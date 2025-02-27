Definitive Healthcare Corp.: Definitive Healthcare Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. ("Definitive Healthcare" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $62.3 million, a decrease of 6% from $65.9 million in Q4 2023.

Net Loss, inclusive of goodwill impairment charges of $97.1 million, was $(84.7) million, or (136)% of revenue, compared to $(13.4) million or (20)% of revenue in Q4 2023.

Adjusted Net Income was $12.6 million, compared to $10.6 million in Q4 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $17.5 million, or 28% of revenue, compared to $19.8 million, or 30% of revenue in Q4 2023.

Cash Flow from Operations was $8.1 million in the quarter.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow was $(1.6) million in the quarter.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $252.2 million, compared to $251.4 million for the full year 2023.

Net Loss, inclusive of goodwill impairment charges of $688.9 million, was $(591.4) million, or (235)% of revenue, compared to $(289.6) million, inclusive of goodwill impairment charges of $287.4 million, or (115)% of revenue for the full year 2023.

Adjusted Net Income was $55.1 million, compared to $46.7 million for the full year 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $79.1 million, or 31% of revenue, compared to $74.5 million, or 30% of revenue for the full year 2023.

Cash Flow from Operations was $58.2 million for the full year 2024, up 41% from $41.2 million for the full year 2023.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow was $72.5 million for the full year 2024, up 6% from $68.6 million for the full year 2023.

"Revenue and adjusted EBITDA were above the high end of our guided ranges despite challenging commercial conditions," said Kevin Coop, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. "We executed on delivering new business growth, securing new logos and expanding relationships with existing customers through upsell and cross-sell opportunities. We are committed to building on this momentum as we move into 2025.

"I'm also pleased to announce that after a thorough search process, Casey Heller, our Senior Vice President of Finance, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective on June 2, 2025. We expect a smooth transition as she is already responsible for a significant portion of the company's financial functions, including all aspects of commercial and operational finance, FP&A, and investor relations. In addition, Rick Booth will continue to serve as CFO until early June to give us time to backfill Casey's current position and enable her to hit the ground running as CFO with a full team."

Recent Business and Operating Highlights:

Customer Wins

In the fourth quarter, Definitive Healthcare continued to win new logos across all end-markets, by providing the data, insights, and integrations that drive their critical business use cases. Customer wins for the quarter included:

A behavioral and mental health screening company is leveraging our reference, affiliation, and claims data to identify and build stronger relationships with the right doctors and practices. They've also created an AI-powered tool that leverages insights from our data to compare physician prescribing habits, helping health systems improve care and drive growth.





A leading U.S. supplier of industrial, medical, and specialty gases chose us to gain insights into complex IDN hierarchies, identify high-volume facilities, navigate the Healthcare RFP process, and expand into new markets like surgery centers and post-acute facilities. This partnership also helps them connect with key nursing, procurement, and purchasing executives at both the facility and group purchasing organization (GPO) levels.





A large pharmaceutical company is leveraging our data along with their own internal and third-party data inside a robust master data management (MDM) system they have built, to develop a sophisticated patient and provider segmentation machine learning model, along with a next-best action program, to support the launch of a new pain medication. Definitive not only provides critical data and services to enable this integration, but our expertise also increases the value the customer derives from their existing platform investments.



Business Outlook

Based on information as of February 27, 2025, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

First Quarter 2025:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $55.5 - $57.0 million.

Adjusted Operating Income is expected to be in the range of $7.5 - $8.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $10.5 - $11.5 million, and 19 - 20% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Adjusted Net Income is expected to be $3.0 - $4.0 million.

Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share is expected to be approximately $0.02 per share on approximately 153.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding.



Full Year 2025:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $230.0 - $240.0 million.

Adjusted Operating Income is expected to be in the range of $49.0 - $53.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $61.0 - $65.0 million, for a full-year adjusted EBITDA margin ranging from 26 - 28%.

Adjusted Net Income is expected to be $30.0 - $34.0 million.

Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share is expected to be $0.19 - $0.22 per share on approximately 153.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding.



We do not provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures; in particular, the effects of equity-based compensation expense, taxes and amounts under the tax receivable agreement, deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities, and transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses. We expect the variability of these excluded items may have a significant and potentially unpredictable impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

