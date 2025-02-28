Anzeige
Freitag, 28.02.2025
10-faches Wachstum bis 2030? Warum KI-Aktien jetzt die größten Gewinnchancen bieten!
WKN: A3CRT5 | ISIN: CH1111227810
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIFORK GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIFORK GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
28.02.2025 07:33 Uhr
Press Release: 6/2025 Trifork Group AG -- 2024 annual report and interim report for the quarter ending 31 December 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Press Release: 6/2025 Trifork Group AG -- 2024 annual report and interim report for the quarter ending 31 December 2024 

Trifork Group -- 2024 annual report and interim report 
for the quarter ending 31 December 2024 
Company announcement no. 6 / 2025 
Schindellegi, Switzerland -- 28 February 2025 
Trifork Group reports full-year 2024 net profit of 
EURm 17.9 and EPS growth of 13.3%. Trifork Segment 
reports Q4 2024 revenue growth of 1.8% and EBITDA 
margin of 16.1%. 
Full-year 2024 
--  Trifork Group 
    --  In 2024, Trifork Group revenue amounted to 
       EURm 205.9, a decline of 0.9% from 2023. 
       Adjusted for the effect of third-party 
       software and hardware sales, revenue grew by 
       0.4% of which inorganic growth of 3.0% was 
       offset by an organic decline of 2.6%. The 
       organic decline was driven by market headwinds 
       throughout the year in Build and Run. 
    --  Trifork Group EBITDA amounted to EURm 24.7, 
       corresponding to 12.0% EBITDA margin. 
    --  Trifork Group EBIT amounted to EURm 8.2, 
       corresponding to 4.0% EBIT margin. 
    --  Trifork Group net income amounted to EURm 
       17.9. Realized and unrealized gains in Trifork 
       Labs of EURm 16.2 contributed significantly to 
       net income. 
    --  Basic earnings per share was EUR 0.85 (2023: 
       EUR 0.75). Diluted earnings per share was EUR 
       0.85 (2023: EUR 0.74). 
--  Trifork Segment 
    --  In 2024, adjusted EBITDA of the Trifork 
       segment amounted to EURm 26.9, a decline of 
       23.2% from 2023. The adjusted EBITDA margin 
       was 13.1%, down from 16.9% in 2023 mainly due 
       to lower revenue growth and increased 
       investments in business development in the 
       first half of the year. 
    --  Sub-segments 
       --  Inspire revenue increased by 18.1% to 
          EURm 7.4 and realized an adjusted 
          EBITDA of EURm -2.4 (2023: -2.7). 
       --  Build revenue declined by 0.2% to EURm 
          149.3 and realized an adjusted EBITDA 
          margin of 13.4% (2023: 18.8%). 
       --  Run revenue declined by 4.3% to EURm 
          49.1 and realized an adjusted EBITDA 
          margin of 24.5% (2023: 24.3%). If 
          adjusted for sales of third-party 
          licenses and hardware, Run grew 1.4%. 
--  Trifork Labs 
    --  In 2024, Trifork Labs recorded EBT of EURm 
       13.3 driven by realized and unrealized gains 
       from the agreement to partially exit an 
       investment in the company XCI and unrealized 
       gains from updated valuations due to liquidity 
       events driven by external investors or 
       better-than-expected operational and financial 
       performance in some companies. Three smaller 
       investments were fully impaired and other 
       risk-based partial impairments were made. 
    --  At year-end 2024, the total book value of 
       active Labs investments amounted to EURm 83.2 
       (2023: 69.7). 
Fourth quarter 2024 
--  Trifork Group 
    --  In Q4 2024, Trifork Group revenue amounted to 
       EURm 56.0, an increase of 1.8% from Q4 2023. 
       Adjusted for the effect of third-party 
       software and hardware sales, revenue declined 
       by 0.2%. 
    --  Trifork Group EBITDA amounted to EURm 8.3, 
       corresponding to 14.9% EBITDA margin. 
    --  Trifork Group EBIT amounted to EURm 3.7, 
       corresponding to 6.7% EBIT margin. 
    --  Trifork Group net income amounted to EURm 
       12.7. Realized and unrealized gains in Trifork 
       Labs contributed significantly to net income. 
--  Trifork Segment 
    --  In Q4 2024, adjusted EBITDA in the Trifork 
       Segment amounted to EURm 9.0, a decline of 
       23.4% from Q4 2023. The adjusted EBITDA margin 
       was 16.1%, down from 21.4% in Q4 2023. 
    --  Sub-segments 
       --  Inspire revenue increased by 30.1% to 
          EURm 3.7 and realized an adjusted 
          EBITDA of EURm -0.8 (Q4 2023: EURm 
          -0.3). 
       --  Build revenue increased by 0.2% to EURm 
          38.8 and realized an adjusted EBITDA 
          margin of 13.2% (Q4 2023: 18.3%). 
