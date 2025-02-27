Demetra Holding acquires 51% stake in GetSet Surgical, a leader in sterile packaged single-use spine surgical kits

Strategic acquisition aimed at enhancing Demetra's infection management solutions and orthopedic offerings

US Spine Division of Demetra's portfolio company, OsteoRemedies, to oversee distribution in the US market

CE-marked GoPLF! and GoLIF! systems already available in global markets; FDA clearance already in place for GOPLF, GoLIF! clearance expected in 2025

Demetra Holding, an innovative and independent international medical company leader in providing anti-infective cements, spacers and biomaterials for orthopedic applications, today announced its acquisition of a 51% stake in GetSet Surgical, a leading Swiss-based spine surgical solutions provider.

The acquisition marks a significant step in Demetra Holding's strategy to broaden its offerings in the Spine sector. The collaboration will combine Demetra's existing technologies with GetSet's expertise in sterile spine procedure kits, creating a comprehensive spinal/orthopedic product lineup designed to reduce infection risks, optimize hospital efficiency and contribute to environment sustainability.

Strategic benefits of the acquisition

This investment will integrate the strengths of both companies, establishing a new approach to spine and orthopedic procedures. The use of sterile-packaged disposable implants and instruments helps to reduce the risk of infections and hospital costs associated with central sterilization issues, aligning directly with Demetra's mission of becoming the company of choice for infection management and efficiency through its portfolio companies: Tecres, OSARTIS, OsteoRemedies and Yijiutai.

As a result of this acquisition, both companies will be able to offer integrated solutions that promote patient safety and operational efficiency, as well as environment sustainability, key objectives in modern healthcare.

Michele Perrino, CEO of Demetra Holding, commented: "Demetra Holding is proud to spearhead this collaboration, as it aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance healthcare solutions focused on orthopedic infection management strategies worldwide. By combining the innovative capabilities of GetSet Surgical with our existing product offerings, we are striving to create and become the premier choice for surgeons and their patients in the single-use, sterile packaged spinal procedure market."

Ole Stoklund, founder and CEO of GetSet Surgical stated: "The integration of GetSet's cutting-edge sterile packaged spine procedure kits with Demetra Holding's robust portfolio and resources will significantly enhance our mutual commitment to minimizing infection risks and optimizing operational efficiencies in hospitals and the emerging ASC market."

Global expansion and US market focus

As part of its expansion plans, Demetra Holding is prioritizing the introduction of GetSet's products into the United States market. The newly established US Spine Division of Demetra's portfolio company OsteoRemedies will manage the distribution of these products. This division will be headed by Ted Bird, an industry veteran recently appointed Vice President Spine Commercial.

The initial US product offerings will include GetSet's GoPLF! Posterior Lateral Fusion system, already FDA approved. Introduction of GetSet's GoLIF! Lumbar Interbody Fusion system is anticipated to take place later this year following FDA 510(k) clearance which is pending. Additional systems already in development will be expedited by this new investment.

Integration into Demetra's global infrastructure

Beyond the US, Demetra Holding is committed to expanding GetSet Surgical's innovative products across its global operations. Both the GoPLF! and GoLIF! systems are already CE-marked and available for distribution in European and other International markets. By leveraging Demetra's extensive infrastructure, the integration of GetSet Surgical will expand the availability of advanced healthcare solutions in key global markets, with a focus on improving patient outcomes and driving efficiency in healthcare delivery worldwide.

About Demetra Holding SpA Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Demetra Holding is dedicated to aggregating innovative healthcare companies that enhance lives through advanced products with a focus on infection prevention and control. For more information, visit www.demetraholding.com

About GetSet Surgical Founded in 2016 in Switzerland, GetSet Surgical is transforming conventional spine surgery practices by providing sterile-packed, ready-to-use implants and instruments. More information can be found at www.getsetsurgical.com

