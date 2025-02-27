Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center Celebrates Successful USDA Inspection

Federal Probe Confirms Alpha Genesis' Highest Standards in Animal Welfare Compliance

Alpha Genesis Incorporated (AGI) proudly announces the successful completion of its recent inspection by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). This accomplishment underscores AGI's unwavering commitment to the highest standards of animal care, research excellence, and regulatory compliance.

A cynomolgus macaque, one of the species of non-human primates at AGI.

During the comprehensive USDA inspection, AGI demonstrated its adherence to all applicable federal regulations, affirming its status as a leading facility in primate research and welfare. The inspection found no non-compliant items, reinforcing the center's reputation for exemplary animal care, scientific integrity, and operational excellence.

"We are honored to receive this validation of our work and dedication," said Dr. Greg Westergaard, President and CEO of AGI. "The well-being of our primates and the integrity of our research are at the core of everything we do. This successful USDA inspection is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

As the world's premier primate research facility, AGI remains dedicated to advancing biomedical and behavioral research to improve human and animal health. Through its cutting-edge research programs and commitment to animal welfare, the center continues to contribute valuable scientific insights that drive medical progress.

AGI extends its gratitude to its staff, partners, and the broader research community for their continued support in fulfilling its mission. The center looks forward to maintaining the highest standards of excellence and contributing to the future of scientific discovery.

For more information about AGI and its work, please visit alphagenesisinc.com or contact us at info@alphagenesisinc.com or 1-843-589-5190.

