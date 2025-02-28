In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. China: The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for TOPCon 600 W modules from China, rose 1. 19% to $0. 085/W Free-On-Board (FOB) China, with price indications ranging from $0. 082/W to $0. 090/W. Meanwhile, FOB China Mono PERC module prices remained unchanged at $0. 084/W, with prices ranging from $0. 081 to $0. 088/W. FOB China TOPCon 450 W modules for spot loading were assessed stable at $0. 092/W, with price indications between $0. ...

