Ikonisys SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancers through a unique, fully automated solution for medical analysis laboratories (the "Issuer"), today announces the completion of a capital increase of €500k by way of a private placement with a specialized investor.

This transaction is part of the Company strategy to strengthen its net financial position while expanding its shareholder base with specialized investors, following the path highlighted during the presentation of the ALIKO SCIENTIFIC brand on December 4, 2024.

The funds raised will be primarily used to accelerate the Group's global commercial expansion and its transformation into a global hub for next-generation oncology diagnostics solutions.

Legal terms of the Capital Increase

The implementation of this capital increase, conducted with cancellation of shareholders' subscription rights through a private placement, was approved by the Board of Directors of the Issuer at its meeting held on February 10, 2025 (the "Capital Increase

The new shares will be issued under the 17th resolution of the Issuer's shareholders' meeting held on September 30, 2024. The settlement-delivery of the new shares is expected to take place on March 3, 2025.

In accordance with applicable regulations, the Capital Increase did not require the approval of a notice (le "prospectus") by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF

Main terms of the Capital Increase

The Issuer has issued a total of 333,333 new ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.5 each, to the investor, pursuant to article L. 225-129, 225-129-2 and 225-138 of the French Commercial Code, in accordance with the 17th resolution passed by its Annual General Meeting on September 30, 2024.

The issuance price of the new shares issued under the Capital Increase, equal to €1.50 per share, represents a premium of approximately 3% on the Ikonisys share price at the close of February 26, 2025.

Impact of the transaction in terms of liquidity risk management and financing horizon

As of June 30, 2024, and as mentioned in the half-year financial report published on October 31, 2024, the Issuer's consolidated cash position amounted to €23k.

In order to strengthen its financial resources, Ikonisys completed in H2 2024 capital increases for a total cumulative sum of €1m.

Taking into account the previously secured financing facility, the Company considers that it is now in a position to meet its financing needs for more than 12 months.

Impact of the Capital Increase on a shareholder holding 1% of the capital

On the basis of the 13,457,565 shares outstanding, the impact on the shareholding of a shareholder holding 1% of the Issuer's capital prior to the transaction is as follows:

On a non-diluted basis On a diluted basis1 Before completion of the Capital Increase 1.00% 0.97 After issuance of the 333,333 shares resulting from the Capital Increase 0.98 0.95

1 Dilution takes into account the exercise of all outstanding dilutive instruments likely to result in the issuance of a maximum indicative number of 397,043 new shares.

Capital breakdown before and after completion of the Capital Increase

Before the Capital Increase:

Shareholder Number of shares % of share capital % of voting rights Cambria Co-Investment Fund 5,268,989 39.15% 48.97% Cambria Equity Partners 1,796,919 13.35% 16.49% MC Consulting* 351,464 2.61% 3.63% Redfish 4 listing Srl 233,333 1.73% 1.20% CC Holding Srl 166,666 1.24% 0.86% ETH Scientific Srl 2,000,000 14.86% 10.33% Free float 3,640,194 27.05% 18.52% Total 13,457,565 100% 100% Treasury shares 54,138

*Holding company of the CEO, Mario Crovetto

After the Capital Increase:

Shareholder Number of shares % of share capital % of voting rights Cambria Co-Investment Fund 5,268,989 38.21% 48.14% Cambria Equity Partners 1,796,919 13.03% 16.21% MC Consulting* 351,464 2.55% 3.57% Redfish 4 listing Srl 233,333 1.69% 1.18% CC Holding Srl 166,666 1.21% 0.85% ETH Scientific 2,000,000 14.50% 10.15% Free float 3,973,527 28.81% 19.90% Total 13,790,898 100% 100% Treasury shares 54,138

*Holding company of the CEO, Mario Crovetto

Risk factors related to the Issuer

Detailed information about the Issuer, including its business, financial information, results, outlook and related risk factors, is contained in the 2023 annual financial report for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, published on July 8, 2024. This document, together with other regulated information and all the Issuer's press releases, is available on the Issuer's website (https://alikoscientific.com).

About ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA)

Headquartered in Paris, ALIKO SCIENTIFICis the parent company of an international ecosystem of businesses dedicated to advancing oncology diagnostics. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALIKO, the company coordinates industrial, financial and research activities through its subsidiaries: Ikonisys Inc. (USA) and Hospitex International (Italy). ALIKO SCIENTIFIC's mission is to innovate cancer diagnosis by uniting cutting-edge technologies, resources, and strategic investments to create a global center of excellence in oncology.

For more information, visit: www.alikoscientific.com

About IKONISYS

Ikonisys is a global leader in automated diagnostics, specializing in fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and circulating tumor cell (CTC) detection. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and a fully automated microscopy platform, Ikonisys provides unmatched precision, scalability, and efficiency in cancer diagnostics and treatment monitoring. Recognized as pioneer in automation for rare cell detection, Ikonisys is at the forefront of personalized medicine, empowering clinicians to deliver targeted therapies and improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit: www.ikonisys.com

About HOSPITEX

Hospitex, based in Florence, Italy, is a global leader in cytology innovation. The company conducts in-house research, development, and production, thus ensuring the highest standards of quality. Hospitex offers the world's most advanced Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) technology, capable of processing any cytological sample with unmatched precision. Hospitex is uniquely positioned as the only company fully prepared for seamless digital integration, paving the way for a transformative future in cytology diagnostics.

For more information, visit: www.hospitex.com

Contacts

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

