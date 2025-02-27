ABE Technology Provides Update on Ongoing Strategic Transaction

ABE Technology Nears Milestone in Major Healthcare Sector Transaction, Reaffirms Commitment to Shareholder Value

ABE Technology (H.K.) Company Limited ("ABE Technology") confirms that it has been engaged in an extensive and ongoing corporate action involving a significant entity within the healthcare technology sector. Given the advanced stage of this process and in compliance with relevant disclosure obligations under Hong Kong market regulations, the Company is providing this update to ensure transparency with its shareholders.

Over the past 12 months, ABE Technology has pursued a structured and deliberate course of action aimed at securing a transaction that aligns with its strategic objectives and enhances shareholder value. The Company can confirm that it is now in the final stages of regulatory, operational, and structural assessments necessary to bring this initiative to completion.

While no definitive agreement has yet been reached, ABE Technology's Board and management remain committed to achieving an outcome that reflects the best interests of shareholders. As such, all necessary regulatory filings, due diligence, and compliance measures are being progressed in accordance with the Securities and Futures Ordinance (SFO) and the Takeovers Code under the oversight of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX).

"The Company has been engaged in a highly strategic and complex process over the past year, and we have taken all necessary steps to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements while actively advancing discussions," said Chen Tang, Chief Financial Officer of ABE Technology. "We believe this initiative represents a defining moment for ABE Technology and look forward to providing shareholders with further updates as soon as we are in a position to do so."

Given the duration of this process and its material significance, ABE Technology wishes to reaffirm that it remains fully committed to completing all outstanding requirements in line with its planned Q2 2025 timeline. Shareholders and investors are advised that further updates will be issued as developments occur and in accordance with regulatory disclosure obligations.

The Company notes that there is no certainty that a transaction will be completed, and shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in ABE Technology's securities. Any further announcements will be made in strict compliance with applicable regulatory frameworks.

About ABE Technology

ABE Technology (H.K.) Company Limited is a leading provider of AI-driven healthcare solutions, committed to advancing diagnostic and patient care technologies through innovation. The Company continues to strengthen its market position through strategic initiatives that drive long-term growth and shareholder value.

