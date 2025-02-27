Endo, Inc.: Endo Presents Healthcare Provider Survey at Joint Meeting of International Society for the Study of Women's Sexual Health (ISSWSH) and International Society for Sexual Medicine (ISSM)

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. (OTCQX: NDOI) announced today a presentation related to Peyronie's disease will be shared during the International Society for the Study of Women's Sexual Health (ISSWSH) and International Society for Sexual Medicine (ISSM) Joint Meeting, taking place February 27-March 2, 2025.

"I'm pleased to share this survey about the knowledge of women's sexual health care providers on the emotional and psychological impact that Peyronie's disease may have on female partners," said Dr. Irwin Goldstein, urologist and lead author of the study. "The insights we gather will allow us to assess providers' practices and awareness and enable us to identify opportunities to better support both healthcare professionals and their patients."

The Endo-sponsored presentation is below:

Development of a Survey to Assess Women's Sexual Health Providers' Awareness and Approach Toward Peyronie's Disease and the Impact on the Female Sexual Partner Authors: Irwin Goldstein, MD; Sue W. Goldstein, CSE, CCRC, IF; Rose Hartzell, PhD, EdS; Tami Rowen, MD; Sameena Rahman, MD; Becky Lynn, MD; Alyse Kelly-Jones, MD; David Hurley, MD; Gregory Kaufman, MD; Lisa Bathish, BA, PMP; Nicole Tay, BS; Sheryl Kingsberg, PhD



About Peyronie's Disease

Peyronie's disease (PD) is a condition in which a buildup of fibrous scar tissue causes a curvature deformity of the penis. This curvature can be bothersome during arousal and intimacy.1 It is estimated that PD can affect as many as 1 in 10 men in the U.S.,2 but diagnosis rates remain low because men with PD may be too uncomfortable to speak up and get help.3

PD in men may also have significant negative effects on sexual function and satisfaction for female sexual partners of patients with PD.4

About Endo

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

References:

