WKN: A2JBPP | ISIN: US89854H1023 | Ticker-Symbol: TH1
Tradegate
27.02.25
19:43 Uhr
3,440 Euro
-0,080
-2,27 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TTEC HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TTEC HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5403,56011:35
3,5403,56011:35
PR Newswire
27.02.2025 22:05 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TTEC Holdings, Inc.: TTEC Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

Fourth Quarter 2024
Revenue was $567.4 Million, down 9.4 Percent
Net Income was $4.6 Million or 0.8 Percent of Revenue
($9.0 Million or 1.6 Percent of Revenue Non-GAAP)
Adjusted EBITDA was $50.9 Million or 9.0 Percent of Revenue

Full Year 2024
Revenue was $2.208 Billion, down 10.4 Percent
Net Loss of $310.6 Million or negative 14.1 Percent of Revenue
(Net Income of $33.6 Million or 1.5 Percent of Revenue Non-GAAP)
Adjusted EBITDA was $202.3 Million or 9.2 Percent of Revenue

Provides Outlook for Full Year 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

"2024 was a challenging transitional year for TTEC. However, we continued to advance our three top priorities, including enhancing our diversification strategy with an expanded geographic delivery footprint and client portfolio, broadening our end-to-end digital CX value proposition with differentiated, technology-enabled solutions, and achieving our goal of meeting or exceeding our historical growth and margin targets," commented Ken Tuchman, chairman and chief executive officer of TTEC.

"With our strengthened leadership alongside the actions we have taken in the second half of the year, we are on our way to healthier financial performance in 2025 and beyond," Tuchman continued.

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue

  • Fourth quarter 2024 GAAP revenue was $567.4 million, a 9.4 percent decrease compared to $626.2 million in the prior year.
  • Foreign exchange had a $2.1 million negative impact on revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Income from Operations

  • Fourth quarter 2024 GAAP income from operations was $15.3 million, or 2.7 percent of revenue, compared to $16.9 million, or 2.7 percent of revenue in the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other items, was $34.9 million, or 6.2 percent of revenue, compared to $41.8 million, or 6.7 percent of revenue in the prior year.
  • Foreign exchange had a $4.4 million positive impact on Non-GAAP income from operations in the fourth quarter 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA

  • Fourth quarter 2024 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $50.9 million, or 9.0 percent of revenue, compared to $57.5 million, or 9.2 percent of revenue in the prior year.

Net Income (Loss) Per Share

  • Fourth quarter 2024 GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $0.10 compared to a fully diluted net loss per share of $0.17 in the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $0.19 compared to $0.37 in the prior year.

FULL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue

  • Full year 2024 GAAP revenue was $2.208 billion, a 10.4 percent decrease compared to $2.463 billion in the prior year.
  • Foreign exchange had a $2.6 million negative impact on revenue for the full year 2024.

Income (Loss) from Operations

  • Full year 2024 GAAP loss from operations was $173.5 million, or negative 7.9 percent of revenue, compared to income from operations of $118.0 million, or 4.8 percent of revenue in the prior year. The significant decrease in operating income was primarily the result of a second quarter 2024 one-time non-cash pre-tax $196 million impairment charge related to the fair value of the TTEC Engage reporting unit, in addition to other factors.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other items, was $136.5 million, or 6.2 percent of revenue, compared to $200.4 million, or 8.1 percent in the prior year.
  • Foreign exchange had a $7.2 million positive impact on Non-GAAP income from operations for the full year 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA

  • Full year 2024 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $202.3 million, or 9.2 percent of revenue, compared to $271.5 million, or 11.0 percent of revenue in the prior year.

Net Income (Loss) Per Share

  • Full year 2024 GAAP fully diluted net loss per share was $6.52 compared to net income per share of $0.39 in the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $0.71 compared to $2.18 in the prior year.

CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET

  • Cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter of 2024 was a negative $1.1 million compared to a positive $31.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023. For the full year 2024, cash flow from operations was a negative $58.8 million compared to a positive $144.8 million for the same period 2023. The decline in 2024 cash flow from operations was primarily related to the discontinuation of the accounts receivable factoring facility in the third quarter, negatively impacting our cash flow by $101.2 million. Excluding the factoring facility impact, 2024 cash flow from operations was a positive $42.4 million.
  • Free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2024 was a negative $9.8 million compared to a positive $18.4 million for the fourth quarter 2023. For the full year 2024, free cash flow was a negative $104.0 million compared to a positive $76.9 million for the same period in 2023. Excluding the factoring facility discontinuation impact of $101.2 million and including the proceeds from the sale of real estate of $45.5 million, 2024 free cash flow was a positive $42.7 million.
  • Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter 2024 were $8.7 million compared to $13.1 million for the fourth quarter 2023. For the full year 2024, capital expenditures were $45.2 million compared to $67.8 million for the same period 2023.
  • As of December 31, 2024, TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of $85.0 million and debt of $978.0 million, resulting in a net debt position of $893.0 million. This compares to a net debt position of $826.5 million for the same period 2023.
  • As of December 31, 2024, TTEC's remaining borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility was approximately $225 million compared to $90 million for the same period 2023.
  • On November 4, 2024, TTEC's Board of Directors suspended the company's semi-annual cash dividend as part of its ongoing shift to prioritize debt reduction. The cash dividend will continue to be suspended until further notice, as TTEC continues to focus on debt reduction and the Special Committee of the company's Board of Directors is considering a potential take-private transaction proposed by TTEC's founder and CEO.

SALE OF REAL ESTATE ASSET NOT USED IN OPERATIONS

  • On November 5, 2024, the company closed a sale of real estate asset in Englewood, Colorado for $45.5 million dollars, subject to customary adjustments. Prior to the COVID pandemic, the building was used as TTEC's principal place of business. The company used the proceeds from the sale to reduce its outstanding balance under its revolving credit facility.

NEW PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS

  • As part of our strategic review of our business priorities, we decided to designate our office in Austin, Texas as our new principal place of business. Texas has been an important part of TTEC's operations for decades, and this move provides us with access to a business-friendly environment, a strong economy, a skilled workforce, and a dynamic technology and innovation hub. This change does not impact our 70+ other global locations, including our Denver Center for Experience and Innovation in Greenwood Village, Colorado. It also does not impact the jobs of those who are currently working in Colorado.

SEGMENT REPORTING & COMMENTARY

TTEC reports financial results for TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage business segments. Financial highlights for the two business segments are provided below.

TTEC Digital - Design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions

  • Fourth quarter 2024 GAAP revenue for TTEC Digital was $115.0 million, a decrease of 3.5 percent compared to $119.1 million in the year ago period. Income from operations was $6.9 million or 6.0 percent of revenue compared to an operating income of $10.0 million or 8.4 percent of revenue in the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $12.7 million, or 11.0 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $17.7 million or 14.8 percent of revenue in the prior year.

TTEC Engage - Technology-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud mitigation services

  • Fourth quarter 2024 GAAP revenue for TTEC Engage was $452.5 million, a 10.8 percent decrease from $507.1 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $8.4 million or 1.9 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $6.9 million, or 1.4 percent of revenue in the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $22.3 million, or 4.9 percent of revenue, compared to operating income of $24.1 million, or 4.8 percent of revenue in the prior year.
  • Foreign exchange had a $2.0 million negative impact on revenue and a $4.4 million positive impact on income from operations.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

"At the company level, our fourth quarter financial performance was in line with the most recent guidance expectations communicated last quarter, and we are particularly pleased with our Engage segment's profitability improvement in the second half of the year," commented Kenny Wagers, chief financial officer of TTEC. Wagers continued, "During 2024, we implemented several profit optimization initiatives within Engage and are confident our Digital segment will return to growth through our expanded suite of CX technology offerings, laying the foundation for margin improvements in 2025."

