•First US Big Four law firm delivering integrated technology, scale, and legal solutions

•Global reach through established legal practices across more than 80 KPMG network member firms

•AI-powered solutions enabling legal teams to focus on strategic priorities

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Today, KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm, launched KPMG Law US, a subsidiary of KPMG LLP, marking a milestone as the first law firm owned by a Big Four firm to serve the US market.

The legal services market is experiencing rapid growth and transformation. Many businesses aim to transform their legal operations to gain a competitive advantage. KPMG Law US combines the technological capabilities of KPMG LLP with legal services to address the evolving needs of legal departments, backed by the firm's trusted legacy of delivering solutions when they matter most.

KPMG Law US plans to deliver a focused set of technology-enabled legal services powered by artificial intelligence and KPMG Digital Gateway, building upon the firm's established Legal Business Services practice. The new law firm will collaborate with the KPMG global network of law firms already operating in more than 80 jurisdictions. Together, KPMG Law US and KPMG LLP will provide legal managed services, legal operations consulting, and advanced legal technology innovation, to help clients gain efficiencies and empower their legal teams to concentrate on strategic priorities.

"KPMG Law US is uniquely positioned to transform the delivery of legal services," said Rema Serafi, Vice Chair - Tax, KPMG LLP. "By combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence and advanced technology solutions with legal services, we are proud to be a first mover with this capability and to offer the most holistic range of tech-enabled services in the marketplace for our clients' evolving needs."

Building on the established presence of KPMG LLP in Arizona, where more than 100 clients are currently being served, KPMG Law US will operate as an independently managed subsidiary of KPMG LLP and maintain strategic alignment with the KPMG LLP Tax practice. This approach combines innovation with the longstanding KPMG LLP commitment to quality, ethics, independence, and professional standards, so clients may benefit from comprehensive, integrated professional services.

For more information about KPMG Law US and its services, visit kpmglawus.com.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 142 countries and territories and has more than 275,000 people working in network member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.



KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to increasing access to education and opportunity, advancing mental health, and supporting community vitality. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242707

SOURCE: KPMG LLP