Definitive Healthcare will host a conference call today February 27, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's full financial results and current business outlook. Participants may access the call at 1-877-358-7298 or 1-848-488-9244. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through March 29, 2025, at 1-800-645-7964 or 1-757-849-6722. The replay passcode is 1765#. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on Definitive Healthcare's Investor Relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (amounts in thousands, except number of shares and par value; unaudited) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,378 $ 130,976 Short-term investments 184,786 177,092 Accounts receivable, net 53,232 59,249 Prepaid expenses and other assets 13,040 13,120 Deferred contract costs 13,736 13,490 Total current assets 370,172 393,927 Property and equipment, net 3,791 4,471 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 7,521 9,594 Other assets 2,300 2,388 Deferred contract costs 14,389 17,320 Intangible assets, net 297,933 323,121 Goodwill 393,283 1,075,080 Total assets $ 1,089,389 $ 1,825,901 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,763 $ 5,787 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 40,896 51,529 Deferred revenue 93,344 97,377 Term loan 13,750 13,750 Operating lease liabilities 2,408 2,239 Total current liabilities 161,161 170,682 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue 32 9 Term loan 229,368 242,567 Operating lease liabilities 7,586 9,372 Tax receivable agreements liability 49,511 127,000 Deferred tax liabilities 25,088 67,163 Other liabilities 9,449 9,934 Total liabilities 482,195 626,727 Equity: Class A Common Stock, par value $0.001, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 113,953,554 and 116,562,252 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 114 117 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.00001, 65,000,000 shares authorized, 39,439,198 and 39,375,806 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2024, and 39,762,700 and 39,168,047 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2023 - - Additional paid-in capital 1,085,445 1,086,581 Accumulated other comprehensive (deficit) income (610 ) 2,109 Accumulated deficit (640,574 ) (227,450 ) Noncontrolling interests 162,819 337,817 Total equity 607,194 1,199,174 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,089,389 $ 1,825,901

Definitive Healthcare Corp. Consolidated Statements of Operations (amounts in thousands, except share amounts and per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 62,288 $ 65,932 $ 252,202 $ 251,415 Cost of revenue: Cost of revenue exclusive of amortization (1) 10,967 9,447 40,684 34,740 Amortization 3,719 3,066 14,049 12,742 Gross profit 47,602 53,419 197,469 203,933 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 20,372 23,605 83,807 94,534 Product development (1) 8,982 11,569 36,518 42,441 General and administrative (1) 8,503 16,567 49,267 58,861 Depreciation and amortization 9,413 9,935 37,618 39,008 Transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses 2,835 1,823 12,225 11,489 Goodwill impairment 97,060 - 688,854 287,400 Total operating expenses 147,165 63,499 908,289 533,733 Loss from operations (99,563 ) (10,080 ) (710,820 ) (329,800 ) Other (expense) income, net: Interest expense, net (303 ) (125 ) (245 ) (1,559 ) Other income (expense), net 9,254 (1,982 ) 77,320 23,179 Total other income (expense), net 8,951 (2,107 ) 77,075 21,620 Loss before income taxes (90,612 ) (12,187 ) (633,745 ) (308,180 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 5,895 (1,175 ) 42,299 18,553 Net loss (84,717 ) (13,362 ) (591,446 ) (289,627 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (25,642 ) (3,129 ) (178,322 ) (87,239 ) Net loss attributable to Definitive Healthcare Corp. $ (59,075 ) $ (10,233 ) $ (413,124 ) $ (202,388 ) Net loss per share of Class A Common Stock: Basic $ (0.51 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (3.54 ) $ (1.79 ) Diluted $ (0.51 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (3.54 ) $ (1.79 ) Weighted average Common Stock outstanding: Basic 115,015,489 116,418,495 116,640,183 112,764,537 Diluted 115,015,489 116,418,495 116,640,183 112,764,537 (1) Amounts include equity-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 171 $ 267 $ 839 $ 1,097 Sales and marketing 1,449 3,110 6,235 11,407 Product development 1,651 3,572 8,579 13,138 General and administrative 4,094 6,305 22,432 23,097 Total equity-based compensation expense $ 7,365 $ 13,254 $ 38,085 $ 48,739

Definitive Healthcare Corp. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (amounts in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities: Net loss $ (84,717 ) $ (13,362 ) $ (591,446 ) $ (289,627 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 526 562 2,245 1,953 Amortization of intangible assets 12,606 12,439 49,422 49,797 Amortization of deferred contract costs 3,978 3,488 15,441 12,963 Equity-based compensation 7,365 13,254 38,085 48,739 Amortization of debt issuance costs 175 175 702 702 Provision for bad debt expense - 554 947 1,374 Non-cash restructuring charges 192 - 1,239 155 Goodwill impairment charges 97,060 - 688,854 287,400 Tax receivable agreement remeasurement (8,758 ) 1,507 (76,909 ) (23,470 ) Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 1,460 302 (1,780 ) 302 Deferred income taxes (6,061 ) 1,015 (42,670 ) (18,713 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (17,455 ) (18,559 ) 5,693 811 Prepaid expenses and other assets (627 ) (1,348 ) (7,832 ) (7,156 ) Deferred contract costs (4,481 ) (5,770 ) (12,756 ) (18,790 ) Contingent consideration - - (602 ) - Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (285 ) 2,919 (5,458 ) 1,330 Deferred revenue 7,157 7,533 (4,979 ) (6,580 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 8,135 4,709 58,196 41,190 Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment, and other assets (10,901 ) (594 ) (12,344 ) (2,977 ) Purchases of short-term investments (111,634 ) (45,595 ) (304,304 ) (259,208 ) Maturities of short-term investments 96,265 100,596 303,769 275,426 Cash paid for acquisitions and investments, net of cash acquired - - (13,530 ) (45,023 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (26,270 ) 54,407 (26,409 ) (31,782 ) Cash flows used in financing activities: Repayments of term loans (3,437 ) (3,438 ) (13,750 ) (8,594 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (278 ) (1,035 ) (7,548 ) (4,432 ) Repurchases of Class A Common Stock (7,329 ) - (22,366 ) - Payments of contingent consideration - - (1,000 ) - Payments under tax receivable agreement - - (6,950 ) (246 ) Payments of equity offering issuance costs - - - (30 ) Member distributions (2,324 ) (1,589 ) (5,135 ) (12,282 ) Net cash used in financing activities (13,368 ) (6,062 ) (56,749 ) (25,584 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (31,503 ) 53,054 (24,962 ) (16,176 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (728 ) 462 (636 ) 218 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 137,609 77,460 130,976 146,934 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 105,378 $ 130,976 $ 105,378 $ 130,976 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 3,310 $ 3,684 $ 14,196 $ 14,456 Income taxes - - - 136 Acquisitions: Net assets acquired, net of cash acquired $ - $ - $ 13,675 $ 52,678 Working capital adjustment receivable - - (145 ) 145 Contingent consideration - - - (7,800 ) Net cash paid for acquisitions $ - $ - $ 13,530 $ 45,023 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Capital expenditures included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 6,870 $ 47 $ 6,870 $ 47

