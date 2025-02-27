Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces the Following Headlines

Board declares dividend of $0.0625 per common share

Company announces the timing of its 2024 year end earnings release and conference call

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. ("Epsilon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock (annualized $0.25/sh) to the stock holders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2025, payable on March 31, 2025. All dividends paid by the Company are "eligible dividends" as defined in subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless indicated otherwise.

The Company also announced that it will issue its year end 2024 earnings release on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 after the market close and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. Central Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the "Epsilon Energy 2024 Year End Earnings Conference Call."

A webcast can be viewed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=lEJXH1I5. A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website (www.epsilonenergyltd.com) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Alberta, Canada.

