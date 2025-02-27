Anzeige
Alamo Group Inc.: Alamo Group Announces Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year End 2024

Finanznachrichten News

SEGUIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Highlights:

Fourth Quarter Results:

  • Net Sales of $385.3 million, down 7.7% versus prior year
    • Industrial Equipment Division net sales of $225.5 million, up 11.0%
    • Vegetation Management Division net sales of $159.8 million, down 25.5%
  • Income from operations of $34.4 million, 8.9% of net sales
    • Fourth quarter results include approximately $1.0 million in separation costs
  • Net income of $28.1 million
  • Fully diluted EPS of $2.33 per share; fully diluted EPS of $2.39, excluding fourth quarter separation costs(1)

Full Year Results:

  • Net Sales of $1.629 billion, down 3.6% versus prior year
    • Industrial Equipment Division net sales of $843.3 million, up 18.7%
    • Vegetation Management Division net sales of $785.2 million, down 19.8%
  • Income from operations of $164.8 million, 10.1% of net sales, double-digit profitability, despite market headwinds
    • Total impact from cost reduction efforts in 2024 was approximately $6.1 million, including approximately $4.2 million in separation expenses
    • Total impact from the labor strike at Gradall Industries was approximately $3.6 million
  • Net income of $115.9 million
  • Fully diluted EPS of $9.63 per share; fully diluted EPS of $10.12, excluding impacts of separation expenses and Gradall strike(1)
  • Operating cash flow of $209.8 million driven by disciplined inventory management and efficient receivables control
  • Total debt was $220.5 million. Total debt net of cash was $23.2 million, representing an improvement of $160.1 million or 87.3% compared to end of 2023(1)
  • Backlog at the end of the year was $668.6 million
  • Trailing twelve-month EBITDA of $220.6 million was 13.5% of Net Sales (1)
  • Ongoing cost saving initiatives, launched in the third quarter of 2024, remain on track to deliver annualized savings of approximately $25 to $30 million

Fourth Quarter Results
Fourth quarter 2024 net sales of $385.3 million decreased 7.7% compared to $417.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross margin of $91.8 million or 23.8% of net sales declined by $17.1 million and 230 basis points compared to prior year, as weakness in the forestry and agricultural markets persisted. Continued growth in the Industrial Equipment Division partially offset lower Vegetation Management Division margins.

Net income was $28.1 million or $2.33 per diluted share, compared to $31.5 million or $2.63 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company's backlog at the end of the fourth quarter of $668.6 million remains healthy. While Vegetation Management Division backlog normalized to pre-Covid levels, Industrial Equipment Division backlog remains elevated.

Full Year Results
Net sales of $1.6 billion were 3.6% below the previous year. Gross margin of $412.5 million was 25.3% of net sales compared to 2023 gross margin of $453.6 million or 26.8% of net sales. Industrial Equipment Division net sales of $843.3 million grew 18.7%, offsetting lower Vegetation Management Division net sales of $785.2 million, which declined by 19.8% year-on-year.

Net income for the year was $115.9 million or $9.63 per diluted share, compared to $136.2 million or $11.36 per diluted share in 2023. Operating cash flow was $209.8 million, resulting from disciplined inventory and focused accounts receivable management. Inventory declined year-over-year by $34 million or 9% with improved turns. Accounts receivable declined by $56 million or 16% with annualized days sales outstanding improving by approximately 10 days.

The Company's cost reduction initiatives are progressing as expected. As a result of these initiatives, the Company incurred approximately $4.2 million in separation costs and an additional $1.8 million in consolidation expenses. These actions are expected to deliver annualized cost savings in the range of $25 to $30 million. A portion of these savings materialized in 2024, with further benefits projected for 2025.

Reflecting the resilience of our business and our continued confidence in the Company's future, we have increased our quarterly dividend from $0.26 to $0.30 per share. This 15% increase highlights our strong financial position and commitment to delivering shareholder value. Our ability to raise the dividend again demonstrates the strength of our cash generation and our disciplined approach to capital allocation, ensuring we balance rewarding shareholders with reinvesting in long-term growth opportunities.

Comments on Results

Jeff Leonard, Alamo Group's President, and Chief Executive Officer commented, "The Company's fourth quarter performance aligned with our expectations. The divergent market trends noted in the second and third quarters remained evident as the year concluded. Our governmental and industrial contractor markets remained strong in the fourth quarter, and all product groups in the Industrial Equipment Division performed well. This division achieved double digit organic growth versus the fourth quarter of 2023 and again delivered strong profitability.

Conditions in several markets for our Vegetation Management Equipment remained challenging. As had been the case for most of 2024, demand for this Division's products from the forestry, tree care and agricultural markets exhibited continued softness due to higher interest rates, weakness in the housing sector, lower commodity prices and excess channel inventories. As a result, sales in the Vegetation Management Division declined 25% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 and profitability remained under pressure. However, fourth-quarter order bookings in the Vegetation Management Division were the highest of the year and sequential backlog was slightly higher as well.

Our previously announced cost reduction and facility consolidation initiatives have proceeded as planned and with the expected results. Staffing levels across the Company were nearly 14% lower than at the end of 2023. As a result of the actions taken, and despite the softness in the Vegetation Management markets, the Company reported double digit operating margin for the full year. Operating cash flow was excellent in the fourth quarter and net debt declined to just $23 million. Our balance sheet strengthened considerably at year-end.

Looking ahead, our outlook for 2025 remains cautiously optimistic. With the U.S. national elections now complete, we expect activity in the governmental and industrial contractor markets to remain elevated. While a significant recovery in our Vegetation Management markets is unlikely in the first half of 2025, we currently anticipate a modest recovery in the second half of the year. Order bookings for forestry, tree care and agricultural equipment improved sequentially every quarter during 2024, and we expect this trend will continue in 2025. Vegetation Management equipment sales in Europe were also modestly higher than in the fourth quarter of 2023 and orders were up nicely during the fourth quarter of 2024.

We are closely monitoring the potential impact of tariffs and renewed inflation and are making contingency plans to address them to defend profitability. We believe we have the ability to adjust our manufacturing strategy relatively quickly to minimize the impact of cross-border tariffs within North America. A regime of broad-based reciprocal international tariffs could be more concerning, however, as this may increase costs on a wide range of industrial components. We will continue monitoring this closely and will not hesitate to adjust prices to account for cost increases as may become necessary.

The Company remains strong and well-positioned in the market, with a solid foundation for continued success. As we look ahead to the second half of 2025, we anticipate an improved operating environment and are encouraged by the increasing acquisition activity in our sector. With a healthy balance sheet and disciplined financial strategy, we are in a strong position to capitalize on opportunities as they arise, driving long-term value for our shareholders."

Earnings Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year end 2024 financial results on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be members of senior management.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial 833-816-1163 (domestic) or 412-317-1898 (international). For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available until Friday, March 07, 2025 by dialing 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (internationally), passcode 8958542.

The live broadcast of Alamo Group Inc.'s quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.alamo-group.com (under "Investor Relations/Events & and Presentations") on Friday, February 28, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call ends and will be archived on the Company's website for 60 days.

About Alamo Group
Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution, and service of high-quality equipment for vegetation management, infrastructure maintenance and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 3,750 employees and operates 28 plants in North America, Europe, Australia, and Brazil as of December 31, 2024. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following:adverse economic conditions which could lead to a reduction in overall market demand, supply chain disruptions, labor constraints, increasing costs due to inflation, disease outbreaks, geopolitical risks, including tariffs, trade wars, and the effects of the war in the Ukraine and the Middle East, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

(Tables Follow)

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure or other information relating to our GAAP financial measures that we have provided to investors in order to allow greater transparency and a deeper understanding of our financial condition and operating results. For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure or for a more detailed explanation of financial results, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation" below and the Attachments thereto.

Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)



December 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$ 197,274



$ 51,919


Accounts receivable, net


305,561



362,007


Inventories


343,363



377,480


Other current assets


11,297



12,551


Total current assets


857,495



803,957









Rental equipment, net


52,942



39,264









Property, plant and equipment


158,332



166,660









Goodwill


203,027



206,536


Intangible assets


151,360



168,296


Other non-current assets


27,123



24,673









Total assets


$ 1,450,279



$ 1,409,386









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable


$ 84,505



$ 99,678


Income taxes payable


13,259



12,529


Accrued liabilities


77,537



86,711


Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations


15,008



15,008


Total current liabilities


190,309



213,926









Long-term debt, net of current maturities


205,473



220,269


Long term tax payable


626



2,634


Other long-term liabilities


24,619



23,694


Deferred income taxes


10,998



16,100









Total stockholders' equity


1,018,254



932,763









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 1,450,279



$ 1,409,386


Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Fourth Quarter Ended


Year Ended


12/31/2024


12/31/2023


12/31/2024


12/31/2023

Net sales:








Vegetation Management

$ 159,802


$ 214,357


$ 785,199


$ 979,040

Industrial Equipment

225,521


203,185


843,314


710,611

Total Net Sales

385,323


417,542


1,628,513


1,689,651









Cost of Sales

293,535


308,622


1,216,025


1,236,007

Gross Margin

91,788


108,920


412,488


453,644


23.8 %


26.1 %


25.3 %


26.8 %









Selling, general and administration expense

53,295


60,068


231,453


240,158

Amortization Expense

4,052


4,054


16,227


15,519

Income from Operations

34,441


44,798


164,808


197,967


8.9 %


10.7 %


10.1 %


11.7 %









Interest Expense

(3,473)


(6,587)


(20,548)


(26,093)

Interest Income

760


360


2,637


1,485

Other Income

2,730


1,667


2,731


1,761









Income before income taxes

34,458


40,238


149,628


175,120

Provision for income taxes

6,377


8,715


33,698


38,959









Net Income

$ 28,081


$ 31,523


$ 115,930


$ 136,161









Net Income per common share:
















Basic

$ 2.35


$ 2.64


$ 9.69


$ 11.42









Diluted

$ 2.33


$ 2.63


$ 9.63


$ 11.36









Average common shares:








Basic

11,979


11,930


11,968


11,920









Diluted

12,043


12,000


12,037


11,987









Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

From time to time, Alamo Group Inc. may disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. For these purposes, "GAAP" refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude or include amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Alamo Group are provided as additional information to investors in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing, our financial condition and operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP and may be different from, or inconsistent with, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable GAAP financial measure.

