The ACA 1095 Recipient Copy Deadline is Almost Here: TaxBandits Supports Employers and Tax Professionals with Seamless Distribution

As the 2025 ACA reporting deadlines approach, businesses must act swiftly to meet their compliance obligations under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). With less than a week left to distribute recipient copies before the March 3 deadline, time is running out. TaxBandits offers a reliable solution to meet this deadline and ensure ACA compliance efficiently.

Who Must Meet The ACA Reporting Requirements?

Employers, insurers, and service providers offering health coverage are required to accurately report coverage details to the IRS using Form 1095-B or Form 1095-C , as mandated under IRC Sections 6055 and 6056.

Applicable Large Employers (ALEs): Employers with 50 or more full-time equivalent employees must provide minimum essential coverage to their full-time employees and file Form 1095-C Online to report that information to the IRS. They must also provide copies of the forms to their employees. Form 1095-C requires employers to report ACA 1095 codes , which indicate the type of coverage offered and the employee's employment status.

Health Coverage Providers and Small Employers: Providers of self-funded coverage must file Form 1095-B and report the health coverage information to the IRS. These organizations must also distribute the forms to the individuals covered.

How TaxBandits Can Help

The deadline to e-file ACA 1095 forms with the IRS is March 31, 2025. However,the IRS requires ACA form copies to be furnished to employees and covered individuals by March 3, 2025. Failure to meet this deadline can result in costly penalties, making it essential for businesses to ensure timely distribution.

TaxBandits offers an easy and reliable e-filing solution to help employers and tax professionals meet these ACA reporting requirements . While e-filing their ACA forms to the IRS and/or state using TaxBandits, clients can choose any of the following options:

Postal Mailing Services - TaxBandits takes care of printing and mailing ACA forms directly to employees and covered individuals, ensuring timely and compliant distribution.

Secure Online Access - Employees can conveniently access their ACA forms through TaxBandits' secure online portal, reducing delays and eliminating the need for physical mailing. The recipients will have lifetime access to the forms.

Key TaxBandits Features

Beyond distribution, TaxBandits offers a comprehensive ACA reporting and e-filing solution designed to simplify compliance ahead of the ACA reporting deadline .

Federal and State E-Filing - With TaxBandits, clients can e-file their ACA forms with both the IRS and/or any required states.

Auto-Generation of 1094 Forms - TaxBandits simplifies the ACA filing process by allowing clients to attach the 1094-B/C forms easily and designate the authoritative transmittal.

Supports ACA Extensions - TaxBandits allows clients to easily request extensions to their e-filing deadline with Form 8809 and the recipient copy deadline with Form 15397 , all in one place.

Built-In Error Checks - The system automatically identifies potential errors before submission, reducing IRS rejections.

Bulk Filing Support - Businesses, payroll providers, and tax professionals handling large ACA filings can easily upload all their data at once.

ACA Corrections - Clients can correct and resubmit Form 1095-B/C and 1094-C forms with ease and choose to distribute corrected recipient copies.

Team Management - TaxBandits enables clients to add their team members, delegate them roles, assign tasks, and monitor their progress efficiently.

Smart AI Assistance - BanditAI, the AI-powered chatbot, guides clients through every step of the filing process with instant responses.

World-Class Support Team - The dedicated support team is available to assist clients throughout the filing process via live chat, phone, and email.

Businesses needing to E-file 1095-C and 1095-B are encouraged to visit TaxBandits to get started and to watch the following video to learn how the filing process works: https://youtu.be/J21HXsS6z4Q

