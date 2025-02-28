Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
MILLIARDÄR Frank Giustra besitzt 11%: JETZT hat Kult-Mining-Investor Rick Rule Libero bemerkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6TF | ISIN: LT0000102337 | Ticker-Symbol: WHX
Frankfurt
28.02.25
08:12 Uhr
2,975 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
APRANGA APB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APRANGA APB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0303,03511:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2025 08:07 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Apranga Group interim information for 12 months of 2024

Finanznachrichten News

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 354.2 million in 12 months 2024 and increased by 8.5% year-on-year.

The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 19.4 million in 12 months of 2024. The Group made profit before income tax of EUR 20.3 million in the same period of 2023.

EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 41.5 million in 12 months 2024 and increased by 1.3% compared to 2023.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and consolidated interim report of Apranga Group for 12 months of 2024, as well as managers' confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachment. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.

Rimantas Perveneckas
"Apranga" Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.