INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC Embrace Emerging Trends, Strengthening Las Vegas Fashion Community

MAGIC,?PROJECT?and SOURCING at MAGIC, the leading bi-annual wholesale fashion event, concludes bringing together the men's, women's and sourcing fashion communities to discover and connect with retailers, buyers and industry professionals to increase brand awareness and visibility within the fashion marketplace.

MAGIC Las Vegas featured a live fashion show experience at the MAGIC Social House, provided by Zodel, showcasing seasonal designs across women's trend, contemporary, young contemporary and modern sportswear categories. Participating brands included Mod Ref, Dolce Vita, Lucy Paris, FRNCH and many more displaying trends from minimalist essentials and artisanal earthy colors to textural and immersive designs. The experience also included an exclusive runway show sponsored by America & Beyond, debuting vibrant resort-wear apparel.

MAGIC Las Vegas offers buyers opportunities to shop at varying price points from trend to contemporary, and designers from over 50 countries, including Free People, Steve Madden, Little Words Project, ASTR the Label, Barefoot Dreams, Z Supply and more, displaying products across apparel, accessories, footwear, home, gift and beauty. Leading seasonal trends on the show floor, as seen in MMGNET Group's FW 25/26 Women's Young Contemporary Buyers Guide , included soft pastels with coquette details such as ruffles and charms, as well as statement knitwear with fuzzy and cozy outerwear and accessories.

"Las Vegas continues to be the destination for the fashion community to collaborate and spark innovation," says Jordan Rudow, Vice President, MAGIC. "This season we diversified our offerings through a robust line-up of international exhibitors and the introduction of new brands which made up more than 22% of the show."

PROJECT and MAGIC Men's Las Vegas bridges the cultural intersection between sports, street wear, music and fashion. The latest trends, particularly in skate and golf culture, were on display, bringing together an impressive roster of top brands, retailers and influencers. Over 120 of the leading skate shops were in attendance and featured appearances from legendary pros such as Bryan Herman, Frank Gerwer, Kenny Reed, Jim Thiebaud, Bod Boyle, John Dilo ?and many more.

As golf apparel continues to innovate and modernize, the "GOLF STORE" in PROJECT Men's, presented by Gwop Meet , a consumer golf event, showcased seasonal offerings, new products and limited releases from leading golf brands including Devereux, On and Off the Course, Malbon, Merrill Golf, Sandy Par, The Number Thirty-Three, RipIt Grips and many more. The area also included a golf simulator for attendees to experience golf firsthand and learn more about the lifestyle golf category and how it can be integrated into the fashion retail market.

"Providing a variety of interactive offerings allows us to engage with our audience on a deeper level while also educating on consumer trends in the market," notes Edwina Kulego, Vice President PROJECT & International . "Our goal is to always create a diverse and immersive environment that draws in key industry players to support product exposure and engagement on a wider scale."

SOURCING at MAGIC hosts a global audience of manufacturers and suppliers across fashion technology, fabric, trim and print.?As manufacturers are a critical part of the fashion ecosystem, SOURCING at MAGIC provides an outlet for turning innovative ideas into tangible products and solutions. Spring and Summer 2026 material and color trends, sustainability and policy conversations surrounding supply chains were main topics that dominated discussions at the event.

MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC is the only fashion wholesale event that offers a data-based sustainability vetting program. The MMGNET Sustainability Awards Program, powered by third-party partner, Hey Social Good, presents an authentic data-driven sustainable fashion community with over 900 exhibitors. The initiative has seen remarkable growth since its launch in 2021, reflecting the industry's increasing commitment to sustainability.

To learn more about MAGIC Nashville or MAGIC New York, taking place later this year, please visit www.magicfashionevents.com .

MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas will return Aug. 18-20, 2025, to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

MAGIC

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit: www.magicfashionevents.com .

PROJECT??

Representing what's new, now, and next in men's contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories, PROJECT is where domestic and international buyers go to be inspired by higher-end brands, find products from relevant mid-market labels, and connect with likeminded industry thought leaders and fashion insiders. Through a fusion of community, education, media, and experiences, PROJECT propels the next season's top trends, generates global awareness, and ultimately drives commerce. For more information, please visit www.projectfashionevents.com .

SOURCING at MAGIC??

SOURCING at MAGIC gives fashion businesses, brands and sourcing professionals the opportunity to connect and collaborate with a community of global manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers. With a strong presence among international exhibitors and attendees and deep domestic connections, SOURCING at MAGIC is a global community. With a forward-thinking approach and commitment to the evolution of the global apparel supply chain, SOURCING at MAGIC consistently provides access to emerging fashion technology, solutions, sustainable resources, educational content, networking, and extended visibility into the industry's most critical global issues. For more information, please visit: www.sourcingatmagic.com

Media Contact

Informa Markets Fashion PR?

FashionPR@Informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire