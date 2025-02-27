Solventum Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Introduces 2025 Full-Year Guidance

Reported sales increased 1.9% to $2.074 billion; organic sales increased 2.3%

GAAP diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.17; adjusted EPS 1 of $1.41

of $1.41 Generated $219 million in cash from operations; free cash flow of $92 million

Introduces full-year 2025 organic sales growth, adjusted EPS and free cash flow guidance

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

"Solventum executed another quarter of solid performance, enabling us to deliver full year 2024 at the high end of our expectations," said Bryan Hanson, chief executive officer of Solventum. "We're successfully executing across all elements and phases of the 3-phased transformation plan we laid out at our 2024 Investor Day. We look forward to introducing our long-term strategic plan and financial targets to drive sustainable long-term growth and value creation at our upcoming 2025 Investor Day next month."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

3 months ended December 31, 2024 (Millions of dollars, except per share amounts) GAAP non-GAAP 1 Sales $2,074 $2,074 Operating income $136 $422 Operating income margin 6.6 % 20.4 % Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $0.17 $1.41 Cash from operations/free cash flow1 $219 $92

Year Ended 2024 Financial Results

12 months ended December 31, 2024 (Millions of dollars, except per share amounts) GAAP non-GAAP 1 Sales $8,254 $8,254 Operating income $1,036 $1,812 Operating income margin 12.6 % 22.0 % Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $2.76 $6.70 Cash from operations/free cash flow1 $1,185 $805

Reported and organic sales growth in the quarter reflect positive performance from all segments, which benefited from a softer quarterly comparison in the prior year. By segment, total Solventum organic sales growth was primarily driven by the MedSurg and Dental Solutions segments.

GAAP and adjusted operating income margin declined due to lower gross margins, including the impact from 3M supply agreement mark-up, and an increase in operating expenses related to public company stand-up costs and growth investments.

1 Represents non-GAAP financial measure; see the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for applicable information.

Segment and Total Company Net Sales for Fourth Quarter*



Three months ended

December 31,

Increase/(Decrease) (Dollars in millions)

2024

2023

Total

Currency

Impact

Other 2

Organic MedSurg

$ 1,174

$ 1,168

0.5 %

(0.6) %

(0.7) %

1.8 % Dental Solutions

315

306

3.0

(0.8)

(0.4)

4.2 Health Information Systems

336

332

1.1

-

-

1.1 Purification and Filtration

235

230

2.0

(0.6)

(0.9)

3.5 Corporate and Unallocated3

14

-

NM

NM

NM

NM Total Company

$ 2,074

$ 2,036

1.9 %

(0.6) %

0.1 %

2.3 %

Segment and Total Company Net Sales for Year Ended 2024*



Year ended

December 31,

Increase/(Decrease) (Dollars in millions)

2024

2023

Total

Currency

Impact

Other 2

Organic MedSurg

$ 4,637

$ 4,632

0.1 %

(0.6) %

(0.5) %

1.2 % Dental Solutions

1,295

1,329

(2.6)

(0.7)

(1.5)

(0.4) Health Information Systems

1,306

1,285

1.6

-

-

1.6 Purification and Filtration

956

951

0.6

(0.7)

(0.9)

2.1 Corporate and Unallocated3

59

-

NM

NM

NM

NM Total Company

$ 8,254

$ 8,197

0.7 %

(0.5) %

- %

1.2 %



*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

2 Other represents sales impact from acquisitions and divestitures measured separately for the first 12 months post-transaction. Divestiture impacts include lost sales from the company's dental anesthetics business that was sold in August 2023 and certain health care businesses retained by 3M India in connection with the spin-off.

3 Corporate and unallocated includes sales related to product supplied to 3M and other supply agreements related to legacy 3M business and assumed by the company at spin-off.

Full-Year 2025 Guidance

Solventum is providing its full-year 2025 guidance

Organic sales growth of +1.0% to +2.0% (+1.5% to +2.5% excluding ~50bps of SKU Exit impact)

Adjusted EPS of $5.45 to $5.65

Free cash flow of $450M to $550M

Note: Full year 2025 guidance currently includes our Purification & Filtration segment. On February 25, 2025, we announced the sale of our Purification & Filtration segment. We will update our annual guidance after the transaction closes.

