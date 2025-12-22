Anzeige
WKN: A3CRT5 | ISIN: CH1111227810 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
22.12.2025 16:12 Uhr
Trifork Group AG: ATP acquires 8.4% of Trifork's shares in XCI

Press release

ATP acquires 8.4% of Trifork's shares in XCI

Copenhagen, Denmark - December 22, 2025 - Today, Arbejdsmarkedet Tillægspension ("ATP") has acquired an additional 8.4% of XCI Holding A/S ("XCI") from Trifork Group AG. Trifork owned 13.4% of XCI before the transaction and now owns 5.0%. ATP's ownership increases from 30.0% to 38.4%.

The transaction price matched the book value of XCI recorded in Trifork Labs, and will contribute with a significant cash payment, which will be recorded in Q4 2025.

"I'm pleased that Trifork Labs continues to build on its strong track record of investing early in disruptive technology companies with another partial exit. Historically, Labs has helped fund the Group's growth, acquisitions, and direct shareholder returns. We are confident that the current portfolio will generate further success stories and value for Trifork Group's shareholders," says Jørn Larsen, CEO of Trifork Group.

About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,197 employees across 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy, aviation, and retail. The Group's R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies. Learn more at trifork.com.

Contact:
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, +41 79 357 7317, frsv@trifork.com


