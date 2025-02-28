Vilkyskiu Pienine: Unaudited financial results of VILVI Group for the 12 months of 2024

Preliminary unaudited data, consolidated sales revenue of VILVI Group for 12 months of 2024 amounted to EUR 245.4 million - 16.6% increased comparing to last year (sales revenue of 2023 amounted to EUR 210.5 million). In 2024, the group's net profit amounted to EUR 25.7 million and it was 75.1 percent higher than in 2023.

Please find attached presentation of consolidated unaudited results of VILVI Group for 12 months of 2024:

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c05ce3b2-730f-4b95-896b-8b7ee37abe2e

