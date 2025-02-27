Kidoz Inc. Reports Record Q4 2024 Revenue of USD $7,444,505 and Pre-Tax Profit of USD $2,202,392

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market-leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net), the Kidoz Publisher SDK and Kidoz COPPA Shield, announced today its unaudited Q4 2024 financial result summary. All amounts are presented in United States dollars and are in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Q4 2024 Financial Result Summary

The fourth quarter of 2024 started with a boom as advertisers launched many campaigns world-wide on the Kidoz platform.

Overall, 2024 started well, but slowed mid-year as brands considered their media investment timing and scale. Kidoz remained focused on technical and operational enhancements which have facilitated the capacity for extraordinary scale on the Kidoz system. Investments in our programmatic capabilities, contextual targeting artificial intelligence, SDK technology, and many other areas of the business have positioned Kidoz for tremendous growth and profitability in the months and years ahead. Our strategy is proving successful as validated by the Company's record results.

Unaudited financial highlights from the fourth quarter of 2024 include:

Total Revenue of $7,444,505 an increase of 23% over Total Revenue of $6,030,546 in Q4 2023 and a growth of 225% over Total Revenue of $2,287,776 in Q3 2024;

Sales and Marketing expenditure of $500,766, an increase of 56% from $321,344 in Q4 2023 and an increase of 51% from $330,798 in Q3 2024;

Non-Capitalized R&D expenditures of $1,060,884, an increase of 36% from $779,273 in Q4 2023 and an increase of 31% from $810,933 in Q3 2024;

G&A expenditures of $181,878 an increase of 14% from $159,065 in Q4 2023 and an increase of 20% from $151,598 in Q3 2024;

Pre-Tax Profit of $2,023,920, an increase over a Pre-Tax Profit of $302,332 in Q4 2023 and a loss of ($406,284) in Q3 2024;

Adjusted EBITDA of $2,171,192 a growth over Adjusted EBITDA of $591,570 in Q4 2023 and growth over Adjusted EBITDA of ($256,822) in Q3 2024;

Cash of $2,780,517 and working capital of $4,289,737 as at December 31, 2024, compared to cash of $1,469,224 and working capital of $3,220,646 as at December 31, 2023;

Free Cash Flow of $2,341,130 in the quarter compared to Free Cash Flow of $37,803 in Q4 2023 and Free Cash Outflow of ($293,033) in Q3 2024.

"Management is thrilled with the Company's record breaking performance in the fourth quarter", said Jason Williams, Kidoz CEO. "These results are driven by our strategic focus on brand relations and expanding direct connections to premium apps and programmatic demand sources thus solidifying Kidoz's leadership position in the kids gaming app ecosystem."

"Our products, technology, and the commitment to excellence we make to our advertisers and publishers have made Kidoz the leading COPPA gaming media platform in the world. As more brands test and learn of our premium capabilities they allocate larger percentages of their media budgets to Kidoz as we consistently outperform the competition. Kidoz's continuous investments in our proprietary technology creates large scale supply path optimization that yields tangible benefits for our brand partners. By enhancing efficiency, boosting performance, and maintaining the highest safety standards, we provide a unique and compelling value proposition for brands looking to reach young audiences in a secure and efficient manner." continued Williams.

"2024 has been a pivotal year and we are only just beginning our journey of success. We have carried strong momentum into 2025 and believe our initiatives to create high-performance advertising solutions in gaming apps will drive continued growth and profitability for the Company. Kidoz is well-positioned to lead the market as digital advertising increasingly shifts to mobile, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead."

CAUTION REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release refers to "Adjusted EBITDA" which is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not presented in accordance with, or as an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We encourage investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in the last Quarterly financials and Form 6-K, including our unaudited consolidated financial statements, to aid in their analysis and understanding of our performance and in making comparisons.

We use Adjusted EBITDA internally to evaluate our performance and make financial and operational decisions that are presented in a manner that adjusts from their equivalent GAAP measures or that supplement the information provided by our GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is defined by us as EBITDA (net income (loss) plus depreciation expense, amortization expense, interest, stock-based compensation and impairment of goodwill), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash expenses and other adjustments. We use Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it more clearly highlights business trends that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since Adjusted EBITDA eliminates from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance.

Our Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Net Income 1,934,806 328,310 Less: Depreciation and amortization 45,377 139,945 Income tax (recovery) expense 89,114 (25,978 ) Interest and other income (4 ) (6 ) Stock awareness program - 18,371 Stock-based compensation 101,899 130,928 Adjusted EBITDA 2,171,192 591,570

For full details of the Company's operations and financial results, please refer to the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov or the Kidoz Inc. corporate website at https://investor.kidoz.net or on the https://www.sedarplus.ca website.

About Kidoz Inc.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (www.kidoz.net) mission is to keep children safe in the complex digital advertising ecosystem. Kidoz has built the leading COPPA & GDPR compliant contextual mobile advertising network that safely reaches hundreds of millions of kids, teens, and families every month. Google certified, and Apple approved, Kidoz provides an essential suite of advertising technology that unites brands, content publishers and families. Trusted by Mattel, LEGO, Disney, Kraft, and more, the Kidoz Contextual Ad Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps, websites and video channels. The Kidoz network does not use location or PII data tracking commonly used in digital advertising. Instead, Kidoz has developed advanced contextual targeting tools to enable brands to reach their ideal customers with complete brand safety. A focused AdTech solution provider, the Kidoz SDK and Kidoz COPPA Shield have become essential products in the digital advertising ecosystem.

Prado Inc. (www.prado.co), a separate but fully owned subsidiary of Kidoz Inc., is based on the Kidoz technology and provides a mobile SSP (Supply-side Platform), DSP (Demand-side Platform) and Ad Exchange platform to brand advertisers across a variety of industries. Employing a contextual targeting approach within the in-app universe, Prado can achieve high impact results for brand partners within this powerful media inventory.

