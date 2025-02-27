DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approvel - CMB Bulletin

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approvel - CMB Bulletin 27-Feb-2025 / 20:18 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Declaration of issuance approvel - CMB Bulletin DATE: February 27, 2025 Authorized Member Decision Date 05.09.2024 Issue Limit 50,000,000,000 Currency Unit TRY Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic

As a result of our application to the Capital Markets Board pursuant to our Board of Directors' resolution dated September 05,2024, the registration of our bank bonds, debentures and/or structured debt instruments in the total nominal amount of TRY 50,000,000,000 (thirty five billion Turkish Lira) was published in the Capital Markets Board's weekly bulletin numbered 2025/10.

For your information.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

