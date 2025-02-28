KAWASAKI, Japan, Feb 28, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu's Oyama plant, home to its photonics product manufacturing and management division, has achieved a perfect score of 100 (Class A-Excellent) in a supply chain CSR audit conducted by the Joint Alliance for CSR (JAC), demonstrating Fujitsu's strict adherence to global CSR standards across all audit items (labor, safety and health, environment, business ethics, and management systems). Of the 123 companies audited on their record in 2023, only 18% achieved a Class A-Excellent rating of 90 points or higher. This audit was conducted by NTT, a member of JAC, in the presence of KDDI and SoftBank.This perfect score is a reflection of the various distinctive initiatives that Fujitsu's Oyama plant has implemented. In health and safety, the plant regularly shares natural disaster situation reports and conducts employee training across departments. The photonics manufacturing division maintains a zero accident record as of today, and has logged over 10 million accident-free hours since 2018 (1). Environmentally, the plant participates in the Oyama City Zero Carbon & Nature Positive Promotion Platform, encouraging collaboration with the local authority towards decarbonization, coexistence with nature and in the implementation of energy-saving measures at the manufacturing site. Additionally, at its Oyama plant, Fujitsu manufactures the high-performance 1FINITY Ultra Optical System, which achieves world-leading long-distance transmission of 1.2 terabits per second. It is the world's-first optical transmission device to use a water-cooling system, which reduces CO2 emissions by 60% compared to previous Fujitsu products.The Fujitsu Group will continue to promote sustainability management, provide sustainable value to JAC member carriers and CSR-conscious customers, and support the global business expansion of its customers.(1) Counted until January 20, 2025About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.Press Contacts:Fujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiries (https://tinyurl.com/5n76ynkb)Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.