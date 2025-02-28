Researchers have investigated the aerodynamic performance of a single floating PV setup of 16 panels, as well as an array that combined 15 such setups. They found that drag coefficient distributions and wind pressure effects on PV systems vary by inlet angle. They have also identified cost-saving opportunities through material optimization. A research group led by National Taiwan University of Science and Technology scientists has investigated the aerodynamic performance of floating photovoltaic (FPV) systems under different wind speeds and turbulence intensities and has identified cost-saving ...

