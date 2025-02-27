Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Cydcor, a leader in outsourced sales and marketing solutions, continues to evolve its service offerings to meet the dynamic needs of brands. As part of its commitment to delivering high-impact solutions, Cydcor is leveraging its expertise in residential, business-to-business, and retail sales to offer a full suite of event services including:

Sports venue brand ambassadors

Product education and training

Retail sales ambassadors

Sales driven samplings and tastings

Booth buildout and event activations

Known for its expertise in face-to-face interactions, Cydcor's experiential marketing services allow brands to connect directly with consumers through interactive, high-energy engagements at trade shows, retail spaces, and entertainment venues.

Earlier this month, Cydcor made a powerful impact at the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) Access Live event in Denver, where it showcased the company's expertise in creating immersive, high-energy brand experiences.

As brands seek more direct and impactful ways to connect with consumers, Cydcor continues to innovate with scalable and customized event solutions. "Our expertise in customer acquisition and brand engagement naturally extends into live events, allowing us to create powerful consumer interactions that drive real business impact," said Vera Quinn, CEO of Cydcor. "Bringing our event services capabilities to WSWA was a great opportunity to demonstrate how we help brands maximize visibility, engagement, and sales in competitive spaces."

With more than 30 years of experience in helping brands grow, Cydcor's event services provides tailored solutions designed to help its clients maximize their return on investment in live events.

For more than three decades, Cydcor has provided customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies in a wide range of industries. Cydcor has mastered the power of building relationships with consumers while leveraging the advantages of technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is based in Agoura Hills, California. For more information about Cydcor, visit www.cydcor.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242723

SOURCE: Cydcor LLC