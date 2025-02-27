Progress Software Corporation: Progress Appoints Ed Keisling to the Role of Chief AI Officer

Senior engineering leader to oversee Company's AI strategy and continued rapid development of AI-powered solutions across the global Progress product portfolio

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced the appointment of Ed Keisling as the Company's Chief AI Officer (CAIO). In this newly created role, Keisling will be responsible for leading the AI strategy for Progress and for further transforming the Company's product portfolio to support customers with their AI journeys. He will report directly to Progress CEO Yogesh Gupta.

"Ed is a transformational technology leader with over three decades of experience leading and driving change," said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. "Here at Progress, he has been instrumental in advancing our AI vision and innovation efforts. His ability to bridge engineering execution with strategic business goals has been evident throughout his career. Ed is shaping our AI-first approach as we align our product offerings to the rapidly evolving needs of our customers."

Progress remains at the forefront of AI innovation, delivering responsible AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software to hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide.

"Our customers rely on Progress to power and solve mission-critical parts of their business, and AI is redefining how these solutions evolve," said Keisling. "With recent advancements in AI, the pace of innovation is accelerating, removing traditional barriers to adoption. Progress has been offering AI capabilities within its products for years and has passionate teams already focused on this space. I am excited to further develop and lead this charge ensuring our customers have the tools, processes and expertise to fully leverage AI's transformative potential and drive even further value with our products."

Previously, Keisling served as Senior Vice President of Engineering for Infrastructure Management at Progress where he played a pivotal role in driving innovation and enhancing operational efficiency. Prior to Progress, he held various executive positions in the technology sector specializing in complex system architectures, cloud computing and large-scale infrastructure management. Keisling was a member of the executive leadership team at Vecna Technologies where he ran Engineering, IT, DevOps, Support, Program Management and Analytics. He also held senior engineering roles at Pegasystems for over 17 years.

Keisling continues to give his time to engineering development programs including the UNH Pathways Program and the MIT Undergraduate Practice Opportunities Program (UPOP), where he serves as a mentor and presenter.

About Progress

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible, AI-powered applications and experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:

Kim Baker

Progress

+1-800-477-6473

pr@progress.com