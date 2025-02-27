New ultra-low latency service connects crypto exchange clouds in Tokyo with those in London and Dublin

McKay Brothers International launched the lowest latency connectivity between key crypto trading hubs in Tokyo with those in London and Dublin. The new service achieves sub-132ms latency (round trip) between Tokyo and London. McKay's Tokyo-London-Dublin service connects traders hosted in AWS in Tokyo and those trading at Equinix LD4 in London and AWS in Dublin. McKay's newest route complements its existing ultra-low latency crypto connectivity from Tokyo to Hong Kong, Singapore, Chicago, and Ashburn.

"Crypto trading increasingly demands low latency," said Francois Tyc, MBI's Managing Director. "We are pleased to leverage our many years of leadership in ultra-low latency connectivity for traditional finance to serve the fast growing low latency crypto market."

McKay previously leveraged existing infrastructure built for traditional finance connectivity to serve crypto traders. The new Tokyo-London-Dublin service is the company's first ultra-low latency infrastructure developed exclusively with crypto traders in mind.

About McKay Brothers International

McKay Brothers International SA (MBI) is the leading global provider of ultra-low latency wireless infrastructure and market data technology. The company serves the most sophisticated and successful trading firms active in the global financial markets, both traditional finance and digital traders. MBI launched its first European network in 2014 and its first Asian network in 2016. The company's services have grown steadily and extend to major financial centers across Europe and Asia. Most of MBI's services deliver the lowest latency available. Importantly, the best latency for any service is offered on a level playing field basis to all clients. Learn more at www.mckay-brothers.com.

