February 28, 2025, 09.15 CET Brödernas publishes financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 Brödernas Group AB (publ) hereby publishes the report for the fourth quarter (Q4) for the period 1 October - 31 December and full year of 2024. The report is available as an attached document and on the company's website ( investors.brodernas.nu ). 1 January - 31 December 2024 Net sales amounted to SEK 465m

EBITDA amounted to SEK 13m 1 October - 31 December 2024 Net sales amounted to SEK 111m

EBITDA amounted to SEK 2m Pursuant to the terms and conditions for Brödernas Group AB (publ)'s senior secured callable fixed rate bonds, it shall ensure that net leverage ratio (net interest bearing debt to EBITDA) does not exceed 6.00x. For the reference period ending 31 December 2024, net leverage ratio (calculated in accordance with the terms and conditions for the bonds) is in excess of 6.00x. In addition to what's previously being stated, and due to the fact that Brödernas Group AB (publ) is in corporate restructuring proceedings and there are too many uncertainties in the organization to be able to determine the correct financial figures, the publication of the quarterly report does not contain a balance sheet or cash flow analysis, meaning that an event of default has occurred under the bond terms. Complete financial figures for 2024 will be published at latest in connection with the publication of the annual report. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8677Y_1-2025-2-28.pdf For further information, please contact: Richard Forsshéll, CEO press@brodernas.nu This information is information that Brödernas Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, through the provision of the specified contact person, for publication on 28 February 2025 at 09.15 CET. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



