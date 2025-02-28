Quidnet Energy has demonstrated its long-duration geomechanical energy storage (GES) at the megawatt-hour scale. The tech stores excess grid electricity by pressurizing water underground, later releasing it to supply reliable power. From pv magazine USA Quidnet Energy, a specialist in long-duration energy storage solutions for delivering baseload power, has completed demonstration and testing of its GES technology at the megawatt-hour scale. Low-cost long-duration energy storage has been the holy grail in making intermittent solar act like baseload thermal generation. Houston-based Quidnet Energy's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...