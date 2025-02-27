Anzeige
WKN: 896716 | ISIN: GB0004535307 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
INVESCO ASIA DRAGON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVESCO ASIA DRAGON TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.02.2025 18:42 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

INVESCO ASIA DRAGON TRUST PLC

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 27 February 2025, the following transactions in Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc (the "Company") securities took place:

  • Susan Sternglass Noble acquired 20,000 ordinary shares in the Company. The shares were acquired at a price of £3.471525 per share.
  • James Will acquired 13,000 ordinary shares in the Company. The shares were acquired at a price of £3.471525 per share.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Susan Sternglass Noble

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Non- executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant

a)

Name

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

b)

LEI

549300YM9USHRKIET173

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s)

Transaction summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

2025-02-27

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004535307

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

GBP - British Pounds

Nature of Transaction:

Purchase of Shares

Price

Volume

Total

3.47

20,000

69,430.50

Aggregated

3.472

20,000

69,430.50

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

James Will

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Non- executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant

a)

Name

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

b)

LEI

549300YM9USHRKIET173

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s)

Transaction summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

2025-02-27

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004535307

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

GBP - British Pounds

Nature of Transaction:

Purchase of Shares

Price

Volume

Total

3.47

13,000

45,129.82

Aggregated

3.472

13,000

45,129.82

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

27 February 2025


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.