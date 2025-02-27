ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Expands Into Colorado With Acquisition of Aspen Gold Insurance Brokers

Acquisition further enhances ALKEME's strong presence in the Western US

ALKEME, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, has announced its acquisition of Aspen Gold Insurance Brokers, marking the company's first expansion into Colorado. This strategic move strengthens ALKEME's presence in the western United States and broadens its portfolio of commercial and personal insurance offerings.

Aspen Gold Insurance Brokers, a family-owned and operated agency based in Broomfield, Colorado, has built a strong reputation for providing personalized insurance solutions to clients across the state. The acquisition will allow ALKEME to leverage Aspen Gold's local expertise and client relationships while bringing additional resources and technology to enhance service delivery.

Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition: "We are thrilled to welcome Aspen Gold Insurance Brokers to the ALKEME family. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and allows us to tap into the vibrant Colorado market. Aspen Gold's commitment to client service and community involvement mirrors our own values, making this partnership a natural fit."

Caleb Joseph, Founder of Aspen Gold Insurance Brokers, shared his perspective: "Joining forces with ALKEME presents an exciting opportunity for our team and clients. We've always prided ourselves on providing the gold standard in customer service, and now, with ALKEME's resources and innovative approach, we can elevate that standard even further. This partnership will enable us to offer more comprehensive solutions while maintaining the personalized touch our clients have come to expect."

As ALKEME continues to grow its presence in the western United States, the acquisition of Aspen Gold Insurance Brokers represents a significant milestone. The combined strengths of both companies promise to deliver enhanced value to clients and further establish ALKEME as a leader in the insurance industry.

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 45 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 40 locations in 22 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 35 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

