Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) announced today that Westlake Epoxy plans to launch several new products at the JEC World Show 2025, March 4 to 6, in Paris. We will be showcasing at booth 6-P114 our latest innovations designed to enhance efficiency, safety, and performance.

Throughout the years, Westlake Epoxy has cultivated a broad network, bringing together equipment manufacturers, formulators, automators, and end users to create unique practical solutions for the growing composites industry. These partnerships have significantly contributed to the development of our product offerings, including EpoVIVE, a more sustainable epoxy product portfolio that will be launched at JEC World.

Epoxy products are used in the manufacturing of critical components such as rotor blades for wind turbine generators, helicopter center longerons, and H2 tanks, marking a significant advancement in our sustainable composite solutions portfolio. Discover them at our booth and experience innovation in action, with:

NEW The Recyclable Rotor Blade Technology for Wind Turbines Our innovative approach to rotor blade production features a novel, recyclable technology, enabling separation of the matrix from fiber, with subsequent reuse of the matrix in composite applications.

Our innovative approach to rotor blade production features a novel, recyclable technology, enabling separation of the matrix from fiber, with subsequent reuse of the matrix in composite applications. The fast, reliable and cost-efficient blade maintenance and repairs products.

blade maintenance and repairs products. The NEW EpoVIVE products with increased bio-based content , enables the aeronautical industry to significantly reduce the Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) of molded parts, regardless of the production process, including RTM, Prepreg, and others.

, enables the aeronautical industry to significantly reduce the Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) of molded parts, regardless of the production process, including RTM, Prepreg, and others. The Phenolic Fiber-Reinforced Battery Cover for the automotive application which combines high mechanical performance and continuous fiber reinforcement with a 'snap curable' best-in-class FST (Fire Smoke Toxicity) resin system.

for the automotive application which combines high mechanical performance and continuous fiber reinforcement with a 'snap curable' best-in-class FST (Fire Smoke Toxicity) resin system. The versatile and long-lasting hydrogen storage solutions Our range of products is developed to embrace the longevity of vessels across various applications, maximizing storage efficiency, ensuring safety, and energy saving, all while maintaining the purity of the gases.

Our range of products is developed to embrace the longevity of vessels across various applications, maximizing storage efficiency, ensuring safety, and energy saving, all while maintaining the purity of the gases. The Next Generation Gravel Bike Technology Experience the advantages of the lightweight technology for improved performance and durability.

"Our goal is to push the boundaries of material performance while ensuring efficiency, safety, and sustainability," says Karl-Martin Schellerer, Senior Vice President, Performance and Essential Materials Europe and Asia. "We're excited to connect with industry professionals and demonstrate how our solutions can help them achieve their goals."

To learn more about EpoVIVE products and Westlake Epoxy new developments, we invite you to participate in the technical presentation entitled "Innovative Solutions for sustainable Composites", presented by Sigrid ter Heide, on Wednesday, March 05th, at 11:30-11:55, at Composite Exchange, Agora, Hall 6.

At Westlake Epoxy we aspire to continuously improve our Environmental, Sustainable and Governance journey. Westlake Epoxy is committed to reducing its carbon footprint through sustainable sourcing, products, and manufacturing processes. Together, we are enhancing your life every day!

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe, and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.

