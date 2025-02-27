National Association of Broadcasters: NAB Show Features Industry Heavyweights; New Speakers Include Host Stephen A. Smith, Athlete Jason McCourty and Filmmaker Gotham Chopra

WWE's Nick Khan and Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Producer David Goyer, Editor Jeff Groth Also Among Visionary Thought Leaders.

The 2025 NAB Show, the premier event for the broadcast, media and entertainment industry, is set to showcase an exceptional lineup of industry leaders and innovators. Global visionaries will be taking the stage to speak on key trends that include AI, sports, streaming, cloud virtualization and the creator economy. These thought leaders will converge at the Las Vegas Convention Center April 5-9, 2025, (Exhibits April 6-9) to share knowledge, collaborate and network with peers.

Stephen A. Smith

The Show will commence with a one-on-one conversation featuring renowned sports media personality Stephen A. Smith during the Welcome Session on April 7. Smith, star of ESPN's "First Take," host of "The Stephen A. Smith Show" and author of the New York Times bestseller, "Straight Shooter," will share insights on the evolving media landscape, sports entertainment and his journey to becoming one of television's most influential voices. Mike McVay, president of McVay Media Consulting and a 40-year programming veteran with extensive experience in content creation, talent coaching and media strategy, will be interviewing Smith.

Also in the sports world, WWE president Nick Khan and chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque will discuss the company's continuing evolution - from global expansion and talent development to innovative storytelling and the integration of new technologies as part of the new Business of Entertainment track at NAB Show produced in partnership with The Ankler.

Jason McCourty

Just announced, Jason McCourty, a 13-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl champion transitioned to broadcasting as co-host of the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," game analyst for CBS Sports and contributor to ESPN programs like "NFL Live" and "SportsCenter." McCourty will discuss how engaging on-air talent can elevate content, build loyal fan bases and drive deeper audience connections.

Gotham Chopra

NAB Show will spotlight entrepreneurs including Gotham Chopra, the award-winning filmmaker and co-founder of "Religion of Sports," who will deliver a compelling keynote titled PEAK HUMAN: Unleashing the Champion Within. Set for April 6 kicking off the all-new Sports Summit, Chopra will delve into the deep cultural impact of sports narratives and the mythic pursuit of Human Potential.

Hollywood writer and producer David Goyer - known for "Blade," "Foundation" and his writing on Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" Trilogy - will explore the new formats of collaborative storytelling he's developing that are bridging the gap between AI and filmed entertainment through his latest franchise project "Emergence" and the AI-powered platform Incention as part of the Business of Entertainment track.

Also in the film industry, Jeff Groth, ACE, BFE has edited a wide variety of film and television projects, earning nominations for an Oscar, a BAFTA and two ACE awards. His work includes "Joker," "The Hangover Part III," "Entourage" and "Community." He'll be hosting the workshop The Cut: From Rough to Art.

"NAB Show is where industry-defining conversations happen, and this year's lineup of thought leaders represents the best in business, innovation and creativity," said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events.

The 2025 NAB Show continues to be the definitive gathering for those shaping the future of content and technology. The event will feature an exciting lineup of top-tier executives, creators and industry changemakers, including:

Hollywood/Film/Cinema

Fenton Bailey, director, producer & co-founder, World of Wonder

Randy Barbato, producer & co-founder, World of Wonder

Alice Brooks, cinematographer, ASC, Wicked

David Goyer, writer/producer, Blade/Foundation/The Dark Knight

Jeff Groth, ACE, editor, Joker

Jenny McShane, producer, Only Murders in the Building; actress, Shark Attack, Wayne's World II

Myron Kerstein, editor, ACE, Wicked

Roberto Schaefer, cinematographer, ASC, AIC, Finding Neverland/The Kite Runner

Gotham Chopra, founder, Religion of Sports

Media/Personalities

Bobby Carter, host & series producer, Tiny Desk Concerts, NPR

Jasmine Enberg, VP, principal analyst at EMARKETER

Paul "Triple H" Levesque, chief content officer, WWE

Stephen A. Smith, host, ESPN

Sports

Joaquin Duro, EVP, Sports, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

Steven "Claw" Jalicy, senior director, streaming & broadcast distribution, ESL FACEIT GROUP

Nick Khan, president, WWE

Brian Lawlor, president, Scripps Sports

Jason McCourty, athlete/host, NFL Network

Tracy Perlman, SVP player operations, NFL

Broadcast

Rob Babin, executive vice president, Radio at Cox Media Group

Felipe Chavez, COO, Bustos Media

Buzz Knight, founder at Buzz Knight Media

Julie Koehn, president & owner, Lenawee Broadcasting Company

Pat LaPlatney, president & co-CEO, Gray Television

Mike McVay, president, McVay Media Consulting

Will Payne, owner, Payne Media Group|

Marian Pittman, President of Content, Cox Media Group

Chris Regina, Chief Content Officer, TCL North America

Bruno Seros Ulloa, co-founder, president & COO, LatiNation Media

Mayur Srinivasan, SVP, digital video platform, FOX

Rob Weisbord, COO & president of local media, Sinclair

Monica Williams, SVP, digital products & operations, Content Distribution Group, NBCUniversal

Business/Technology

Andy Beach, technology strategist/AI advisor, Flikforge

Sarah Foss, CTO, Audacy

Matthew Henick, SVP, ventura TV operating system, The Trade Desk

Louis Hernandez Jr., chairman &CEO, Black Dragon Capital

Tony Marlow, CMO, LG Ads

Kevin Mayer, co-founder and co-CEO, Candle Media

Takashi Larry Nakano, senior director, business development & content acquisitions, Samsung

Dan Neely, co-founder & CEO, Vermillio

William Shelton, retired commander, Air Force Space Command

Tom Staggs, co-founder and co-CEO, Candle Media

Creator Economy

Sean Atkins, CEO, Dhar Mann Studios

Cassandra Bankson, CEO, CBLLC

Tinashe Chaponda, CEO, Sosani

Tyler Chou, founder & CEO, Creators Attorney

Dhar Mann, founder, Dhar Mann Studios

Brit Starr, chief marketing officer, CreatorIQ

Thai Randolph, board member & interim CEO, Rock The Bells

Rene Ritchie, creator liaison, YouTube

Register to attend NAB Show today. Covering the event? Register as press, and stay updated on the latest show news by adding your name to our media list.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at nab.org.

About NAB Show

NAB Show is the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media and entertainment, held April 5-9, 2025 (Exhibits April 6-9) in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for next-generation technology inspiring superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. Learn more at NABShow.com.

###

CONTACT

Elizabeth Donatelli

edonatelli@nab.org

202-429-5407

SOURCE: National Association of Broadcasters

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire