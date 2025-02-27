TTEC Holdings, Inc.: TTEC Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2024
Revenue was $567.4 Million, down 9.4 Percent
Net Income was $4.6 Million or 0.8 Percent of Revenue
($9.0 Million or 1.6 Percent of Revenue Non-GAAP)
Adjusted EBITDA was $50.9 Million or 9.0 Percent of Revenue
Full Year 2024
Revenue was $2.208 Billion, down 10.4 Percent
Net Loss of $310.6 Million or negative 14.1 Percent of Revenue
(Net Income of $33.6 Million or 1.5 Percent of Revenue Non-GAAP)
Adjusted EBITDA was $202.3 Million or 9.2 Percent of Revenue
Provides Outlook for Full Year 2025
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
"2024 was a challenging transitional year for TTEC. However, we continued to advance our three top priorities, including enhancing our diversification strategy with an expanded geographic delivery footprint and client portfolio, broadening our end-to-end digital CX value proposition with differentiated, technology-enabled solutions, and achieving our goal of meeting or exceeding our historical growth and margin targets," commented Ken Tuchman, chairman and chief executive officer of TTEC.
"With our strengthened leadership alongside the actions we have taken in the second half of the year, we are on our way to healthier financial performance in 2025 and beyond," Tuchman continued.
FOURTH QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue
- Fourth quarter 2024 GAAP revenue was $567.4 million, a 9.4 percent decrease compared to $626.2 million in the prior year.
- Foreign exchange had a $2.1 million negative impact on revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Income from Operations
- Fourth quarter 2024 GAAP income from operations was $15.3 million, or 2.7 percent of revenue, compared to $16.9 million, or 2.7 percent of revenue in the prior year.
- Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other items, was $34.9 million, or 6.2 percent of revenue, compared to $41.8 million, or 6.7 percent of revenue in the prior year.
- Foreign exchange had a $4.4 million positive impact on Non-GAAP income from operations in the fourth quarter 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA
- Fourth quarter 2024 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $50.9 million, or 9.0 percent of revenue, compared to $57.5 million, or 9.2 percent of revenue in the prior year.
Net Income (Loss) Per Share
- Fourth quarter 2024 GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $0.10 compared to a fully diluted net loss per share of $0.17 in the prior year.
- Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $0.19 compared to $0.37 in the prior year.
FULL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue
- Full year 2024 GAAP revenue was $2.208 billion, a 10.4 percent decrease compared to $2.463 billion in the prior year.
- Foreign exchange had a $2.6 million negative impact on revenue for the full year 2024.
Income (Loss) from Operations
- Full year 2024 GAAP loss from operations was $173.5 million, or negative 7.9 percent of revenue, compared to income from operations of $118.0 million, or 4.8 percent of revenue in the prior year. The significant decrease in operating income was primarily the result of a second quarter 2024 one-time non-cash pre-tax $196 million impairment charge related to the fair value of the TTEC Engage reporting unit, in addition to other factors.
- Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other items, was $136.5 million, or 6.2 percent of revenue, compared to $200.4 million, or 8.1 percent in the prior year.
- Foreign exchange had a $7.2 million positive impact on Non-GAAP income from operations for the full year 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA
- Full year 2024 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $202.3 million, or 9.2 percent of revenue, compared to $271.5 million, or 11.0 percent of revenue in the prior year.
Net Income (Loss) Per Share
- Full year 2024 GAAP fully diluted net loss per share was $6.52 compared to net income per share of $0.39 in the prior year.
- Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $0.71 compared to $2.18 in the prior year.
CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET
- Cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter of 2024 was a negative $1.1 million compared to a positive $31.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023. For the full year 2024, cash flow from operations was a negative $58.8 million compared to a positive $144.8 million for the same period 2023. The decline in 2024 cash flow from operations was primarily related to the discontinuation of the accounts receivable factoring facility in the third quarter, negatively impacting our cash flow by $101.2 million. Excluding the factoring facility impact, 2024 cash flow from operations was a positive $42.4 million.
- Free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2024 was a negative $9.8 million compared to a positive $18.4 million for the fourth quarter 2023. For the full year 2024, free cash flow was a negative $104.0 million compared to a positive $76.9 million for the same period in 2023. Excluding the factoring facility discontinuation impact of $101.2 million and including the proceeds from the sale of real estate of $45.5 million, 2024 free cash flow was a positive $42.7 million.
- Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter 2024 were $8.7 million compared to $13.1 million for the fourth quarter 2023. For the full year 2024, capital expenditures were $45.2 million compared to $67.8 million for the same period 2023.
- As of December 31, 2024, TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of $85.0 million and debt of $978.0 million, resulting in a net debt position of $893.0 million. This compares to a net debt position of $826.5 million for the same period 2023.
- As of December 31, 2024, TTEC's remaining borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility was approximately $225 million compared to $90 million for the same period 2023.
- On November 4, 2024, TTEC's Board of Directors suspended the company's semi-annual cash dividend as part of its ongoing shift to prioritize debt reduction. The cash dividend will continue to be suspended until further notice, as TTEC continues to focus on debt reduction and the Special Committee of the company's Board of Directors is considering a potential take-private transaction proposed by TTEC's founder and CEO.
SALE OF REAL ESTATE ASSET NOT USED IN OPERATIONS
- On November 5, 2024, the company closed a sale of real estate asset in Englewood, Colorado for $45.5 million dollars, subject to customary adjustments. Prior to the COVID pandemic, the building was used as TTEC's principal place of business. The company used the proceeds from the sale to reduce its outstanding balance under its revolving credit facility.
NEW PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS
- As part of our strategic review of our business priorities, we decided to designate our office in Austin, Texas as our new principal place of business. Texas has been an important part of TTEC's operations for decades, and this move provides us with access to a business-friendly environment, a strong economy, a skilled workforce, and a dynamic technology and innovation hub. This change does not impact our 70+ other global locations, including our Denver Center for Experience and Innovation in Greenwood Village, Colorado. It also does not impact the jobs of those who are currently working in Colorado.
SEGMENT REPORTING & COMMENTARY
TTEC reports financial results for TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage business segments. Financial highlights for the two business segments are provided below.
TTEC Digital - Design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions
- Fourth quarter 2024 GAAP revenue for TTEC Digital was $115.0 million, a decrease of 3.5 percent compared to $119.1 million in the year ago period. Income from operations was $6.9 million or 6.0 percent of revenue compared to an operating income of $10.0 million or 8.4 percent of revenue in the prior year.
- Non-GAAP income from operations was $12.7 million, or 11.0 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $17.7 million or 14.8 percent of revenue in the prior year.
TTEC Engage - Technology-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud mitigation services
- Fourth quarter 2024 GAAP revenue for TTEC Engage was $452.5 million, a 10.8 percent decrease from $507.1 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $8.4 million or 1.9 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $6.9 million, or 1.4 percent of revenue in the prior year.
- Non-GAAP income from operations was $22.3 million, or 4.9 percent of revenue, compared to operating income of $24.1 million, or 4.8 percent of revenue in the prior year.
- Foreign exchange had a $2.0 million negative impact on revenue and a $4.4 million positive impact on income from operations.
BUSINESS OUTLOOK
"At the company level, our fourth quarter financial performance was in line with the most recent guidance expectations communicated last quarter, and we are particularly pleased with our Engage segment's profitability improvement in the second half of the year," commented Kenny Wagers, chief financial officer of TTEC. Wagers continued, "During 2024, we implemented several profit optimization initiatives within Engage and are confident our Digital segment will return to growth through our expanded suite of CX technology offerings, laying the foundation for margin improvements in 2025."
