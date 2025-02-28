New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Universal Processing ("uP"), the leading financial technology company empowering underserved businesses across America, is proud to announce that several of its team members have been recognized by the Electronic Transactions Association ("ETA"). The ETA awards are highly regarded in the payments industry, spotlighting leaders and organizations that push the boundaries of innovation and contribute significantly to the industry's growth. These awards underscore Universal Processing's commitment to excellence and innovation in the payments industry.





Sophie Zhai

Sophie Zhai has been distinguished as a 2025 ETA Forty Under 40 honoree. Her leadership and profound impact on the payments landscape have set new benchmarks within the industry, demonstrating the transformative potential of focused dedication and expertise. This also marks the fourth time that a member of our team has been recognized as a Forty Under 40 honoree.

"Embrace mistakes-they're proof that you're trying, learning, and growing. Every misstep is a step forward if you choose to learn from it."





Aris Gao

Aris Gao, a dedicated and visionary member of the uP team, has been honored with the 2025 ETA Young Payments Professionals (YPP) Award. This accolade recognizes rising stars who are reshaping the future of payments through outstanding contributions and innovative approaches.

"It is a true honor to be recognized as one of the Young Payment Professionals. This industry is evolving rapidly, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to its growth. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, innovation, and teamwork that drive progress in payments. I'm excited for what's ahead."

Additionally, Mingxi Chen and Catherine Xu have both been celebrated as Top Payments Sales Professionals. Their exceptional ability to drive strategic growth and navigate complex market dynamics has significantly contributed to the company's success as well as the broader payments ecosystem.

"These distinguished recognitions from the ETA celebrate the hard work and innovative spirit of our talented team," said Saint Hung, CEO of Universal Processing. "We are immensely proud of Catherine, Mingxi, Aris and Sophie for their well-deserved honors and for their transcendent performance within the payments industry."

Universal Processing is looking forward to celebrating at TRANSACT 2025 in Las Vegas, April 2-4, where the leaders in payments will come together to recognize their achievements.

About Universal Processing

Founded in 2003, Universal Processing is a leading financial technology company dedicated to empowering underserved businesses with innovative payment processing solutions and exceptional support. Recognized for its commitment to fostering economic growth, Universal Processing partners with over 34,000 businesses and processes more than $3.5 billion annually. For more information about Universal Processing and its services, please visit www.letsgoup.com.

About ETA

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the world's leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry. Its members span the breadth of payments and fintech companies, from the largest incumbent players to the emerging disruptors in the U.S. and in more than a dozen countries around the world. ETA members make commerce possible by processing approximately $52.7 trillion annually in purchases and P2P payments worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers.

