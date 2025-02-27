Kryterion and Caveon Announce Partnership Solution for Optimal Exam Delivery

A Unified Approach to Global Test Delivery and Security for Any Assessment Need.

Kryterion , a global leader in online assessment and a subsidiary of the Drake International Group , today announced a new partnership with Caveon , the leading exam security provider in high-stakes testing, to launch a comprehensive solution for developing and delivering online exams.

The full-package solution combines security and scalability so that institutions can guarantee exam integrity without overloading their existing IT infrastructures. Through this partnership, Kryterion and Caveon are empowering organizations to maintain real-time control via Kryterion's cloud-hosted SaaS platform and Caveon's Scorpion Test Driver, enabling security fraud prevention with data-powered insights.

Testing programs will now be able to stop integrity concerns before they start. Additionally, Caveon customers will have access to Kryterion's online proctoring solution and a global network of over 1,000 testing centers to expand their reach. This partnership provides unparalleled flexibility when choosing which test delivery platform works best for an organization without having to switch providers. Whether it is a low-stakes or high-stakes exam, online or in testing centers, this solution will cover all needs.

"This partnership is part of Kryterion's ongoing mission to provide our customers with agile solutions, putting the choice and power in their hands," said Rob Armstrong, president of Kryterion. "I'm excited to partner with Caveon and to see the value it will bring to test sponsors."

"This partnership brings Caveon and Kryterion's relationship full circle", said Caveon Founder and CEO David Foster. "As the once CEO of Kryterion, it's wonderful to re-establish this partnership and I'm thrilled to be able to offer customer-centric solutions that focus on flexibility, program choice, security, and candidate experience."

About Kryterion

Kryterion , a subsidiary of the Drake International Group , has been a leader in online global assessment and proctoring since 2001, continually advancing the credentialing industry with cutting-edge innovations. Its SaaS platform, Webassessor, empowers clients with flexible, secure, and self-managed testing solutions. The company, located in the US, the UK, the Philippines, South Africa, and Japan, provides high-quality test development and delivery and psychometric services paired with outstanding customer support.

About Caveon

For more than 20 years, Caveon Test Security has driven the discussion and practice of exam security in the testing industry. Today, as the recognized leader in the field, Caveon has expanded its offerings to encompass innovative solutions and technologies that provide comprehensive protection: Solutions designed to detect, deter, and even prevent test fraud.