Organic sales, adjusted EPS and free cash flow amounts included in Solventum's full-year guidance are non-GAAP financial measures. Solventum does not provide reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the respective GAAP metrics as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort certain items, such as the impact of changes in currency exchange rates, impacts associated with business acquisitions or divestitures, and the timing and magnitude of restructuring activities, among other items.

Please note Solventum's full-year 2024 results includes Q1 2024 as a carve-out plus the remainder of the year as a stand-alone company starting April 1, 2024.

See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for explanations of our non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Solventum also provides non-GAAP measures that we use, and plan to continue using, when monitoring and evaluating operating performance and measuring cash available to invest in our business. The adjusted measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures of our performance and our liquidity that we believe help investors understand our underlying business performance and Solventum uses these measures as an indication of the strength of Solventum and its ability to generate cash.

Solventum calculates forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including organic sales growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. Solventum does not provide reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the respective GAAP metrics as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort certain items such as the impact of changes in currency exchange rates, impacts associated with business acquisitions or divestitures, and the timing and magnitude of restructuring activities, among other items. The timing and amounts of these items are uncertain and could have a material impact on Solventum's results in accordance with GAAP.

The Q4 2024 financial statements and financial information, including reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, are available on Solventum's website: investors.solventum.com.

About Solventum

At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better - while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum.com.

Solventum Corporation CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME* (Dollars in millions, except per-share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023

2022 Net sales of product

$ 1,581

$ 1,546

$ 6,348

$ 6,296

$ 6,300 Net sales of software and rentals

493

490

1,906

1,901

1,830 Total net sales

2,074

2,036

8,254

8,197

8,130 Cost of product

830

761

3,172

3,023

2,953 Cost of software and rentals

125

117

489

481

482 Gross profit

1,119

1,158

4,593

4,693

4,695 Selling, general and administrative expenses

784

562

2,782

2,243

2,235 Research and development expenses

199

190

775

758

767 Operating income

136

406

1,036

1,692

1,693 Interest expense, net

107

-

367

-

- Other expense (income), net

16

15

64

25

1 Income before income taxes

13

391

605

1,667

1,692 Provision for income taxes

(18)

119

127

321

349 Net Income

$ 30

$ 272

$ 479

$ 1,346

$ 1,343





















Earnings per share:



















Basic earnings per share

$ 0.17

$ 1.57

$ 2.77

$ 7.79

$ 7.78 Diluted earnings per share

0.17

1.57

2.76

7.79

7.78 Weighted-average number of share outstanding:



















Basic

173.4

172.7

173.2

172.7

172.7 Diluted

174.5

172.7

173.7

172.7

172.7

*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

Solventum Corporation CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS* (Dollars in millions, except per-share data) (Unaudited)





December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 762

$ 194 Accounts receivable - net of allowances of $86 and $82

1,044

1,313 Due from related parties

185

- Inventories







Finished goods

539

453 Work in process

190

171 Raw materials and supplies

236

233 Total inventories

965

857 Other current assets

293

155 Total current assets

3,249

2,519 Property, plant and equipment - net

1,622

1,457 Goodwill

6,377

6,535 Intangible assets - net

2,544

2,902 Other assets

665

530 Total assets

$ 14,457

$ 13,943 Liabilities







Current liabilities







Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt

$ 200

$ - Accounts payable

618

477 Due to related parties

272

- Unearned revenue

572

574 Other current liabilities

1,041

677 Total current liabilities

2,703

1,728 Long-term debt

7,810

- Pension and postretirement benefits

350

166 Deferred income taxes

225

231 Other liabilities

410

152 Total liabilities

$ 11,498

$ 2,277









Equity







Common stock par value, $0.01 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized

$ 2

$ - Shares issued and outstanding - December 31, 2024: 172,785,606







Shares issued and outstanding - December 31, 2023: 0







Additional paid-in capital

3,771

- Retained earnings

242

- Net parent investment

-

12,003 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,056)

