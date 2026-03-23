Jelenew: JELENEW Launches a New Cycling Season-Lighter, More Comfortable, Designed to Make Her Feel Better

JELENEW Launches a New Cycling Season-Lighter, More Comfortable, Designed to Make Her Feel Better

JELENEW, the high-performance cycling apparel brand engineered exclusively for the female body, this month announces the launch of its new collection. This season, the brand reinforces its founding "Female-Friendly" tradition by merging ultra-lightweight textile technology with the ergonomic breakthroughs that have made JELENEW a sanctuary for women cyclists worldwide.

The JELENEW Tradition: Innovation as a Standard

Since its inception, JELENEW has rejected the industry's "shrink it and pink it" status quo. The brand's tradition is built on Anatomical Intelligence-a commitment to designing for the specific physiological needs of women at every stage of life. From the world's first pregnancy-friendly technical jerseys to petite-specific bib lengths, the JELENEW mission centers on inclusivity through superior engineering.

New Season: Lighter, Faster, Softer

The new season introduces a radical evolution in fabric performance. Designed for high-intensity training and aerodynamic racing, the New Season collection features:

Aero-Light Technical Fabric: A new, lighter-than-air fabric with a soft-touch finish reduces drag while providing a "second-skin" feel. This material is engineered for maximum moisture-wicking and UV protection during long summer efforts.

The New Women-Specific Chamois: Redesigned for female anatomy, the signature chamois has been refined with a slimmer, high-density profile. It offers targeted pressure relief and enhanced breathability, ensuring elite comfort for 7+ hours in the saddle without unnecessary bulk.

Featherweight Compression: New bib materials provide high-muscle support and stability for interval training while remaining incredibly soft against the skin, eliminating the friction often found in traditional performance gear.

Solving the "Invisible" Problems

JELENEW continues to innovate where the industry remains silent. The New Season collection features the latest iteration of the Proprietary Quick-Release System for female cyclists. Utilizing high-strength YKK magnetic buckles, the drop-tail design allows for seamless bathroom breaks without the need to remove jerseys or helmets-a dignified, rapid solution for the endurance rider.

Empowering Every Stage of the Journey

Beyond the aerodynamic focus of the New Season collection, the JELENEW design philosophy continues to champion inclusivity through its specialized apparel lines. These dedicated collections ensure that every woman, regardless of her current life stage or body type, has access to world-class performance gear.

Maternity Performance: Technical jerseys and bibs with expandable, high-stretch panels support pregnant cyclists, ensuring the choice between motherhood and the road is never a compromise.

Petite-Specific Geometry: Bib lengths and jersey proportions are tailored for shorter torsos and limbs, ensuring a perfect aerodynamic fit for women of all heights.

A Vision for Tomorrow

The JELENEW tradition focuses on removing the barriers that have kept women from feeling empowered on the bike. With the SS26 collection, the brand demonstrates that "female-friendly" is synonymous with "high performance."