Egypt's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Sherif Fathi, will present Egypt's new tourism strategy at the ITB Berlin international travel trade fair, highlighting Germany's pivotal role in the sector's development. Germany continues to be Egypt's largest source of visitors. In 2024, 1.7 million German tourists traveled to Egypt, marking a 5% increase from the previous year. "We are confident that the number of visitors will continue to rise in 2025," stated Fathi, who has served as Minister of Tourism and Antiquities since July 2024. This will be his first ITB Berlin appearance as Minister.

In 2024, approximately 15.7 million international travelers visited Egypt-a 5% increase from the previous year-underscoring the country's strategic vision of attracting 30 million tourists annually by 2030.

Egypt's Tourism Highlights: History and Culture

Egypt is one of the world's most popular travel destinations, renowned for its rich history, diverse culture, and breathtaking landscapes. The legacy of the pharaohs, including the last surviving Wonder of the Ancient World, attracts visitors passionate about history and ancient civilizations. The Red Sea, with its crystal-clear waters, is a top destination for divers and families alike. With world-class accommodations at affordable prices and excellent international flight connections, Egypt continues to be a premier travel hotspot.

The anticipated full opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum on July 3rd-the largest museum in the world dedicated to a single civilization-will be a highlight of this year. After three decades of planning and restoration, the museum partially opened on October 16, 2024. While some sections remain under development, visitors can already explore the Grand Hall, staircases, gardens, and select exhibition spaces. During the museum's pre-opening phase in 2024, more than 300,000 guests visited its main halls.

Health and Wellness

Egypt has also emerged as a leading destination for health and wellness tourism. From luxury resorts on the Red Sea to remote desert oases, the country offers world-class wellness experiences. Known for its mineral-rich hot springs and therapeutic waters, Egypt provides treatments for various ailments, including skin conditions, respiratory diseases, and rheumatism. Notable wellness destinations include:

Siwa Oasis , home to over 200 natural springs used for healing treatments.

, home to over 200 natural springs used for healing treatments. Bahariya and Kharga Oases , featuring sulfur-rich thermal waters.

, featuring sulfur-rich thermal waters. Aswan, known for its prestigious spa resorts such as Kato Doo Wellness and The Zen Wellness.

Sustainable Tourism Development

Egypt is committed to sustainable development of its tourism infrastructure and the preservation of its cultural heritage. Protecting the Red Sea's unique biodiversity is a central pillar of Egypt's responsible tourism strategy. Environmental certification programs for resorts play an integral role in these efforts, particularly in coastal regions stretching from El Gouna to Marsa Alam.

As one of the key participants at ITB Berlin 2025, Egypt's Tourism Authority invites journalists to the following press conference:

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Time: 15:00 hrs

Location: Messe Berlin Booth M4, CityCube Messedamm 22, 14055 Berlin

The Egyptian Tourism Authority

The Egyptian Tourism Authority (ETA) was established in 1981 to boost international tourism by highlighting Egypt's long history and promoting the country's many tourist attractions. The ETA's mission also includes increasing domestic tourism, raising awareness of tourism throughout the country, and strengthening the connection between Egyptians and their heritage. The ETA focuses on the diversity of attractions and destinations within Egypt and on developing marketing strategies and programmes to promote tourism, as well as providing technical and marketing support. It also organises and sponsors touristic, sporting, social and cultural events throughout the country. The ETA Board of Directors is chaired by the Minister of Tourism.

