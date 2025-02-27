Alamo Group Inc.: Alamo Group Announces Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year End 2024

SEGUIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Highlights:

Fourth Quarter Results:

Net Sales of $385.3 million, down 7.7% versus prior year Industrial Equipment Division net sales of $225.5 million, up 11.0% Vegetation Management Division net sales of $159.8 million, down 25.5%

Income from operations of $34.4 million, 8.9% of net sales Fourth quarter results include approximately $1.0 million in separation costs

Net income of $28.1 million

Fully diluted EPS of $2.33 per share; fully diluted EPS of $2.39, excluding fourth quarter separation costs(1)

Full Year Results:

Net Sales of $1.629 billion, down 3.6% versus prior year Industrial Equipment Division net sales of $843.3 million, up 18.7% Vegetation Management Division net sales of $785.2 million, down 19.8%

Income from operations of $164.8 million, 10.1% of net sales, double-digit profitability, despite market headwinds Total impact from cost reduction efforts in 2024 was approximately $6.1 million, including approximately $4.2 million in separation expenses Total impact from the labor strike at Gradall Industries was approximately $3.6 million

Net income of $115.9 million

Fully diluted EPS of $9.63 per share; fully diluted EPS of $10.12, excluding impacts of separation expenses and Gradall strike (1)

Operating cash flow of $209.8 million driven by disciplined inventory management and efficient receivables control

Total debt was $220.5 million. Total debt net of cash was $23.2 million, representing an improvement of $160.1 million or 87.3% compared to end of 2023 (1)

Backlog at the end of the year was $668.6 million

Trailing twelve-month EBITDA of $220.6 million was 13.5% of Net Sales (1)

Ongoing cost saving initiatives, launched in the third quarter of 2024, remain on track to deliver annualized savings of approximately $25 to $30 million

Fourth Quarter Results

Fourth quarter 2024 net sales of $385.3 million decreased 7.7% compared to $417.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross margin of $91.8 million or 23.8% of net sales declined by $17.1 million and 230 basis points compared to prior year, as weakness in the forestry and agricultural markets persisted. Continued growth in the Industrial Equipment Division partially offset lower Vegetation Management Division margins.

Net income was $28.1 million or $2.33 per diluted share, compared to $31.5 million or $2.63 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company's backlog at the end of the fourth quarter of $668.6 million remains healthy. While Vegetation Management Division backlog normalized to pre-Covid levels, Industrial Equipment Division backlog remains elevated.

Full Year Results

Net sales of $1.6 billion were 3.6% below the previous year. Gross margin of $412.5 million was 25.3% of net sales compared to 2023 gross margin of $453.6 million or 26.8% of net sales. Industrial Equipment Division net sales of $843.3 million grew 18.7%, offsetting lower Vegetation Management Division net sales of $785.2 million, which declined by 19.8% year-on-year.

Net income for the year was $115.9 million or $9.63 per diluted share, compared to $136.2 million or $11.36 per diluted share in 2023. Operating cash flow was $209.8 million, resulting from disciplined inventory and focused accounts receivable management. Inventory declined year-over-year by $34 million or 9% with improved turns. Accounts receivable declined by $56 million or 16% with annualized days sales outstanding improving by approximately 10 days.

The Company's cost reduction initiatives are progressing as expected. As a result of these initiatives, the Company incurred approximately $4.2 million in separation costs and an additional $1.8 million in consolidation expenses. These actions are expected to deliver annualized cost savings in the range of $25 to $30 million. A portion of these savings materialized in 2024, with further benefits projected for 2025.

Reflecting the resilience of our business and our continued confidence in the Company's future, we have increased our quarterly dividend from $0.26 to $0.30 per share. This 15% increase highlights our strong financial position and commitment to delivering shareholder value. Our ability to raise the dividend again demonstrates the strength of our cash generation and our disciplined approach to capital allocation, ensuring we balance rewarding shareholders with reinvesting in long-term growth opportunities.

Comments on Results

Jeff Leonard, Alamo Group's President, and Chief Executive Officer commented, "The Company's fourth quarter performance aligned with our expectations. The divergent market trends noted in the second and third quarters remained evident as the year concluded. Our governmental and industrial contractor markets remained strong in the fourth quarter, and all product groups in the Industrial Equipment Division performed well. This division achieved double digit organic growth versus the fourth quarter of 2023 and again delivered strong profitability.

Conditions in several markets for our Vegetation Management Equipment remained challenging. As had been the case for most of 2024, demand for this Division's products from the forestry, tree care and agricultural markets exhibited continued softness due to higher interest rates, weakness in the housing sector, lower commodity prices and excess channel inventories. As a result, sales in the Vegetation Management Division declined 25% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 and profitability remained under pressure. However, fourth-quarter order bookings in the Vegetation Management Division were the highest of the year and sequential backlog was slightly higher as well.