Attachment 1 discloses Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS, related to the impact of non-recurring items, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Attachment 2 discloses a non-GAAP financial presentation related to the impact of currency translation on net sales by division as well as adjustments for cost reduction efforts and the financial impact of the strike in the second quarter of the year. Attachment 3 shows the net change in our total debt net of cash and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company considers this information useful to investors to allow better comparability of period-to-period operating performance. Attachment 4 reflects Division performance inclusive of non-GAAP financial measures such as backlog and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA").

Attachment 1

Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation

(in thousands, except per share numbers)

(Unaudited)


Impact of Acquisitions and Non-Recurring Expenses












Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023










Operating Income - GAAP


$ 34,441


$ 44,798


$ 164,808


$ 197,967

(add: workforce reduction)


1,002


-


4,228


-

(add: Gradall Strike)


-


-


3,556


-

Adjusted Operating Income - non-GAAP


$ 35,443


$ 44,798


$ 172,592


$ 197,967










Net Income - GAAP


$ 28,081


$ 31,523


$ 115,930


$ 136,161

(add: workforce reduction, net of tax benefit $226 and $952, respectively)


776


-


3,276


-

(add: Gradall Strike, net of tax benefit $- and $851, respectively)


-


-


2,705


-

Adjusted Net Income - non-GAAP


$ 28,857


$ 31,523


$ 121,911


$ 136,161










Diluted EPS - GAAP


$ 2.33


$ 2.63


$ 9.63


$ 11.36

(add: workforce reduction)


0.06


-


0.27


-

(add: Gradall Strike)


-


-


0.22


-

Adjusted Diluted EPS - non-GAAP


$ 2.39


$ 2.63


$ 10.12


$ 11.36

Attachment 2

Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)


Impact of Currency Translation on Net Sales by Division












Three Months Ended

December 31,




Change due to currency

translation


2024


2023


% change

from 2023


$


%











Vegetation Management

$ 159,802


$ 214,357


(25.5) %


$ (901)


(0.4) %

Industrial Equipment

225,521


203,185


11.0 %


(1,357)


(0.7) %

Total Net Sales

$ 385,323


$ 417,542


(7.7) %


$ (2,258)


(0.5) %
































Twelve Months Ended

December 31,




Change due to currency

translation


2024


2023


% change

from 2023


$


%











Vegetation Management

$ 785,199


$ 979,040


(19.8) %


$ 22


- %

Industrial Equipment

843,314


710,611


18.7 %


(2,311)


(0.3) %

Total Net Sales

$ 1,628,513


$ 1,689,651


(3.6) %


$ (2,289)


(0.1) %











Attachment 3

Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)


Consolidated Net Change of Total Debt, Net of Cash










December 31,

2024


December 31,

2023


Net Change








Current maturities


$ 15,008


$ 15,008



Long-term debt, net of current


205,473


220,269



Total Debt


$ 220,481


$ 235,277










Total Cash


197,274


51,919



Total Debt Net of Cash


$ 23,207


$ 183,358


$ 160,151










EBITDA





Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

2024


December 31,

2023








Net Income




$ 115,930


$ 136,161








Interest, net




17,911


24,608

Provision for income taxes




33,698


38,959

Depreciation




36,857


32,454

Amortization




16,227


15,519

EBITDA




$ 220,623


$ 247,701








Attachment 4

Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)


Vegetation Management Division Performance












Three Months Ended

December 31,


Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023










Backlog






$ 187,102


$ 352,080










Net Sales


159,802


214,357


785,199


979,040










Income from Operations


6,468


19,764


56,557


122,084



4.0 %


9.2 %


7.2 %


12.5 %










Depreciation


4,442


4,246


17,666


15,581

Amortization


2,925


2,927


11,719


11,710










EBITDA


15,316


25,948


88,068


147,864



9.6 %


12.1 %


11.2 %


15.1 %



Industrial Equipment Division Performance












Three Months Ended

December 31,


Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023










Backlog






$ 481,544


$ 507,715










Net Sales


225,521


203,185


843,314


710,611










Income from Operations


27,973


25,034


108,251


75,883



12.4 %


12.3 %


12.8 %


10.7 %










Depreciation


5,131


4,534


19,191


16,873

Amortization


1,127


1,127


4,508


3,809










EBITDA


35,480


33,351


132,555


99,837



15.7 %


16.4 %


15.7 %


14.0 %

SOURCE Alamo Group Inc.