Definitive Healthcare Corp. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Closest GAAP Equivalent Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Cash Flow to Unlevered Free Cash Flow (in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 8,135 $ 4,709 $ 58,196 $ 41,190 Purchases of property, equipment, and other assets (10,901 ) (594 ) (12,344 ) (2,977 ) Interest paid in cash 3,310 3,684 14,196 14,456 Transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses paid in cash (a) 1,183 1,521 12,766 11,032 Earnout payment (b) - - 602 - Other non-core items (c) (3,311 ) 1,803 (936 ) 4,875 Unlevered Free Cash Flow $ (1,584 ) $ 11,123 $ 72,480 $ 68,576 (a) Transaction and integration expenses paid in cash primarily represent legal, accounting, and consulting expenses related to our acquisitions. Restructuring expenses paid in cash relate to our restructuring plans announced in the first quarter of 2024 and the first and third quarters of 2023, along with exit costs related to office relocations.

(b) Earnout payment represents final settlement of contingent consideration included in cash flow from operations.

(c) Other non-core items represent expenses driven by events that are typically by nature one-time, non-operational, and/or unrelated to our core operations.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income and GAAP Operating Loss to Adjusted Operating Income (in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (84,717 ) $ (13,362 ) $ (591,446 ) $ (289,627 ) Add: Income tax (benefit) provision (5,895 ) 1,175 (42,299 ) (18,553 ) Add: Interest expense, net 303 125 245 1,559 Add: Other (income) expense, net (9,254 ) 1,982 (77,320 ) (23,179 ) Loss from operations (99,563 ) (10,080 ) (710,820 ) (329,800 ) Add: Amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations 11,370 11,510 45,239 46,099 Add: Equity-based compensation 7,365 13,254 38,085 48,739 Add: Transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses 2,835 1,823 12,225 11,489 Add: Goodwill impairment 97,060 - 688,854 287,400 Add: Other non-core items (3,311 ) 1,803 (936 ) 4,875 Adjusted Operating Income 15,756 18,310 72,647 68,802 Less: Interest expense, net (303 ) (125 ) (245 ) (1,559 ) Less: Recurring income tax benefit (provision) (a) 60 (1,175 ) 669 1,374 Less: Foreign currency gain (loss) 496 (475 ) 411 (291 ) Less: Tax impacts of adjustments to net loss (3,458 ) (5,886 ) (18,341 ) (21,633 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 12,551 $ 10,649 $ 55,141 $ 46,693 Shares for Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share (b) 154,404,162 155,560,756 155,853,282 154,836,706 Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.35 $ 0.30 (a) Recurring income tax benefit (provision) excludes the income tax impact of goodwill impairment charges.

(b) Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Share is computed by giving effect to all potential weighted average Class A common stock and any securities that are convertible into Class A common stock, including Definitive OpCo units and restricted stock units. The dilutive effect of outstanding awards and convertible securities is reflected in diluted earnings per share by application of the treasury stock method assuming proceeds from unrecognized compensation as required by GAAP. Fully diluted shares are 162,498,543 and 163,153,442 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit and Margin to Adjusted Gross Profit and Margin (in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Reported gross profit and margin $ 47,602 76 % $ 53,419 81 % $ 197,469 78 % $ 203,933 81 % Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments 2,483 4 % 2,137 3 % 9,866 4 % 9,044 4 % Equity-based compensation costs 171 0 % 267 0 % 839 0 % 1,097 0 % Adjusted gross profit and margin $ 50,256 81 % $ 55,823 85 % $ 208,174 83 % $ 214,074 85 %