis products. Our 30 new stock keeping units launched in the last six months are already expanding our reach across Canada.

Why Ayurcann is Poised for Growth:

The Future of Cannabis: The cannabis market in Canada is still in its growth phase, with an expanding consumer base, increasing product demand, and new opportunities on the horizon. Ayurcann is ahead of the curve with its forward-thinking approach to product development, operational efficiency, and brand recognition.

Strong Profitability and Market Share: Ayurcann's impressive margins and strong financial foundation create a platform for future profitability and shareholder returns. We've achieved 25% revenue growth in the face of market challenges, and this momentum should continue as we proceed to capture larger market shares across key product categories.

Expanding Presence: Ayurcann is expanding not only in its core markets but into new provinces and markets across Canada. This continued geographic expansion, combined with an increasing product lineup, means we anticipate gaining more consumers and generating higher revenue in the coming quarters.

With a clear growth trajectory and the strategic expansion of our footprint across the country, Ayurcann is projecting $50 million in revenue while maintaining positive EBITDA in fiscal 2025. By staying focused on innovation, quality, and expanding our market presence, we are positioned for long-term success.

Ayurcann represents a dynamic growth opportunity in the cannabis space as a company that has a proven success, leadership, and bright future ahead. With a strong market position, sustained profitability, and expanding product lines, we look to deliver value to our shareholders.

1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") and adjusted EBITDA. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Non-IFRS measures provide investors with a supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and, therefore, highlight trends in the Company's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. Management uses non-IFRS measures in measuring the financial performance of the Company. 2 Based on reporting by Hifyre IQTM, as of December 31, 2024. 3 Based on gross revenue of $14,760,268 in Q1 2025 and $13,363,509 in Q2 2025 and such revenues continuing at the same pace for the remaining quarters.

