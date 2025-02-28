DSM-Firmenich AG: dsm-firmenich publishes 2024 Integrated Annual Report

Press Release

dsm-firmenich publishes 2024 Integrated Annual Report

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), February 28, 2025

dsm-firmenich today announces the publication of its 2024 Integrated Annual Report (IAR).

The 2024 IAR contains detailed insights into dsm-firmenich's financial and non-financial progress during its first full year as an integrated company. Through its highly innovative portfolio of nutritional, natural and renewable ingredients, together with complementary science capabilities and technologies, dsm-firmenich delivered significantly improved financial results, with strong organic sales growth and cash flow.

The report provides detailed information on the Group's performance in 2024, including progress on the strategy, delivery of synergies, and sustainability ambitions. In addition, the report includes reviews of each Business Unit, case studies of groundbreaking customer collaborations, and insight into the company's impact on climate and nature, nutrition and health, and people. Furthermore, dsm-firmenich reports its sustainability statements for the first time in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards.

The 2024 IAR is available on a dedicated website where a downloadable version in the ESEF format as specified by the European Commission in the Regulatory Technical Standard on ESEF (Regulation (EU) 2019/815) is also available.

The full version of the 2024 IAR is available here: https://annualreport.dsm-firmenich.com/2024/

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss company with dual headquarters in Kaiseraugst, Switzerland and Maastricht, Netherlands, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