       --  Run revenue increased by 4.3% to EURm 
          13.7 and realized an adjusted EBITDA 
          margin of 31.0% (Q4 2023: 31.2%). 
--  Trifork Labs 
    --  In Q4 2024, Trifork Labs recorded EBT of EURm 
       9.3 driven by realized and unrealized gains 
       from an agreement to partially exit an 
       investment in the company XCI and unrealized 
       gains from updated valuations due to liquidity 
       events driven by external investors or 
       better-than-expected operational and financial 
       performance in some companies. Three smaller 
       investments were fully impaired and other 
       risk-based partial impairments were made. 
Comment from CEO Jørn Larsen 
"2024 was an eventful year for Trifork, marked by 
an unstable economic environment and the growing negative 
impact of climate change worldwide. We all need to 
become more sustainable, and I am proud to observe 
the impact we have on our customers' ESG agenda through 
digital innovation. In 2024, we also had exciting 
technological breakthroughs, and growing interest 
and strong operational performance in our portfolio 
companies in Trifork Labs. Despite the tough customer 
environment in the private sector and reduced EBITDA, 
our diluted earnings per share grew 15%, proving the 
strength of our two-legged business model -- profitable 
operations in the Trifork Segment paired with strategic 
R&D investments in Trifork Labs. We had to adapt as 
some large customers scaled back, but won new business 
and grew our public sector revenue, and we continued 
to sharpen our go-to-market approach and product offering. 
Our products and capabilities within AI and spatial 
computing are in high demand, and these may become 
significant revenue drivers in the coming years. At 
the same time, our EURm 10 cost savings program will 
set us up for stronger margins in 2025." 
Financial guidance for 2025 
--  Revenue is expected to be in the range of EURm 
   215-225 equal to 4.4-9.3% total growth 
--  Organic revenue growth is expected in the range of 
   2.9-7.8% 
--  Adjusted EBITDA in Trifork Segment is expected in the 
   range of EURm 32.0-37.0 
--  EBIT in Trifork Group is expected to be in the range 
   of EURm 14.5-19.5. 
The guidance does not include potential effects from 
new acquisitions or divestments. 
Mid-term financial targets for 2026 
Based on the lower-than-expected performance in 2024 
and the continued instability in the economic environment 
in 2025, the mid-term revenue targets for 2026 are 
adjusted: 
--  Total revenue CAGR of 10-15% from a baseline in 2024 
   (prev. 15-25% with a baseline in 2023) 
--  Organic CAGR of 5-10% from a baseline in 2024 (prev. 
   10-15% with baseline in 2023) 
The margin and gearing targets for 2026 are maintained: 
--  16-20% adj. EBITDA margin in Trifork Segment in 2026 
--  10-14% EBIT margin in Trifork Group in 2026 
--  Net interest-bearing debt leverage of up to 1.5x 
   Group adj. EBITDA (may temporarily exceed during the 
   period) 
Change to Executive Management 
The Group CRO role will transition into a decentralized 
structure, with four regional CRO positions covering 
our core markets in Denmark, US, Switzerland, and 
UK to better reflect our decentralized organization. 
Some of these positions will be filled internally. 
As a consequence, Trifork will reduce Executive Management 
to CEO Jørn Larsen and CFO Kristian Wulf-Andersen. 
Morten Gram will leave the Group Executive Management. 
Main events in 2024 
--  InspireTrifork's Inspire sub-segment, where we 
   arrange technology conferences and online tech 
   content, planned to stabilize performance in 2024 
   compared to the loss of EURm -2.7 in 2023. Overall, 
   it turned out to difficult and we did not see any 
   major market improvements in willingness to invest in 
   sponsorships to conferences and education of their 
   employees. The result was a growth of 18.1% with an 
   EBITDA improvement of just EURm 0.3 compared to 2023. 
   This was not satisfactory and we have now decided to 
   exit part of our conference activities in 2025 and 
   co-work or potentially co-own minority stakes in some 
   of these with other partners. In total, we had 5,900 
   attendees to our conferences. Our GOTO tech channels 
   on YouTube and Instagram ended the year with more 
   than 80 million accumulated views -- equal to more 
   than 18 million views in 2024. The YouTube channel 
   now has more than 1 million subscribers and we 
   received a gold-reward plate from Google. According 
   to Tech Talk Weekly, GOTO was behind the single most 
   watched tech talk on YouTube in 2024. GOTO had five 
   videos in the top 10, and 22 times in the top 100. 
--  BuildTrifork's Build sub-segment, where we develop 
   innovative software solutions for customers, saw 
   unchanged revenue compared to 2023. Build accounted 
   for 72.5% of total revenue. Corporates continued to 
   take a cautious approach to IT spending in light of 
   the global economic and geopolitical uncertainty. The 
   continued low activity from private sector customers 
   has been particularly visible in UK, whereas private 
   sector engagements in US displayed comparatively 
   better performance due to successful business 
   development efforts. Overall, new customers accounted 
   for 28% of revenue -- similar to 2023. The public

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2025 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
