Nextaff Group, LLC: NEXTAFF Launches Xtra Mile Community Outreach to Expand Giving Efforts Beyond Monetary Donations

A Nationwide Effort Focused on Hands-On Community Engagement and Local Impact

NEXTAFF is strengthening its commitment to giving back with the launch of Xtra Mile Community Outreach. While the company has always prioritized charitable giving-donating 10% of franchise fees to charity since its inception-this new initiative will focus on hands-on service and community involvement alongside financial contributions.

"NEXTAFF builds on our longstanding commitment to not only financially support numerous great causes but also take a leading role in the communities we serve," said James Windmiller, Co-Founder and COO. "By engaging directly in our local communities, we hope to inspire others to embrace the power of participation."

Creating a Ripple Effect Through Action

Xtra Mile is built on the idea that small efforts can create lasting change. Whether it's volunteering, organizing events, or supporting local causes, the staffing agency wants to inspire a culture of service that extends through its employees, franchisees, and partners.

For years, the organization has supported the Be Legendary Landon Daniel Foundation, Warriors for Willow, and Charlie's House. These contributions have helped fund important causes, from supporting families in need to promoting child safety. With Xtra Mile, the team is building on this history by increasing direct involvement in communities.

This program was created with the belief that giving back goes beyond financial contributions.

"Giving back isn't just about writing a check," said Brandy Brockus, Franchise Support Manager and Head of the Xtra Mile committee. "It's about showing up, making connections, and creating a ripple effect of kindness."

Her passion for service is evident as she further explains the vision behind the initiative. "Xtra Mile is about going beyond donations and putting our hearts and hands into the communities we serve."

Empowering Franchise Offices to Make a Local Impact

Franchise locations across the country will take part in this outreach by supporting causes that matter in their communities. While the company will continue to contribute financially, Xtra Mile encourages direct involvement in local efforts.

This commitment to giving has always been a core part of its mission. The program allows each franchise to take an active role in giving back beyond donations.

NEXTAFF of Johnson County's Managing Partner, Nicole Scott, shared her thoughts on the importance of community involvement.

"Getting involved in my community isn't just about giving back. It's about creating connections, offering support, and making a real difference in people's lives," said Scott.

She emphasized her team's dedication to the Xtra Mile mission, highlighting the impact they've already made.

"My team and I have helped families access vital resources and ensured children receive the medical care they need," she said.

Scott believes that these efforts strengthen the community. "When we show up for each other, we build a community where no one has to face challenges alone."

First Event: The Zebra Run for MSD

The first event under the Xtra Mile initiative is the Zebra Run, a one-mile fun run supporting the Cure MSD Foundation. MSD (Multiple Sulfatase Deficiency) is a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder with no cure. This event will help raise awareness and funding for research and support efforts.

Participants and sponsors are invited to be part of this event:

Register for the Zebra Run: Sign Up Here

Sponsorship opportunities available: Become a Sponsor

Looking Ahead

The Zebra Run is just the beginning. Xtra Mile will continue to grow, with more events and outreach efforts planned in the months ahead. The company is excited to see how each franchise location brings this initiative to life in their communities.

The staffing firm encourages businesses, partners, and individuals to join the effort and find ways to give back in their communities.

For more details on Xtra Mile Community Outreach, visit NEXTAFF Community Initiatives .

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen, and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners to find quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare, and technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit nextaff.com . Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit nextaff-franchise.com .

Contact Information

Jennifer Walker

Marketing Manager

pr@nextaff.com

Brandy Brockus

Franchise Support Manager

xtramile@nextaff.com





SOURCE: Nextaff Group, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire