Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTCQB: ACKRF) ("the Corporation" or "American Creek") is pleased to announce that project operator and JV partner Tudor Gold ("Tudor") has announced initial results from ongoing metallurgical test work on the high-grade gold Supercell-One Complex (SC-1), located at the Treaty Creek Project situated within the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The initial metallurgical results of the SC-1 composites follow the highly successful initial metallurgical results of the CS-600 Sub-Domain which were released in the corporation's press release dated October 25, 2024 and highlighted in this press release below.

The SC-1 Complex was discovered during the 2024 drill campaign. This discovery demonstrates significant additional economic potential for the Treaty Creek Project. The SC-1 Complex is peripheral to the CS-600 copper-gold domain and is best described as a series of sub-parallel, intermediate- to low-sulphidation breccia structures that overprint the Goldstorm gold-copper-silver porphyry deposit. The structures are superimposed over and cut through the CS-600 copper-gold domain as a late-stage event. The SC-1 Complex is comprised of four distinct breccia structures: SC-1A, SC-1B, SC-1C and SC-1D. While SC-1B carries high-grade copper and silver mineralization, in addition to gold mineralization, it is the only structure that is considered polymetallic. The other three structures, SC-1A, SC-1C and SC-1D are all high-grade gold systems.

Highlights from the results of the two lowermost structures, SC-1C and SC-1D include:

Flotation recoveries of up to 85.1% gold were achieved.

Flotation testing confirmed that a salable concentrate from the SC-1C and SC-1D auriferous quartz-pyrite breccia structures produced a concentrate grade of 33.6 g/t gold.

Results from the SC-1C and SC-1D structures complement the recently reported metallurgical testing on the Lower CS-600 Sub-Domain, which returned:

Flotation recoveries within the Lower CS-600 sub-domain returned up to 88.1% copper, 63.8% gold, and 51.3% silver.

Flotation testing confirmed that a high-grade copper concentrate with significant quantities of gold can be produced from the Lower CS-600 Sub-Domain that exceeds 29% copper with significant gold and silver grades of 33 g/t and 96 g/t, respectively.

The samples reported in this press release are from the 2024 drill campaign and were selected from representative composite samples of the SC-1C and SC-1D structures. These sample locations and compositions are outlined below in Figure 1.

SUPERCELL-ONE ZONE - GOLDSTORM DEPOSIT





Figure 1: Supercell-One Metallurgical Results Image

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/242711_eeb65f467449c86a_001full.jpg

Commenting on the results, Ken Konkin, President & CEO of Tudor Gold stated, " We are very pleased with our preliminary metallurgical test results for two of the SC-1 structures that we believe hold the greatest potential for making a substantial economic impact on the Project. This marks a significant step forward in advancing the exploration and development of the high-grade-gold complex that may lead to the 'mine within a mine concept' and represents a pivotal point generating a rejuvenation of a very significant exploration target that could require a much smaller capital cost as a starter area for the Treaty Creek Project. SC-1C is the largest structure, spanning up to 800 meters in length by 400 meters in depth, that we believe can be effectively processed using standard metallurgical technology. All structures are open in all directions. Most importantly, these initial findings demonstrate that a viable gold concentrate could be generated from the largest breccia structures within the Supercell Complex. Additionally, the original hole that intersected SC-1C (GS-22-134) contained 17 grains of fine-grained visible gold, observed over 4.5 meters that averaged 20.61 g/t Au. Of importance to note, was that the values in GS-22-134 had very consistent gold grades with no apparent 'nugget effect' that can often occur within these types of systems. Given that we see visible gold in the core, a gravity-flotation system is currently the best choice of beneficiation. However, Tudor's goal is to optimize and enhance recoveries, and to increase concentrate grades through flotation technology. Further metallurgical studies are also underway on the copper-gold-dominant CS-600 Domain, for which initial metallurgical results were announced on October 24, 2024. The metallurgical study showed that material extracted from the CS-600 copper-gold domain can be processed with conventional flotation techniques to produce a high-quality copper-gold concentrate. Looking forward, the focus in the near term is to continue to investigate the SC-1C and SC-1D mineralized horizons, given that these appear to have the best grade, width, and continuity, to develop a multi-million ounce complex analogous to that of the Valley of Kings Deposit at Brucejack Lake. The company is working on permitting for an exploration ramp to best delineate the Supercell structures and test for additional mineralized structures along that vast un-tested upper contact area of the CS-600 Domain."

Initial test work reported in this press release was carried out on material from two structures (SC-1C and SC-1D) at the recently discovered SC-1 Complex, which is within the Goldstorm Deposit at the Treaty Creek Project. Only fresh, non-oxidized, mineralized material was taken from SC-1D and SC-1C and blended into a composite sample. Previously collected high-grade samples were not tested in the preliminary tests, ensuring that the test samples were not compromised by oxide minerals. The two Supercell structures were blended as one composite and were subjected to mineralogy, gravity (Knelson/Mozley), whole ore cyanidation, whole ore pressure oxidation ("POX") treatment, as well as batch and locked cycle flotation testing. Initial results demonstrated flotation as the most economical and simple method to recover gold and copper mineralization. Head assays of the two composites are listed below in Table 1.

Table 1. Initial Head Assay Results from Composite Sample SC1-C and D





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/242711_eeb65f467449c86a_002full.jpg

From the SC1-C and SC-1D composites no gravity-recoverable gold was detected in these particular samples. A significant portion of gold (42%) was found to be locked in sulphides. The cyanide leach at a primary grind of 75 microns recovered 46.8% gold. Further testwork at a finer grind is currently underway. Whole ore POX performed well, yielding over 91% gold extraction after 24 hours.

The use of flotation processes demonstrated very efficient gold recoverability, achieving impressive recovery rates of 91-93% at the rougher stage with a primary grind of 75 microns. A coarser primary grind of 125 microns was also tested with no negative effects on the recovery. Locked cycle testing yielded 85% overall recovery, producing a saleable concentrate with gold content of 33.6 g/t. This translates to a substantial five times increase in gold concentration with a 17% mass pull. However, the cleaner concentrate contains some deleterious elements such as 0.8% arsenic, 0.3% antimony, 0.005% bismuth, and 0.04% mercury. It is suspected some of the deleterious elements are tied up in the tennanite/tetrahedrite minerals. Further flotation test work is currently underway to improve overall concentrate quality.

Locked Cycle Metallurgical Test Work and Results SC1-C and D

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/242711_eeb65f467449c86a_003full.jpg

Locked Cycle Test Flowsheet SC1-C and D

Figure 2: Source: SGS Canada (2025)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/242711_eeb65f467449c86a_004full.jpg

The metallurgical program was carried out by SGS of Vancouver, B.C., which has been selected to conduct further mineralogical assessment of the Goldstorm sample material. The metallurgical and mineralogical work was conducted under the supervision of Travis O'Farrell, P. Eng of Fuse Advisors., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. O'Farrell has reviewed this news release and agreed to its contents.

Qualified Person

Ken Konkin, P.Geo., President and CEO, Tudor Gold, is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, responsible for the Project. Mr. Konkin has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

QA/QC

Standard QA/QC sampling procedures are maintained by SGS to ensure accurate and representative testing.

Treaty Creek JV Partnership

American Creek is a proud partner in the Treaty Creek Project.

The project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek.

American Creek and Teuton hold fully carried 20% interests, which means no development costs are incurred by these companies until a production notice is issued. This gives shareholders a unique opportunity, to avoid the dilutive effects of exploration while maintaining their full 20% exposure to one of the world's most exciting mega deposits.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Corporation expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Corporation's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Corporation in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Corporation with securities regulators.

Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