TTEC Full Year 2025 Outlook





Full Year 2025
Guidance


Full Year 2025
Mid-Point

Revenue

$2,014M - $2,064M


$2,039M

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$215M - $235M


$225M

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins

10.7% - 11.4%


11.0 %

Non-GAAP operating income

$154M - $174M


$164M

Non-GAAP operating income margins

7.6% - 8.4%


8.0 %

Interest expense, net

($75M) - ($79M)


($77M)

Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate

38% - 42%


40 %

Diluted share count

48.2M - 48.6M


48.4M

Non-GAAP earnings per a share

$0.95 - $1.20


$1.08









Engage Full Year 2025 Outlook





Full Year 2025
Guidance


Full Year 2025
Mid-Point

Revenue

$1,556M - $1,586M


$1,571M

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$151M - $163M


$157M

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins

9.7% - 10.3%


10.0 %

Non-GAAP operating income

$101M - $113M


$107M

Non-GAAP operating income margins

6.5% - 7.1%


6.8 %









Digital Full Year 2025 Outlook





Full Year 2025
Guidance


Full Year 2025
Mid-Point

Revenue

$458M - $478M


$468M

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$64M - $72M


$68M

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins

13.9% - 15.0%


14.5 %

Non-GAAP operating income

$53M - $61M


$57M

Non-GAAP operating income margins

11.5% - 12.7%


12.1 %

The company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP operating income margins, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins, Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate, or Non-GAAP earnings per share to their respective most comparable GAAP measures because certain of the reconciling items that impact these metrics, including restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, changes in acquisition contingent consideration, depreciation and amortization expense, and provision for income taxes are dependent on the timing of future events outside of the Company's control or cannot be reliably predicted. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide reconciliations to GAAP operating income, operating income margins, EBITDA margins, and diluted earnings per share without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company's 2025 financial results as reported under GAAP.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains a discussion of certain Non-GAAP financial measures that the company includes to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

  • GAAP metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
  • Non-GAAP - As reflected in the attached reconciliation table, the definition of Non-GAAP may exclude from operating income, EBITDA, net income and earnings per share restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, among other items.

EARNINGS WEBCAST/CONFERENCE CALL

TTEC will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, February 28, 2025. You are invited to join a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the "Investors Relations" section of the TTEC website at www.ttec.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on the TTEC website.

ABOUT TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI and analytics solutions. The company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enabled customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Earnings Press Release and related oral statements contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our operations, expected financial position, results of operation, effective tax rate, cash flow, leverage, liquidity, business strategy, profit improvement actions, competitive position, demand for our services in international operations, acquisition opportunities and impact of acquisitions, capital allocation and dividends, growth opportunities, spending, capital expenditures and investments, competition and market forecasts, industry trends, our human capital resources, and other business, operational and financial matters that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, and projections with respect to the future, and are not a guarantee of performance.

In this Release when we use words such as "may," "believe," "plan," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "would," "could," "target," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our strategy, plans, goals, initiatives, or objectives, we are making forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise indicated or except where the context otherwise requires, the terms "TTEC," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" and other similar terms in this report refer to TTEC Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries. We caution you not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and you should review and consider carefully the risks, uncertainties, and other factors that affect our business and may cause such differences as outlined in Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which are available on TTEC's website www.ttec.com, and on the SEC's public website at www.sec.gov.

Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that this release is issued. We undertake no obligation to update them, except as may be required by applicable law. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they depend on many factors outside of our control and we can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)
























Three months ended

Twelve months ended




December 31,

December 31,




2024


2023


2024


2023











Revenue


$ 567,437


$ 626,181


$ 2,207,587


$ 2,462,817











Operating Expenses:










Cost of services


448,931


505,814


1,735,865


1,932,877


Selling, general and administrative


73,161


74,744


293,042


290,873


Depreciation and amortization


23,697


24,904


97,955


101,272


Restructuring charges, net


3,806


3,145


10,152


8,041


Impairment losses


2,549


650


244,093


11,733

Total operating expenses


552,144


609,257


2,381,107


2,344,796











Income / (Loss) From Operations


15,293


16,924


(173,520)


118,021












Other income (expense), net


(2,424)


(21,988)


(62,997)


(77,297)











Income / (Loss) Before Income Taxes


12,869


(5,064)


(236,517)


40,724












Provision for income taxes


(8,250)


(3,142)


(74,100)


(22,460)











Net Income / (Loss)


4,619


(8,206)


(310,617)


18,264












Net income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

(2,618)


(1,694)


(10,348)


(9,836)











Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to TTEC Stockholders

$ 2,001


$ (9,900)


$ (320,965)


$ 8,428





















Net Income / (Loss) Per Share




















Basic


$ 0.10


$ (0.17)


$ (6.52)


$ 0.39












Diluted


$ 0.10


$ (0.17)


$ (6.52)


$ 0.39











Net Income / (Loss) Per Share Attributable to TTEC Stockholders


















Basic


$ 0.04


$ (0.21)


$ (6.74)


$ 0.18












Diluted


$ 0.04


$ (0.21)


$ (6.74)


$ 0.18





















Income / (Loss) From Operations Margin

2.7 %


2.7 %


(7.9) %


4.8 %

Net Income / (Loss) Income Margin


0.8 %


-1.3 %


(14.1) %


0.7 %

Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Margin

0.4 %


(1.6) %


(14.5) %


0.3 %

Effective Tax Rate


64.1 %


(62.0) %


(31.3) %


55.2 %





















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding








Basic


47,736


47,425


47,614


47,335

Diluted


48,150


47,425


47,614


47,419

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands)





















Three months ended


Twelve months ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023










Revenue:









TTEC Digital


$ 114,950


$ 119,118


$ 459,018


$ 486,882

TTEC Engage


452,487


507,063


1,748,569


1,975,935

Total


$ 567,437


$ 626,181


$ 2,207,587


$ 2,462,817










Income / (Loss) From Operations









TTEC Digital


$ 6,921


$ 9,982


$ 23,691


$ 29,846

TTEC Engage


8,372


6,942


(197,211)


88,175

Total


$ 15,293


$ 16,924


$ (173,520)


$ 118,021

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)








December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023






ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 84,991


$ 172,747

Accounts receivable, net


452,573


394,868

Prepaids and other current assets


92,947


95,064

Income and other tax receivables


21,785


18,524

Total current assets


652,296


681,203






Property and equipment, net


132,051


191,003

Operating lease assets


91,263


121,574

Goodwill


571,197


808,988

Other intangibles assets, net


164,808


198,433

Income and other tax receivables, long-term


31,781


44,673

Other assets


109,984


139,724






Total assets


$ 1,753,380


$ 2,185,598






LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$ 84,180


$ 96,577

Accrued employee compensation and benefits


137,636


146,184

Deferred revenue


64,752


81,171

Current operating lease liabilities


33,358


38,271

Other current liabilities


34,010


40,824

Total current liabilities


353,936


403,027






Long-term liabilities:





Line of credit


975,000


995,000

Non-current operating lease liabilities


71,008


96,809

Other long-term liabilities


85,317


75,220

Total long-term liabilities


1,131,325


1,167,029











Equity:





Common stock


477


474

Additional paid in capital


420,181


407,415

Treasury stock


(584,900)


(589,807)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(132,121)


(89,876)

Retained earnings


546,617


870,429

Noncontrolling interest


17,865


16,907

Total equity


268,119


615,542






Total liabilities and equity


$ 1,753,380


$ 2,185,598

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)










Twelve months ended


Twelve months ended


December 31,


December 31,


2024


2023





Cash flows from operating activities:




Net (loss) income

$ (310,617)


$ 18,264

Adjustment to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

97,955


101,272

Amortization of contract acquisition costs

1,995


2,288

Amortization of debt issuance costs

2,020


1,067

Imputed interest expense and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration

(1,496)


7,579

Provision for credit losses

3,596


2,009

Loss on disposal of assets

(13,281)


2,219

Impairment losses

244,093


11,733

Loss on dissolution of subsidiary



301

Deferred income taxes

58,530


(7,528)

Excess tax benefit from equity-based awards

4,352


1,705

Equity-based compensation expense

18,690


22,071

Loss / (gain) on foreign currency derivatives

384


(3)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:




Accounts receivable

(66,329)


22,359

Prepaids and other assets

(17,120)


8,570

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(43,220)


9,518

Deferred revenue and other liabilities

(38,370)


(58,659)

Net cash provided by operating activities

(58,818)


144,765





Cash flows from investing activities:




Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

45,650


261

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(45,173)


(67,839)

Net cash used in investing activities

477


(67,578)





Cash flows from financing activities:




Net proceeds from / (repayments of) line of credit

(20,000)


35,000

Payments on other debt

(2,405)


(2,317)

Payments of contingent consideration and hold back payments to acquisitions



(37,676)

Dividends paid to shareholders

(2,847)


(49,232)

Payments to noncontrolling interest

(9,226)


(10,972)

Tax payments related to the issuance of restricted stock units

(1,014)


(3,037)

Payments of debt issuance costs

(2,804)


-

Net cash used in financing activities

(38,296)


(68,234)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

7,723


(2,112)





(Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(88,914)


6,841

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

173,905


167,064

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 84,991


$ 173,905
















TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION



(In thousands, except per share data)



































Three months ended





Twelve months ended






December 31,





December 31,






2024


2023





2024


2023



















Revenue


$ 567,437


$ 626,181





$ 2,207,587


$ 2,462,817



















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations and EBITDA:






























Net (Loss) / Income from Operations


$ 15,293


$ 16,924





$ (173,520)


$ 118,021




Restructuring charges, net


3,806


3,145





10,152


8,041




Impairment losses


2,549


650





244,093


11,733




Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery


-


-





-


(3,210)




Grant income for pandemic relief


-


-





-


40




Property costs not related to operations


(96)


757





2,233


1,501




Change in acquisition related obligation


-


-





-


483




Liability related to notifications triggered by labor scheme (1)


-


6,000





(187)


6,000




Fees related to non-binding offer


1,956


-





1,956


-




Equity-based compensation expenses


3,441


5,661





18,690


22,071




Amortization of purchased intangibles


7,986


8,676





33,039


35,759



















Non-GAAP Income from Operations


$ 34,935


$ 41,813





$ 136,456


$ 200,439



















Non-GAAP Income from Operations Margin


6.2 %


6.7 %





6.2 %


8.1 %



















Depreciation and amortization


15,711


15,894





63,863


64,840




Changes in acquisition contingent consideration


-


616





(1,496)


7,480




Change in escrow balance related to acquisition


-


-





-


625




Loss on dissolution of subsidiary


-


-





-


301




Gain on property sale


(15,453)


-





(15,453)


-




Foreign SS Tax Recovery


-


-





(853)


-




Foreign VAT receivable write-off


-


-





770


-




Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net


(1,961)


1,112





420


1,950




Other Income (expense), net


17,633


(1,894)





18,586


(4,126)



















Adjusted EBITDA


$ 50,865


$ 57,541





$ 202,293


$ 271,509



















Adjusted EBITDA Margin


9.0 %


9.2 %





9.2 %


11.0 %



















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS:






























Net (Loss) Income


$ 4,619


$ (8,206)





$ (310,617)


$ 18,264




Add: Asset impairment and restructuring charges


6,355


3,795





254,245


19,774




Add: Equity-based compensation expenses


3,441


5,661





18,690


22,071




Add: Amortization of purchased intangibles


7,986


8,676





33,039


35,759




Add: Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery


-


-





-


(3,210)




Add: Grant income for pandemic relief


-


-





-


40




Add: Change in acquisition related obligation


-


-





-


483




Add: Property costs not related to operations


(96)


757





2,233


1,501




Add: Fees related to non-binding offer


1,956


-





1,956


-




Add: Gain on sale of property


(15,453)


