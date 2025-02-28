Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - THS Maple Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: YAY) (the "Company" or "THS"), a leading producer and global distributor of maple syrup and maple-flavoured products, today announced its financial and operational results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024. The Company continues to focus on executing strategic initiatives, improving operational efficiencies, and expanding its market presence.

Financial Performance Highlights 3 Months Ended 6 Months Ended December 31, 2024 November 30, 20231 December 31, 2024 November 30, 20231 Sales $2,846,748 $2,798,030 $7,513,308 $5,990,569 Cost of Sales $2,253,269 $2,147,739 $5,765,579 $4,768,972 Gross Profit $593,479 $650,291 $1,747,729 $1,221,597 Selling Expenses $281,805 $255,409 $701,275 $559,697 Administrative Expenses $613,254 $611,904 $1,166,601 $1,092,225 Operating Income (Loss) $(301,580) $(217,022) $(120,147) $(430,325) Loss on settlement of debt - $911,314 - $911,314 Finance costs and Other Income $159,988 $368,689 $297,863 $608,834 Income Tax Expense - $177,702 $136 $138,910 Pre-tax Income (Loss) $(461,567) $(1,674,727) $(418,146) $(2,089,383) Net Income (Loss) per share $(0.008) $(0.065) $(0.007) $(0.085)

1. Comparative Period for 2023 reflects the recent change in fiscal year end

Key Financial Highlights

Revenue Growth Over Six Months, Stability in Q2 : Sales for the six-month period ended December 31, 2024, grew 25% year-over-year to $7.51 million, up from $5.99 million in the prior year. For the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, sales remained stable at $2.85 million, compared to $2.80 million in the same period last year.

: Sales for the six-month period ended December 31, 2024, grew 25% year-over-year to $7.51 million, up from $5.99 million in the prior year. For the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, sales remained stable at $2.85 million, compared to $2.80 million in the same period last year. Gross Profit Improvement Over Six Months, Q2 Margins Impacted by Higher Costs: The six-month gross profit margin improved to 23.3%, up from 20.4% in the prior year, reflecting increased sales volume and operational efficiencies. In Q2, gross margin declined to 20.8% from 23.2%, due to the shift in the comparable three-month period (December includes seasonal shutdowns over the Holiday period) and higher input costs, including the increased use of premium organic syrup to offset supply constraints.

The six-month gross profit margin improved to 23.3%, up from 20.4% in the prior year, reflecting increased sales volume and operational efficiencies. In Q2, gross margin declined to 20.8% from 23.2%, due to the shift in the comparable three-month period (December includes seasonal shutdowns over the Holiday period) and higher input costs, including the increased use of premium organic syrup to offset supply constraints. Lower Finance Costs and Debt Optimization: Finance costs for Q2 were $159,988, down from $368,689 in the prior-year quarter, and for the six-month period totaled $297,863, a 51% reduction from $608,834. The decrease is primarily due to a more efficient capital structure and the impact of reduced short-term debt following the Business Combination transaction completed in April 2024.

Finance costs for Q2 were $159,988, down from $368,689 in the prior-year quarter, and for the six-month period totaled $297,863, a 51% reduction from $608,834. The decrease is primarily due to a more efficient capital structure and the impact of reduced short-term debt following the Business Combination transaction completed in April 2024. Financial Stability Measures: The Company received a tolerance letter from its bank on February 20, 2025, addressing certain covenant breaches related to its credit facility.

Operational Highlights

U.S. Expansion Progress: The Company's warehouse and distribution centre in Vermont is now fully operational, supporting growth in the U.S. market by enhancing inventory management, reducing logistics costs and addressing potential politically-driven trade constraints.

The Company's warehouse and distribution centre in Vermont is now fully operational, supporting growth in the U.S. market by enhancing inventory management, reducing logistics costs and addressing potential politically-driven trade constraints. Production Efficiency Improvements: The Granby facility expansion has allowed for increased packaging capacity, enabling the Company to better meet demand fluctuations.

The Granby facility expansion has allowed for increased packaging capacity, enabling the Company to better meet demand fluctuations. Cost Reduction Initiatives: Effective February 1, 2025, two directors agreed to reduce the interest rate on outstanding loans from 10% to 8%, reflecting confidence in the Company's long-term financial stability.

CEO Commentary

"Our second-quarter results reflect a steady performance in sales despite some margin pressure due to higher input costs," said Tom Zaffis, CEO of THS Maple Holdings Ltd. "We are encouraged by our operational improvements and the steps we've taken to enhance production efficiency and financial stability. The launch of our Vermont distribution centre and the expansion of our Granby facility are significant milestones that position us for long-term growth."

Strategic Outlook

THS continues to focus on enhancing supply chain efficiencies, improving margins, and expanding market share in key regions. With increasing global demand for natural sweeteners and maple products, the Company remains confident in its ability to deliver long-term value for shareholders.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Management uses net loss and comprehensive loss as presented in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of net loss and comprehensive loss as well as "Adjusted EBITDA" as a measure to assess performance of the Company (see full note in MD&A).

Adjusted EBITDA for the six-month period improved by $0.4 million, turning positive at $124,193, compared to negative $280,299 in the prior year. This improvement was driven by higher gross profit and disciplined cost management. In Q2, Adjusted EBITDA remained relatively stable at negative $169,345, compared to negative $144,137 in the prior-year quarter, as higher input costs offset the benefits of improved operational efficiencies.

