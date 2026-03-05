Trifork Group AG: Trifork launches Synq to reduce costly equipment downtime with remote maintenance and repair

Press release



Trifork launches Synq to reduce costly equipment downtime with remote maintenance and repair

Application uses Apple Vision Pro to connect technicians to field crews in real time

March 5, 2026 - Copenhagen & Chicago - Trifork, the leading spatial computing solutions provider trusted by companies like Apple, Porsche, and Lufthansa Group, today announced the launch of its proprietary enterprise application, Synq, enabling fully remote technical maintenance and repairs. Synq alleviates the need for technicians to be on site, making it ideal for manufacturing environments and workflows across automotive, aviation, transportation, logistics, and other industries.

As a pioneer in spatial computing across medtech, retail showroom experiences, and employee training, Trifork is launching Synq with Fortune 500 companies, including a leading global FMCG company, aiming to become the default solution provider for remote maintenance and repairs.

Transforming Field Operations: Tackling the Downtime Problem

Across manufacturing, transportation, and logistics, downtime caused by unusable equipment and vehicles, from automotive manufacturing equipment to grounded aircraft, can cost companies tens of billions of dollars each year. The cost of sending technicians to the field for repairs further adds to the problem.



Now, Synq helps mitigate that operational overhead.



With Synq, on-site operators can connect to a remote specialist using an Apple Vision Pro headset. The specialist can view the operator's environment directly through either a second headset or an iPad application. Using that field of vision, the specialist can perform a full diagnostic and guide the operator through a fix in real time. Similar to using a surgical camera to ensure precision, Synq allows the technician to point out objects in the environment and demonstrate how to conduct a task or maneuver an object with a high degree of precision.

Synq's reliability, connectivity, and accuracy, combined with its low latency, are purpose-built for industries where operational equipment is highly technical or requires precise handling, and where delays can cost millions of dollars.

"Previously, companies had to perform complex fixes by flying specialists to a given site, resulting in significant costs and lost time," said Karan Yadav, CEO of Trifork North America. "Now, experts and technicians can see what's happening on the ground with high fidelity, enabling them to support field operators in real time and expedite safe, seamless resolutions that deliver significant cost savings."

Available now

The solution is available immediately.



Watch the demo video: https://www.trifork.com/synq/





About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,148 employees in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. The Group's R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.



Learn more at www.trifork.com



Press contact: Frederik Svanholm, +41 79 357 7317, frsv@trifork.com