(337) Total equity

2,959

11,666 Total liabilities and equity

$ 14,457

$ 13,943

*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

Solventum Corporation CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS* (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)





Year ended December 31, (Millions)

2024

2023

2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 479

$ 1,346

$ 1,343 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities











Depreciation and amortization

555

561

578 Postretirement benefit plan expense

34

41

64 Stock-based compensation expense

112

39

37 Gain on business divestitures

-

(56)

- Deferred income taxes

(155)

(142)

(141) Changes in assets and liabilities











Accounts receivable

43

(129)

(32) Due from related parties

233

-



Inventories

(132)

23

(82) Accounts payable

266

105

25 Due to related parties

(565)

-

- All other operating activities

315

127

(113) Net cash provided by operating activities

1,185

1,915

1,679













Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(380)

(290)

(251) Proceeds from sale of business

-

60

- Other - net

-

-

(2) Net cash used in investing activities

(380)

(230)

(253)













Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Repayment of debt

(300)

-

- Net transfers to 3M

(8,251)

(1,553)

(1,456) Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs

8,303

-

- Other - net

8

1

(4) Net cash used in financing activities

(240)

(1,552)

(1,460)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

3

-

4













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

568

133

(30) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

194

61

91 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$ 762

$ 194

$ 61

*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

Solventum Corporation and Subsidiaries*

BUSINESS SEGMENTS

(Unaudited)

Operating segments include components of an enterprise where separate financial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the company's Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM") for the purpose of assessing performance and allocating resources. The company's CODM is its Chief Executive Officer. The primary profitability measurement used by the CODM to review segment operating results is segment operating income. The CODM uses segment operating income to allocate resources during the annual strategic planning process and then holds the segments accountable to the resourcing decisions during the annual budgeting process. The company's operating activities are managed through four operating segments: MedSurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. There have been no changes to the composition of the segments or to financial information reported within each of the business segments. These segments have been identified based on the nature of the products sold and how the company manages its operations. Transactions among reportable segments are recorded at cost. No operating segments have been aggregated to form reportable segments.

Corporate and Unallocated includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and related charges, benefits or costs related to capitalized manufacturing variances, spin-off and separation related costs and other net costs that the company chose not to allocate directly to its business segments. Spin-off and separation related costs include any costs incurred as part of our separation from 3M and costs to setup operations as a standalone company, including system implementations, manufacturing relocation, legal entity separation, certain equity awards granted as part of the spin-off, profit mark-ups on transition service arrangements with 3M and other one-time costs.

Corporate and Unallocated also includes sales and cost of sales related to products supplied to 3M and other supply agreements related to legacy 3M business and assumed by the company at spin-off. Because Corporate and Unallocated includes a variety of miscellaneous items, it is subject to fluctuation on a quarterly and annual basis. Business segment operating income is reconciled to total operating income below:

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION



























Three months ended December 31, 2024

Three months ended December 31, 2023





(Dollars in millions)

Net Sales

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin %

Net Sales

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin % MedSurg

$ 1,174

$ 208

17.8 %

$ 1,168

$ 278

23.8 % Dental Solutions

315

73

23.3

306

93

30.4 Health Information Systems

336

114

34.1

332

119

35.8 Purification and Filtration

235

16

6.9

230

28

12.2 Total business segment operating income





$ 411









$ 518



Corporate and Unallocated:























Amortization expense





$ (88)









$ (89)



Other Corporate and Unallocated





(187)









(23)



Total Corporate and Unallocated

14

(275)

NM

-

(112)

NM Total Company

$ 2,074

$ 136

6.6 %

$ 2,036

$ 406

19.9 %



*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

Solventum Corporation BUSINESS SEGMENTS - (CONTINUED)* (Unaudited)

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION



























Year ended December 31, 2024

Year ended December 31, 2023





(Dollars in millions)

Net Sales

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin %

Net Sales

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin % MedSurg

$ 4,637

$ 887

19.1 %

$ 4,632

$ 1,107

23.9 % Dental Solutions

1,295

350

27.0

1,329

442

33.3 Health Information Systems

1,306

431

33.0

1,285

423

32.9 Purification and Filtration

956

94

9.9

951

162

17.0 Total business segment operating income





$ 1,762









$ 2,134



Corporate and Unallocated:























Amortization expense





$ (349)









$ (365)



Other Corporate and Unallocated





(377)









(77)



Total Corporate and Unallocated

59

(726)

NM

-

(442)

NM Total Company

$ 8,254

$ 1,036

12.6 %

$ 8,197

$ 1,692

20.6 %



*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

Solventum Corporation

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the company use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These include (1) Adjusted operating income, and adjusted operating income margin, (2) Adjusted earnings per share, and (3) Free cash flow. Managements believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating current performance and focusing management on our underlying operational results.

There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this information statement. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP nor do they have any standardized meaning under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies may use similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated differently from the way we calculate such measures. Accordingly, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to such similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Management cautions you not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures, but instead to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplements to, not substitutes for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The tables below reconcile our non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest financial measure that is in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the periods presented.

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP measures)

Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin are not defined under U.S. GAAP. Therefore, they should not be considered a substitute for earnings data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Solventum defines adjusted operating income as operating income excluding the effects of amortization, restructuring costs, and spin-off and separation-related costs. Adjusted operating income margin is adjusted operating income divided by the U.S GAAP measure total net sales for the same period. The company believes adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin provide investors with visibility into the company's unleveraged, pre-tax operating results and reflects underlying financial performance. However, adjusted operating income should not be construed as inferring that the company's future results will be unaffected by the items for which the measure adjusts.

Adjusted earnings per share is not defined under U.S. GAAP. Therefore, it should not be considered a substitute for earnings data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Solventum defines adjusted earnings per share as net income excluding the after-tax effects of amortization, restructuring costs, spin-off and separation-related costs, and legal entity restructuring costs. The company believes adjusted earnings per share provides investors with improved comparability of underlying operating results and a further understanding and additional transparency regarding how the company evaluate the business. However, adjusted earnings per share should not be construed as inferring that the company's future results will be unaffected by the items for which the measure adjusts.

Solventum Corporation SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION NON-GAAP MEASURES - (CONTINUED)* (Unaudited)





Three months ended December 31, 2024 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Net sales

Cost of

Sales 6

Gross

Margin %

Operating

Expenses 7

Operating

Income

Operating

Income

Margin %

Non-

Operating

Expense

(Income),

net 8

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

Attributable

to

Solventum

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP

$ 2,074

$ 955

54.0 %

$ 983

$ 136

6.6 %

$ 123

$ 13

$ 30

$ 0.17

(142.0) % Non-GAAP Adjustments:







































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

-

-

-

(88)

88

4.2

-

88

73

0.42



Restructuring costs (a)

-

(23)

1.0

(42)

65

3.1

-

65

53

0.30



Spin-off and separation-related costs (b)

-

(24)

1.2

(108)

132

6.4

-

132

99

0.57



Legal entity restructuring (c)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(10)

(0.06)



Non-GAAP

$ 2,074

$ 908

56.2 %

$ 745

$ 422

20.4 %

$ 123

$ 299

$ 247

$ 1.41

17.4 %





Three months ended December 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Net sales

Cost of

Sales 6

Gross

Margin %

Operating

Expenses 7

Operating

Income

Operating

Income

Margin %

Non-

Operating

Expense

(Income),

net 8

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

Attributable

to

Solventum

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP

$ 2,036

$ 878

56.9 %

$ 752

$ 406

19.9 %

$ 15

$ 391

$ 272

$ 1.57

30.4 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:







































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

-

-

-

(89)

89

4.4

-

89

75

0.43



Restructuring costs (a)

-

(6)

0.3

(7)

13

0.6

-

13

10

0.06



Spin-off and separation-related costs (b)

-

-

-

(20)

20

1.0

-

20

18

0.11



Non-GAAP

$ 2,036

$ 872

57.2 %

$ 636

$ 528

25.9 %

$ 15

$ 513

$ 375

$ 2.17

26.9 %

__________ *Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (a) Consists of severance associated with restructuring programs. (b) Consists of costs specifically incurred in connection with the separation from 3M. (c) Consists of tax impacts for legal entity restructuring in connection with the separation from 3M.