TTEC Full Year 2025 Outlook
Full Year 2025
Full Year 2025
Revenue
$2,014M - $2,064M
$2,039M
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
$215M - $235M
$225M
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins
10.7% - 11.4%
11.0 %
Non-GAAP operating income
$154M - $174M
$164M
Non-GAAP operating income margins
7.6% - 8.4%
8.0 %
Interest expense, net
($75M) - ($79M)
($77M)
Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate
38% - 42%
40 %
Diluted share count
48.2M - 48.6M
48.4M
Non-GAAP earnings per a share
$0.95 - $1.20
$1.08
Engage Full Year 2025 Outlook
Full Year 2025
Full Year 2025
Revenue
$1,556M - $1,586M
$1,571M
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
$151M - $163M
$157M
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins
9.7% - 10.3%
10.0 %
Non-GAAP operating income
$101M - $113M
$107M
Non-GAAP operating income margins
6.5% - 7.1%
6.8 %
Digital Full Year 2025 Outlook
Full Year 2025
Full Year 2025
Revenue
$458M - $478M
$468M
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
$64M - $72M
$68M
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins
13.9% - 15.0%
14.5 %
Non-GAAP operating income
$53M - $61M
$57M
Non-GAAP operating income margins
11.5% - 12.7%
12.1 %
The company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP operating income margins, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins, Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate, or Non-GAAP earnings per share to their respective most comparable GAAP measures because certain of the reconciling items that impact these metrics, including restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, changes in acquisition contingent consideration, depreciation and amortization expense, and provision for income taxes are dependent on the timing of future events outside of the Company's control or cannot be reliably predicted. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide reconciliations to GAAP operating income, operating income margins, EBITDA margins, and diluted earnings per share without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company's 2025 financial results as reported under GAAP.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release contains a discussion of certain Non-GAAP financial measures that the company includes to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.
- GAAP metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
- Non-GAAP - As reflected in the attached reconciliation table, the definition of Non-GAAP may exclude from operating income, EBITDA, net income and earnings per share restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, among other items.
EARNINGS WEBCAST/CONFERENCE CALL
TTEC will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, February 28, 2025. You are invited to join a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the "Investors Relations" section of the TTEC website at www.ttec.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on the TTEC website.
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$ 567,437
$ 626,181
$ 2,207,587
$ 2,462,817
Operating Expenses:
Cost of services
448,931
505,814
1,735,865
1,932,877
Selling, general and administrative
73,161
74,744
293,042
290,873
Depreciation and amortization
23,697
24,904
97,955
101,272
Restructuring charges, net
3,806
3,145
10,152
8,041
Impairment losses
2,549
650
244,093
11,733
Total operating expenses
552,144
609,257
2,381,107
2,344,796
Income / (Loss) From Operations
15,293
16,924
(173,520)
118,021
Other income (expense), net
(2,424)
(21,988)
(62,997)
(77,297)
Income / (Loss) Before Income Taxes
12,869
(5,064)
(236,517)
40,724
Provision for income taxes
(8,250)
(3,142)
(74,100)
(22,460)
Net Income / (Loss)
4,619
(8,206)
(310,617)
18,264
Net income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
(2,618)
(1,694)
(10,348)
(9,836)
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to TTEC Stockholders
$ 2,001
$ (9,900)
$ (320,965)
$ 8,428
Net Income / (Loss) Per Share
Basic
$ 0.10
$ (0.17)
$ (6.52)
$ 0.39
Diluted
$ 0.10
$ (0.17)
$ (6.52)
$ 0.39
Net Income / (Loss) Per Share Attributable to TTEC Stockholders
Basic
$ 0.04
$ (0.21)
$ (6.74)
$ 0.18
Diluted
$ 0.04
$ (0.21)
$ (6.74)
$ 0.18
Income / (Loss) From Operations Margin
2.7 %
2.7 %
(7.9) %
4.8 %
Net Income / (Loss) Income Margin
0.8 %
-1.3 %
(14.1) %
0.7 %
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Margin
0.4 %
(1.6) %
(14.5) %
0.3 %
Effective Tax Rate
64.1 %
(62.0) %
(31.3) %
55.2 %
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
47,736
47,425
47,614
47,335
Diluted
48,150
47,425
47,614
47,419
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue:
TTEC Digital
$ 114,950
$ 119,118
$ 459,018
$ 486,882
TTEC Engage
452,487
507,063
1,748,569
1,975,935
Total
$ 567,437
$ 626,181
$ 2,207,587
$ 2,462,817
Income / (Loss) From Operations
TTEC Digital
$ 6,921
$ 9,982
$ 23,691
$ 29,846
TTEC Engage
8,372
6,942
(197,211)
88,175
Total
$ 15,293
$ 16,924
$ (173,520)
$ 118,021
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 84,991
$ 172,747
Accounts receivable, net
452,573
394,868
Prepaids and other current assets
92,947
95,064
Income and other tax receivables
21,785
18,524
Total current assets
652,296
681,203
Property and equipment, net
132,051
191,003
Operating lease assets
91,263
121,574
Goodwill
571,197
808,988
Other intangibles assets, net
164,808
198,433
Income and other tax receivables, long-term
31,781
44,673
Other assets
109,984
139,724
Total assets
$ 1,753,380
$ 2,185,598
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 84,180
$ 96,577
Accrued employee compensation and benefits
137,636
146,184
Deferred revenue
64,752
81,171
Current operating lease liabilities
33,358
38,271
Other current liabilities
34,010
40,824
Total current liabilities
353,936
403,027
Long-term liabilities:
Line of credit
975,000
995,000
Non-current operating lease liabilities
71,008
96,809
Other long-term liabilities
85,317
75,220
Total long-term liabilities
1,131,325
1,167,029
Equity:
Common stock
477
474
Additional paid in capital
420,181
407,415
Treasury stock
(584,900)
(589,807)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(132,121)
(89,876)
Retained earnings
546,617
870,429
Noncontrolling interest
17,865
16,907
Total equity
268,119
615,542
Total liabilities and equity
$ 1,753,380
$ 2,185,598
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$ (310,617)
$ 18,264
Adjustment to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
97,955
101,272
Amortization of contract acquisition costs
1,995
2,288
Amortization of debt issuance costs
2,020
1,067
Imputed interest expense and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration
(1,496)
7,579
Provision for credit losses
3,596
2,009
Loss on disposal of assets
(13,281)
2,219
Impairment losses
244,093
11,733
Loss on dissolution of subsidiary
301
Deferred income taxes
58,530
(7,528)
Excess tax benefit from equity-based awards
4,352
1,705
Equity-based compensation expense
18,690
22,071
Loss / (gain) on foreign currency derivatives
384
(3)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(66,329)
22,359
Prepaids and other assets
(17,120)
8,570
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(43,220)
9,518
Deferred revenue and other liabilities
(38,370)
(58,659)
Net cash provided by operating activities
(58,818)
144,765
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
45,650
261
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(45,173)
(67,839)
Net cash used in investing activities
477
(67,578)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net proceeds from / (repayments of) line of credit
(20,000)
35,000
Payments on other debt
(2,405)
(2,317)
Payments of contingent consideration and hold back payments to acquisitions
(37,676)
Dividends paid to shareholders
(2,847)
(49,232)
Payments to noncontrolling interest
(9,226)
(10,972)
Tax payments related to the issuance of restricted stock units
(1,014)
(3,037)
Payments of debt issuance costs
(2,804)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(38,296)
(68,234)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
7,723
(2,112)
(Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(88,914)
6,841
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
173,905
167,064
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 84,991
$ 173,905
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$ 567,437
$ 626,181
$ 2,207,587
$ 2,462,817
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations and EBITDA:
Net (Loss) / Income from Operations
$ 15,293
$ 16,924
$ (173,520)
$ 118,021
Restructuring charges, net
3,806
3,145
10,152
8,041
Impairment losses
2,549
650
244,093
11,733
Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery
-
-
-
(3,210)
Grant income for pandemic relief
-
-
-
40
Property costs not related to operations
(96)
757
2,233
1,501
Change in acquisition related obligation
-
-
-
483
Liability related to notifications triggered by labor scheme (1)
-
6,000
(187)
6,000
Fees related to non-binding offer
1,956
-
1,956
-
Equity-based compensation expenses
3,441
5,661
18,690
22,071
Amortization of purchased intangibles
7,986
8,676
33,039
35,759
Non-GAAP Income from Operations
$ 34,935
$ 41,813
$ 136,456
$ 200,439
Non-GAAP Income from Operations Margin
6.2 %
6.7 %
6.2 %
8.1 %
Depreciation and amortization
15,711
15,894
63,863
64,840
Changes in acquisition contingent consideration
-
616
(1,496)
7,480
Change in escrow balance related to acquisition
-
-
-
625
Loss on dissolution of subsidiary
-
-
-
301
Gain on property sale
(15,453)
-
(15,453)
-
Foreign SS Tax Recovery
-
-
(853)
-
Foreign VAT receivable write-off
-
-
770
-
Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net
(1,961)
1,112
420
1,950
Other Income (expense), net
17,633
(1,894)
18,586
(4,126)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 50,865
$ 57,541
$ 202,293
$ 271,509
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
9.0 %
9.2 %
9.2 %
11.0 %
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS:
Net (Loss) Income
$ 4,619
$ (8,206)
$ (310,617)
$ 18,264
Add: Asset impairment and restructuring charges
6,355
3,795
254,245
19,774
Add: Equity-based compensation expenses
3,441
5,661
18,690
22,071
Add: Amortization of purchased intangibles
7,986
8,676
33,039
35,759
Add: Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery
-
-
-
(3,210)
Add: Grant income for pandemic relief
-
-
-
40
Add: Change in acquisition related obligation
-
-
-
483
Add: Property costs not related to operations
(96)
757
2,233
1,501
Add: Fees related to non-binding offer
1,956
-
1,956
-
Add: Gain on sale of property
(15,453)
-
(15,453)
-
Add: Liability related to notifications triggered by labor scheme
-
6,000
(187)
6,000
Add: Foreign SS Tax Recovery
-
-
(853)
-
Add: Foreign VAT receivable write-off
-
-
770
-
Add: Changes in acquisition contingent consideration
-
616
(1,496)
7,480
Add: Changes in escrow balance related to acquisition
-
-
-
625
Add: Loss on dissolution of subsidiary
-
-
-
301
Add: Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net
(1,961)
1,112
420
1,950
Less: Changes in valuation allowance, return to provision adjustments and
2,108
(885)
50,860
(7,859)
Non-GAAP Net Income
$ 8,955
$ 17,526
$ 33,607
$ 103,179
Diluted shares outstanding
48,150
47,425
47,614
47,419
Non-GAAP EPS
$0.19
$0.37
$0.71
$2.18
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:
Cash Flow From Operating Activities:
Net (loss) / income
$ 4,619
$ (8,206)
$ (310,617)
$ 18,264
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
23,697
24,904
97,955
101,272
Other
(29,402)
14,836
153,844
25,229
Net cash provided by operating activities
(1,086)
31,534
(58,818)
144,765
Less - Total Cash Capital Expenditures
8,708
13,117
45,173
67,839
Free Cash Flow
$ (9,794)
$ 18,417
$ (103,991)
$ 76,926
(1) - For further information, please see discussion in the Risk Factors section of the 2023 Form 10-K filed on February 29, 2024.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
TTEC Engage
TTEC Digital
TTEC Engage
TTEC Digital
Q4 24
Q4 23
Q4 24
Q4 23
YTD 24
YTD 23
YTD 24
YTD 23
Income / (Loss) from Operations
$ 8,372
$ 6,942
$ 6,921
$ 9,982
$ (197,213)
$ 88,175
$ 23,692
$ 29,846
Restructuring charges, net
3,394
1,823
412
1,322
9,091
4,250
1,062
3,791
Impairment losses
2,549
700
-
(50)
241,149
8,929
2,944
2,804
Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery
-
-
-
-
-
(3,210)
-
-
Grant income for pandemic relief
-
-
-
-
-
40
-
-
Property costs not related to operations
(96)
757
-
-
2,233
1,501
-
-
Fees related to non-binding offer
1,956
-
-
-
1,956
-
Change in acquisition related obligation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
483
Liability related to notifications triggered by labor scheme
-
6,000
-
-
(187)
6,000
-
-
Equity-based compensation expenses
2,006
3,658
1,435
2,003
11,754
14,257
6,936
7,814
Amortization of purchased intangibles
4,088
4,264
3,898
4,412
16,394
18,215
16,645
17,544
Non-GAAP Income from Operations
$ 22,269
$ 24,144
$ 12,666
$ 17,669
$ 85,177
$ 138,157
$ 51,279
$ 62,282
Depreciation and amortization
12,780
13,458
2,931
2,436
52,629
55,153
11,234
9,688
Changes in acquisition contingent consideration
-
616
-
(1,496)
7,480
-
-
Change in escrow balance related to acquisition
-
-
-
-
625
-
-
Loss on dissolution of subsidiary
-
-
-
-
301
-
-
Foreign VAT receivable write-off
-
-
-
770
-
-
Foreign SS Tax Recovery
-
-
-
(853)
-
-
Gain on property sale
(15,453)
(15,453)
Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net
(1,724)
1,271
(237)
(159)
794
2,085
(375)
(135)
Other Income (expense), net
17,478
(1,728)
155
(166)
18,311
(4,060)
276
(67)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 35,350
$ 37,761
$ 15,515
$ 19,780
$ 139,879
$ 199,741
$ 62,414
$ 71,768