-





(15,453)


-




Add: Liability related to notifications triggered by labor scheme


-


6,000





(187)


6,000




Add: Foreign SS Tax Recovery


-


-





(853)


-




Add: Foreign VAT receivable write-off


-


-





770


-




Add: Changes in acquisition contingent consideration


-


616





(1,496)


7,480




Add: Changes in escrow balance related to acquisition


-


-





-


625




Add: Loss on dissolution of subsidiary


-


-





-


301




Add: Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net


(1,961)


1,112





420


1,950




Less: Changes in valuation allowance, return to provision adjustments and
other, and tax effects of items separately disclosed above


2,108


(885)





50,860


(7,859)



















Non-GAAP Net Income


$ 8,955


$ 17,526





$ 33,607


$ 103,179



















Diluted shares outstanding


48,150


47,425





47,614


47,419



















Non-GAAP EPS


$0.19


$0.37





$0.71


$2.18



















Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:






























Cash Flow From Operating Activities:















Net (loss) / income


$ 4,619


$ (8,206)





$ (310,617)


$ 18,264




Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:














Depreciation and amortization


23,697


24,904





97,955


101,272




Other


(29,402)


14,836





153,844


25,229




Net cash provided by operating activities


(1,086)


31,534





(58,818)


144,765



















Less - Total Cash Capital Expenditures


8,708


13,117





45,173


67,839



















Free Cash Flow


$ (9,794)


$ 18,417





$ (103,991)


$ 76,926


































(1) - For further information, please see discussion in the Risk Factors section of the 2023 Form 10-K filed on February 29, 2024.























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:













TTEC Engage


TTEC Digital


TTEC Engage


TTEC Digital



Q4 24


Q4 23


Q4 24

Q4 23


YTD 24


YTD 23


YTD 24

YTD 23
















Income / (Loss) from Operations


$ 8,372


$ 6,942


$ 6,921

$ 9,982


$ (197,213)


$ 88,175


$ 23,692

$ 29,846

Restructuring charges, net


3,394


1,823


412

1,322


9,091


4,250


1,062

3,791

Impairment losses


2,549


700


-

(50)


241,149


8,929


2,944

2,804

Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery


-


-


-

-


-


(3,210)


-

-

Grant income for pandemic relief


-


-


-

-


-


40


-

-

Property costs not related to operations


(96)


757


-

-


2,233


1,501


-

-

Fees related to non-binding offer


1,956


-


-

-


1,956




-


Change in acquisition related obligation


-


-


-

-


-


-


-

483

Liability related to notifications triggered by labor scheme


-


6,000


-

-


(187)


6,000


-

-

Equity-based compensation expenses


2,006


3,658


1,435

2,003


11,754


14,257


6,936

7,814

Amortization of purchased intangibles


4,088


4,264


3,898

4,412


16,394


18,215


16,645

17,544
















Non-GAAP Income from Operations


$ 22,269


$ 24,144


$ 12,666

$ 17,669


$ 85,177


$ 138,157


$ 51,279

$ 62,282
















Depreciation and amortization


12,780


13,458


2,931

2,436


52,629


55,153


11,234

9,688

Changes in acquisition contingent consideration


-


616



-


(1,496)


7,480


-

-

Change in escrow balance related to acquisition


-


-



-


-


625


-

-

Loss on dissolution of subsidiary


-


-



-


-


301


-

-

Foreign VAT receivable write-off


-


-



-


770


-


-


Foreign SS Tax Recovery


-


-



-


(853)


-


-


Gain on property sale


(15,453)







(15,453)






Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net


(1,724)


1,271


(237)

(159)


794


2,085


(375)

(135)

Other Income (expense), net


17,478


(1,728)


155

(166)


18,311


(4,060)


276

(67)
















Adjusted EBITDA


$ 35,350


$ 37,761


$ 15,515

$ 19,780


$ 139,879


$ 199,741


$ 62,414

$ 71,768

Corporate Comms

Investor Relations

Meredith Matthews

Robert Belknapp

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