Our previously announced cost reduction and facility consolidation initiatives have proceeded as planned and with the expected results. Staffing levels across the Company were nearly 14% lower than at the end of 2023. As a result of the actions taken, and despite the softness in the Vegetation Management markets, the Company reported double digit operating margin for the full year. Operating cash flow was excellent in the fourth quarter and net debt declined to just $23 million. Our balance sheet strengthened considerably at year-end.

Looking ahead, our outlook for 2025 remains cautiously optimistic. With the U.S. national elections now complete, we expect activity in the governmental and industrial contractor markets to remain elevated. While a significant recovery in our Vegetation Management markets is unlikely in the first half of 2025, we currently anticipate a modest recovery in the second half of the year. Order bookings for forestry, tree care and agricultural equipment improved sequentially every quarter during 2024, and we expect this trend will continue in 2025. Vegetation Management equipment sales in Europe were also modestly higher than in the fourth quarter of 2023 and orders were up nicely during the fourth quarter of 2024.

We are closely monitoring the potential impact of tariffs and renewed inflation and are making contingency plans to address them to defend profitability. We believe we have the ability to adjust our manufacturing strategy relatively quickly to minimize the impact of cross-border tariffs within North America. A regime of broad-based reciprocal international tariffs could be more concerning, however, as this may increase costs on a wide range of industrial components. We will continue monitoring this closely and will not hesitate to adjust prices to account for cost increases as may become necessary.

The Company remains strong and well-positioned in the market, with a solid foundation for continued success. As we look ahead to the second half of 2025, we anticipate an improved operating environment and are encouraged by the increasing acquisition activity in our sector. With a healthy balance sheet and disciplined financial strategy, we are in a strong position to capitalize on opportunities as they arise, driving long-term value for our shareholders."

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution, and service of high-quality equipment for vegetation management, infrastructure maintenance and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 3,750 employees and operates 28 plants in North America, Europe, Australia, and Brazil as of December 31, 2024. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following:adverse economic conditions which could lead to a reduction in overall market demand, supply chain disruptions, labor constraints, increasing costs due to inflation, disease outbreaks, geopolitical risks, including tariffs, trade wars, and the effects of the war in the Ukraine and the Middle East, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure or other information relating to our GAAP financial measures that we have provided to investors in order to allow greater transparency and a deeper understanding of our financial condition and operating results. For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure or for a more detailed explanation of financial results, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation" below and the Attachments thereto.

Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited)



December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 197,274



$ 51,919

Accounts receivable, net

305,561



362,007

Inventories

343,363



377,480

Other current assets

11,297



12,551

Total current assets

857,495



803,957















Rental equipment, net

52,942



39,264















Property, plant and equipment

158,332



166,660















Goodwill

203,027



206,536

Intangible assets

151,360



168,296

Other non-current assets

27,123



24,673















Total assets

$ 1,450,279



$ 1,409,386















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Trade accounts payable

$ 84,505



$ 99,678

Income taxes payable

13,259



12,529

Accrued liabilities

77,537



86,711

Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

15,008



15,008

Total current liabilities

190,309



213,926















Long-term debt, net of current maturities

205,473



220,269

Long term tax payable

626



2,634

Other long-term liabilities

24,619



23,694

Deferred income taxes

10,998



16,100















Total stockholders' equity

1,018,254



932,763















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,450,279



$ 1,409,386



Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Fourth Quarter Ended

Year Ended

12/31/2024

12/31/2023

12/31/2024

12/31/2023 Net sales:













Vegetation Management $ 159,802

$ 214,357

$ 785,199

$ 979,040 Industrial Equipment 225,521

203,185

843,314

710,611 Total Net Sales 385,323

417,542

1,628,513

1,689,651















Cost of Sales 293,535

308,622

1,216,025

1,236,007 Gross Margin 91,788

108,920

412,488

453,644

23.8 %

26.1 %

25.3 %

26.8 %















Selling, general and administration expense 53,295

60,068

231,453

240,158 Amortization Expense 4,052

4,054

16,227

15,519 Income from Operations 34,441

44,798

164,808

197,967

8.9 %

10.7 %

10.1 %

11.7 %















Interest Expense (3,473)

(6,587)

(20,548)

(26,093) Interest Income 760

360

2,637

1,485 Other Income 2,730

1,667

2,731

1,761















Income before income taxes 34,458

40,238

149,628

175,120 Provision for income taxes 6,377

8,715

33,698

38,959















Net Income $ 28,081

$ 31,523

$ 115,930

$ 136,161















Net Income per common share:





























Basic $ 2.35

$ 2.64

$ 9.69

$ 11.42















Diluted $ 2.33

$ 2.63

$ 9.63

$ 11.36















Average common shares:













Basic 11,979

11,930

11,968

11,920















Diluted 12,043

12,000

12,037

11,987

















Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

From time to time, Alamo Group Inc. may disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. For these purposes, "GAAP" refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude or include amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Alamo Group are provided as additional information to investors in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing, our financial condition and operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP and may be different from, or inconsistent with, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable GAAP financial measure.

Attachment 1 discloses Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS, related to the impact of non-recurring items, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Attachment 2 discloses a non-GAAP financial presentation related to the impact of currency translation on net sales by division as well as adjustments for cost reduction efforts and the financial impact of the strike in the second quarter of the year. Attachment 3 shows the net change in our total debt net of cash and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company considers this information useful to investors to allow better comparability of period-to-period operating performance. Attachment 4 reflects Division performance inclusive of non-GAAP financial measures such as backlog and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA").

Attachment 1 Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands, except per share numbers) (Unaudited)

Impact of Acquisitions and Non-Recurring Expenses





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















Operating Income - GAAP

$ 34,441

$ 44,798

$ 164,808

$ 197,967 (add: workforce reduction)

1,002

-

4,228

- (add: Gradall Strike)

-

-

3,556

- Adjusted Operating Income - non-GAAP

$ 35,443

$ 44,798

$ 172,592

$ 197,967

















Net Income - GAAP

$ 28,081

$ 31,523

$ 115,930

$ 136,161 (add: workforce reduction, net of tax benefit $226 and $952, respectively)

776

-

3,276

- (add: Gradall Strike, net of tax benefit $- and $851, respectively)

-

-

2,705

- Adjusted Net Income - non-GAAP

$ 28,857

$ 31,523

$ 121,911

$ 136,161

















Diluted EPS - GAAP

$ 2.33

$ 2.63

$ 9.63

$ 11.36 (add: workforce reduction)

0.06

-

0.27

- (add: Gradall Strike)

-

-

0.22

- Adjusted Diluted EPS - non-GAAP

$ 2.39

$ 2.63

$ 10.12

$ 11.36

Attachment 2 Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited)

Impact of Currency Translation on Net Sales by Division





















Three Months Ended December 31,





Change due to currency translation

2024

2023

% change from 2023

$

%



















Vegetation Management $ 159,802

$ 214,357

(25.5) %

$ (901)

(0.4) % Industrial Equipment 225,521

203,185

11.0 %

(1,357)

(0.7) % Total Net Sales $ 385,323

$ 417,542

(7.7) %

$ (2,258)

(0.5) %





























































Twelve Months Ended December 31,





Change due to currency translation

2024

2023

% change from 2023

$

%



















Vegetation Management $ 785,199

$ 979,040

(19.8) %

$ 22

- % Industrial Equipment 843,314

710,611

18.7 %

(2,311)

(0.3) % Total Net Sales $ 1,628,513

$ 1,689,651

(3.6) %

$ (2,289)

(0.1) %





















Attachment 3 Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited)

Consolidated Net Change of Total Debt, Net of Cash

















December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Net Change













Current maturities

$ 15,008

$ 15,008



Long-term debt, net of current

205,473

220,269



Total Debt

$ 220,481

$ 235,277

















Total Cash

197,274

51,919



Total Debt Net of Cash

$ 23,207

$ 183,358

$ 160,151

















EBITDA







Twelve Months Ended







December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023













Net Income





$ 115,930

$ 136,161













Interest, net





17,911

24,608 Provision for income taxes





33,698

38,959 Depreciation





36,857

32,454 Amortization





16,227

15,519 EBITDA





$ 220,623

$ 247,701















Attachment 4 Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited)

Vegetation Management Division Performance





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















Backlog









$ 187,102

$ 352,080

















Net Sales

159,802

214,357

785,199

979,040

















Income from Operations

6,468

19,764

56,557

122,084



4.0 %

9.2 %

7.2 %

12.5 %

















Depreciation

4,442

4,246

17,666

15,581 Amortization

2,925

2,927

11,719

11,710

















EBITDA

15,316

25,948

88,068

147,864



9.6 %

12.1 %

11.2 %

15.1 %



Industrial Equipment Division Performance





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















Backlog









$ 481,544

$ 507,715

















Net Sales

225,521

203,185

843,314

710,611

















Income from Operations

27,973

25,034

108,251

75,883



12.4 %

12.3 %

12.8 %

10.7 %

















Depreciation

5,131

4,534

19,191

16,873 Amortization

1,127

1,127

4,508

3,809

















EBITDA

35,480

33,351

132,555

99,837



15.7 %

16.4 %

15.7 %

14.0 %