6Cost of sales is the combination of cost of product and cost of software and rentals line items from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total company cost of sales. 7Operating expenses is the combination of selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total company other operating expenses. 8 Non-operating expense (income), net is the combination of interest expense, net and other expense (income), net line items from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total company non-operating expense.

Solventum Corporation SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION NON-GAAP MEASURES - (CONTINUED)* (Unaudited)





Year ended December 31, 2024 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Net sales

Cost of

Sales 6

Gross

Margin %

Operating

Expenses 7

Operating

Income

Operating

Income

Margin %

Non-

Operating

Expense

(Income),

net 8

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

Attributable

to

Solventum

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP

$ 8,254

$ 3,661

55.6 %

$ 3,557

$ 1,036

12.6 %

$ 431

$ 605

$ 479

$ 2.76

20.9 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:







































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

-

-

-

(349)

349

4.2

-

349

291

1.68



Restructuring costs (a)

-

(28)

0.3

(50)

78

0.9

-

78

61

0.35



Spin-off and separation-related costs (b)

-

(74)

0.9

(275)

349

4.2

(38)

387

306

1.76



Legal entity restructuring (c)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

25

0.14



Non-GAAP

$ 8,254

$ 3,559

56.9 %

$ 2,882

$ 1,812

22.0 %

$ 392

$ 1,419

$ 1,162

$ 6.70

18.1 %









Year ended December 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Net sales

Cost of

Sales 6

Gross

Margin %

Operating

Expenses 7

Operating

Income

Operating

Income

Margin %

Non-

Operating

Expense

(Income),

net 8

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

Attributable

to

Solventum

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP

$ 8,197

$ 3,504

57.3 %

$ 3,001

$ 1,692

20.6 %

$ 25

$ 1,667

$ 1,346

$ 7.79

19.3 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:







































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

-

-





(365)

365

4.5

-

365

307

1.78



Restructuring costs (a)

-

(18)

0.2

(33)

51

0.6

-

51

41

0.24



Spin-off and separation-related costs (b)

-

-





(20)

20

0.3

-

20

18

0.10



Gain on business divestitures

-

-





56

(56)

(0.7)

-

(56)

(40)

(0.23)



Non-GAAP

$ 8,197

$ 3,486

57.5 %

$ 2,639

$ 2,072

25.3 %

$ 25

$ 2,047

$ 1,672

$ 9.68

18.3 %

__________________ *Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (a) Consists of severance associated with restructuring programs. (b) Consists of costs specifically incurred in connection with the separation from 3M. (c) Consists of tax impacts for legal entity restructuring in connection with the separation from 3M.

6Cost of sales is the combination of cost of product and cost of software and rentals line items from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total company cost of sales. 7Operating expenses is the combination of selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total company other operating expenses. 8 Non-operating expense (income), net is the combination of interest expense, net and other expense (income), net line items from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total company non-operating expense.

Solventum Corporation

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP MEASURES - (CONTINUED)*

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure):

Free cash flow is not defined under U.S. GAAP. Therefore, it should not be considered a substitute for income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. It should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. The company believes free cash flow is meaningful to investors as it is a useful measure of liquidity and the company uses these measures as an indication of the strength of the company and its ability to generate cash. Free cash flow varies across quarters throughout the year. Below find a recap of free cash flow.

(Dollars in millions)

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, Major GAAP Cash Flow Categories

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 219

$ 547

$ 1,185

$ 1,915 Net cash used in investing activities

(127)

(88)

(380)

(230) Net cash used in financing activities

(104)

(306)

(240)

(1,552)

















Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure)















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 219

$ 547

$ 1,185

$ 1,915 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(127)

(88)

(380)

(290) Free cash flow*

92

459

805

1,625

__________________ * Non-GAAP financial measure.

SOURCE Solventum