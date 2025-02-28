LINSOUL INC: Kiwi Ears Aether: Redefining IEM Performance With the Largest Planar Driver

The Kiwi Ears Aether represents a significant advancement in in-ear monitoring with its innovative 15.3mm planar driver. Designed to deliver unparalleled sound quality, the Aether offers greater output, lower distortion, and a lifelike, open soundstage that rivals the experience of full-size headphones.

At the heart of the Aether is Kiwi Ears' largest planar driver yet, featuring a 15.3mm diaphragm powered by multi-layered N52 neodymium magnets. This advanced driver technology provides a headphone-like listening experience, offering enhanced output and dramatically reduced distortion compared to typical 12mm or 14mm planar drivers. The result is superior audio quality with exceptional resolution, a wider soundstage, and precise imaging. With its newly designed chamber and improved ventilation, the Aether recreates the lifelike, open sound signature of open-back headphones, making it the perfect choice for both audiophiles and professionals seeking true-to-life audio reproduction.

Kiwi Ears Aether



Tonal Integrity

Tonal integrity is a key feature in engineering the Aether. Staying true to Kiwi Ears' signature tonal balance, t he Aether has been meticulously crafted to deliver natural and precise sound. The bass is focused, with sub-woofer-like slam and a smooth transition from mid-bass to mids, providing slight warmth to the body of the sound. The core midrange, from 300 to 800Hz, remains flat, ensuring monitor-like accuracy for both instruments and vocals. The treble is painstakingly tuned to carefully match the tonal perception of the human ear and give a clear, yet natural upper frequency response.

A Sound for Professionals

With the planar magnetic driver's exceptional performance in speed, responsiveness, imaging, and soundstage, as well as its balanced tonal signature, the Aether is designed for professionals who seek accuracy and precision in their sound. It's also ideal for gamers and music enthusiasts seeking an immersive, engaging listening experience.

Detachable Cable System

The Aether comes standard with a detachable 2-pin 0.78mm connector system. This modular design allows the IEMs to be swapped with other cables with the same connectors, extending the IEM's longevity as well as allowing customization in the user experience.

Product Specifications:

Sensitivity(1KHz): 105dB SPL/mW

Frequency Range: 20Hz-20KHz

Impedance(1KHz): 14 Ohm

Driver: 15.3 Planar*1

Earphone Jack: 0.78mm/ 2Pin

About Kiwi Ears

Kiwi Ears is a leading audio brand dedicated to crafting innovative, high-quality audio solutions for audiophiles, music enthusiasts, and professionals. From IEMs to headphones, Kiwi Ears combines cutting-edge technology with a passion for sound to create products that inspire and delight.

The Kiwi Ears Aether is now available for purchase on the official Kiwi Ears website and through authorized retailers worldwide.

For more information about the Kiwi Ears Aether, please visit:

Kiwi Ears Website

Linsoul Website

Contact Information

Evelyn Zhou

Marketing Assistant

marketing@kiwiears.com





SOURCE: LINSOUL INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire