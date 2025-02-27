Bowman and Brooke LLP: Bowman and Brooke Law Firm Surpasses 1,000th Trial Milestone

Bowman and Brooke LLP, a nationally recognized trial firm dedicated to defending the world's largest manufacturers in high-exposure product liability litigation coast to coast, announces the firm has surpassed its 1,000th trial. This milestone affirms their rank as one of the industry's foremost product liability trial firms in the country.

1000 Trials

Tried and True with Tiger

"Anywhere, anytime, any courthouse has always been more than just a slogan to us," says Firm Chair Emeritus Paul Cereghini, who has tried more than 50 of those trials for the firm. "It's who we are. For 40 years, clients have relied on our trial teams to defend their interests where and when they need counsel, often in their most difficult cases. We greatly appreciate that unwavering trust from our clients."

This achievement is a proud event in the firm's 40-year story, illuminating the firm's culture and core values. "As Dick Bowman was known to say, 'If you've done it, it ain't bragging,'" notes Cereghini.

"When a company is committed to defending the safety of its products, employees and reputation, it needs a trial team with experience - and the confidence - to go to verdict." says Frank Hosley, Firm Chair and another of the firm's go-to first chair trial lawyers. "We're proud to say that's Bowman and Brooke, and we plan to continue our commitment to be that firm by providing hands-on training and programs for our future trial lawyers."

Within the 1,000 trial milestone, the firm boasts it has:

Tried cases in 48 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Canada.

Defended 183 different corporate clients.

Included more than 330 trial lawyers as members of its trial teams throughout its history.

Led trial teams in 388 different courthouses, including in the following state and federal courts: The largest U.S. cities: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Diego, Dallas. Eight currently designated American Tort Reform Foundation "Judicial Hellholes:" Georgia, Philadelphia, Cook County, California, New York City, Louisiana, St. Louis and Lansing, MI. Unique venues such as: Portland, ME and Portland, OR Charleston, SC and Charles Town, WV International Falls, MN and Niagara Falls, NY Vacation hot spots: Honolulu, HI; Miami, FL; St. Thomas, VI; Old San Juan, Puerto Rico Remote locations: Nome, AK; Hazard, KY; Tunica, Mississippi; Waterloo, IA; Tierra Amarilla, NM; Kermit, TX



The firm's nearly 200 lawyers primarily defend manufacturers of motor vehicles, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, consumer products and industrial equipment and materials in product liability, consumer warranty and other liability matters nationwide. The firm's commitment to the continual development and steady stable of first chair trial lawyers is evidenced by their investment in more than 11 custom Trial Skills Colleges for the firm's attorneys.

Contact Information

SOURCE: Bowman and Brooke LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire