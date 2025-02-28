Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
MILLIARDÄR Frank Giustra besitzt 11%: JETZT hat Kult-Mining-Investor Rick Rule Libero bemerkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M2DF | ISIN: LT0000127508 | Ticker-Symbol: UDW
München
28.02.25
08:08 Uhr
9,560 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2409,30011:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2025 08:24 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vilkyskiu Pienine: Unaudited financial results of VILVI Group for the 12 months of 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Preliminary unaudited data, consolidated sales revenue of VILVI Group for 12 months of 2024 amounted to EUR 245.4 million - 16.6% increased comparing to last year (sales revenue of 2023 amounted to EUR 210.5 million). In 2024, the group's net profit amounted to EUR 25.7 million and it was 75.1 percent higher than in 2023.

Please find attached presentation of consolidated unaudited results of VILVI Group for 12 months of 2024:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c05ce3b2-730f-4b95-896b-8b7ee37abe2e

Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.