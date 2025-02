Researchers from Fraunhofer ISE and KAUST built a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell that reportedly offers improved reproducibility. The device relies on self-assembled monolayers that reportedly result in low parasitic absorption and rapid charge extraction. An international research team has developed a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell based on self-assembled monolayers (SAMs) that improve perovskite growth and optoelectronic properties. "Self-assembled-monolayers (SAMs) are currently used as state-of-the-art hole transport layers in perovskite-based solar cells, offering low parasitic ...

