BioRestorative Therapies, Inc: BioRestorative Announces FDA Clearance of IND for Phase 2 Trial of BRTX-100 in Chronic Cervical Discogenic Pain

- BRTX-100 is the first and only stem cell product candidate cleared to be evaluated in the cervical degenerative disc disease setting -

- IND clearance expands Company's advanced clinical pipeline for BRTX-100 treatment of both chronic lower back and neck pain -

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ("BioRestorative", "BRTX" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BRTX ), a clinical stage regenerative medicine innovator focused on stem cell-based therapies and products, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has cleared its Investigational New Drug ("IND") application for BRTX-100, a novel cell-based therapeutic engineered to target areas of the body that have little blood flow, for the treatment of chronic cervical discogenic pain ("cCDP").

"Clearance of this IND for BRTX-100 represents a significant milestone and is a testament to the devotion of our talented scientific team to develop innovative cell-based therapies that fill the significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of degenerative disc disease, one of the leading causes of chronic pain and illness," said Lance Alstodt, Chief Executive Officer of BioRestorative. "We are taking a comprehensive approach to leveraging our technology throughout the spine to bring effective pain relief and functional improvement to millions of patients. To that end, we are laying plans to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of intradiscally injected BRTX-100 for patients with cCDP in a double-blind, sham-controlled, randomized Phase 2 study as soon as is practicable. In the meantime, we continue to advance our FDA Fast Track-designated BRTX-100 chronic lumbar disc disease (cLDD) program."

About Chronic Cervical Discogenic Pain

Chronic neck pain is a considerable public health burden that accounts for one of the top five chronic pain conditions. The pain can range from cervical intervertebral discs, facet joints to atlantoaxial joints. Cervical discogenic pain syndrome is a common source of neck pain with a reported prevalence between 16% to 41%. Cervical discs have a rich supply of nerve fibers that are prone to structural disruption and inflammatory reaction that makes them susceptible to pain. The commonly affected levels are C5/C6 and C6/C7, with C7 being the most common nerve root involved. Initially, the symptoms present proximally, but they can later progress to brachialgia.1

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative (www.biorestorative.com) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. As described below, our two core clinical development programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders, and we have also recently begun offering BioCosmeceutical products:

• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient's bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient's damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease. We have also obtained FDA IND clearance to evaluate BRTX-100 in the treatment of chronic cervical discogenic pain.

• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem®): We are developing cell-based therapy candidates to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells ("BADSC") to generate brown adipose tissue ("BAT"), as well as exosomes secreted by BADSC. BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes. BADSC secreted exosomes may also impact weight loss.

• BioCosmeceuticals: We operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform. Our current commercial product, formulated and manufactured using our cGMP ISO-7 certified clean room, is a cell-based secretome containing exosomes, proteins and growth factors. This proprietary biologic serum has been specifically engineered by us to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and bring forth other areas of cosmetic effectiveness. Moving forward, we also intend to explore the potential of expanding our commercial offering to include a broader family of cell-based biologic aesthetic products and therapeutics via Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies, with the aim of pioneering U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals in the emerging BioCosmeceuticals space.

