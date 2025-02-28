ZhenShi Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd: Mibro Unveils OpenEar Pro: Lighter Fit, Better Sound for Active Lifestyles

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant leap forward for audio technology and user comfort, Mibro, a brand of ZhenShi Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, has announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Mibro OpenEar Pro. Designed with both fitness enthusiasts and everyday users in mind, these open sports earphones promise an unmatched blend of sound quality and situational awareness.

The OpenEar Pro stands out in the crowded market of audio devices with its unique non-in-ear design. Weighing just 7.2 grams per earphone, these ultra-lightweight devices ensure users enjoy long listening periods without discomfort. The innovative Möbius curve ear hook, coupled with nickel-titanium alloy memory wire, ensures a secure fit that stays stable across a variety of ear shapes.

In addition, with the industry's thinnest ear hook, measuring just 2.6mm, the earphones provide pressure-free comfort even when wearing glasses. Made from liquid silicone, it is skin-friendly and slip-resistant, ensuring a secure fit during activities like running, turning, sudden stops, and cornering.

Audio quality is not sacrificed for comfort in this design. The OpenEar Pro features advanced BES low-power dual-mode Bluetooth chip technology and incorporates Malleus sound effect (AELC) alongside tri-magnetic ultra-linear dynamic speakers. This setup is the first in its class to achieve a 0.5mm amplitude in speaker size, ensuring powerful sound delivery that enriches any auditory experience, from pulsating music beats during intense workouts to clear voice calls on-the-go.

For those who multitask or switch between devices frequently, the OpenEar Pro supports connection to two devices simultaneously with seamless sound switching - a feature that modern users will find invaluable. Moreover, each pair comes equipped with a dedicated app allowing for a personalized audio experience tailored to individual preferences.

Additionally, an IPX4 rating ensures that neither sweat from an intense workout session nor unexpected rain will damage the earphones, making them suitable for various weather conditions and exercise intensities.

Safety during outdoor activities or commuting is paramount; hence Mibro has thoughtfully designed these earphones with safety in mind. The open-ear format allows ambient sounds to be heard clearly - crucial when navigating busy streets or engaging in outdoor sports - without compromising on audio input from the device.

For more information about Mibro OpenEar Pro, please visit https://www.mibrofit.com/, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2629377/video.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mibro-unveils-openear-pro-lighter-fit-better-sound-for-active-lifestyles-302387231.html