6/2025·Trifork Group AG - 2024 annual report and interim report for the quarter ending 31 December 2024

|Trifork Group - 2024 annual report and interim report for the quarter ending 31 December 2024
Company announcement no. 6 / 2025
Schindellegi, Switzerland - 28 February 2025
Trifork Group reports full-year 2024 net profit of EURm 17.9 and EPS growth of 13.3%. Trifork Segment reports Q4 2024 revenue growth of 1.8% and EBITDA margin of 16.1%.
Full-year 2024
Fourth quarter 2024
Comment from CEO Jørn Larsen
"2024 was an eventful year for Trifork, marked by an unstable economic environment and the growing negative impact of climate change worldwide. We all need to become more sustainable, and I am proud to observe the impact we have on our customers' ESG agenda through digital innovation. In 2024, we also had exciting technological breakthroughs, and growing interest and strong operational performance in our portfolio companies in Trifork Labs. Despite the tough customer environment in the private sector and reduced EBITDA, our diluted earnings per share grew 15%, proving the strength of our two-legged business model - profitable operations in the Trifork Segment paired with strategic R&D investments in Trifork Labs. We had to adapt as some large customers scaled back, but won new business and grew our public sector revenue, and we continued to sharpen our go-to-market approach and product offering. Our products and capabilities within AI and spatial computing are in high demand, and these may become significant revenue drivers in the coming years. At the same time, our EURm 10 cost savings program will set us up for stronger margins in 2025."
Financial guidance for 2025
Mid-term financial targets for 2026
Based on the lower-than-expected performance in 2024 and the continued instability in the economic environment in 2025, the mid-term revenue targets for 2026 are adjusted:
Change to Executive Management
The Group CRO role will transition into a decentralized structure, with four regional CRO positions covering our core markets in Denmark, US, Switzerland, and UK to better reflect our decentralized organization. Some of these positions will be filled internally. As a consequence, Trifork will reduce Executive Management to CEO Jørn Larsen and CFO Kristian Wulf-Andersen. Morten Gram will leave the Group Executive Management.
Main events in 2024
Initiation of share buyback program
Today, 28 February 2025, the Board of Directors decided to initiate a share buyback program of up to DKKm 14.92 (EURm 2.0) for the period from 4 March 2025 up to and including no later than 30 June 2025. A separate announcement will be distributed with further details.
Results presentation
Trifork will host a results presentation and Q&A session with CEO Jørn Larsen and CFO Kristian Wulf-Andersen today, 28 February 2025 at 11:00 CET in a live webcast that can be accessed via the following link: https://investor.trifork.com/events/. A recording will be made available on our investor website.
About Trifork
Trifork is a pioneering global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative solutions. With 1,229 professionals across 73 business units in 16 countries, Trifork delivers expertise in inspiring, building, and running advanced software solutions across diverse sectors, including public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. Trifork Labs, the Group's R&D hub, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic and high-potential technology companies. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.
