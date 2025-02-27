Nelnet, Inc.: Nelnet Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) today reported GAAP net income of $63.2 million, or $1.73 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with a GAAP net loss of $7.9 million, or $0.21 per share, for the same period a year ago.

Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments1, was $52.7 million, or $1.44 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with a net loss of $0.7 million, or $0.02 per share, for the same period in 2023.

"We are pleased with the results in the fourth quarter of 2024 and optimistic about the opportunities ahead in 2025," said Jeff Noordhoek, chief executive officer of Nelnet. "This past year was a record-breaking one for Nelnet Business Services, one of our three core businesses. For Nelnet Diversified Services, 2024 was a year of strategic reinvestment as we transitioned to the new federal servicing contract and expanded our private loan servicing portfolio. Nelnet Financial Services focused on consolidation and alignment as part of our strategy to diversify assets and offset earnings from our legacy student loan portfolio. Our results reflect a balanced mix of success across different segments - exactly what we expect from a diversified company."

Nelnet has four reportable operating segments, earning interest income on loans in its Asset Generation and Management (AGM) and Nelnet Bank segments, both part of the company's Nelnet Financial Services (NFS) division, and fee-based revenue in its Loan Servicing and Systems (referred to as Nelnet Diversified Services (NDS)) and Education Technology Services and Payments (referred to as Nelnet Business Services (NBS)) segments. Other business activities and operating segments that are not reportable and not part of the NFS division are combined and included in Corporate Activities.

Asset Generation and Management

The AGM operating segment reported loan and investment net interest income of $48.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $35.6 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in 2024 was due an increase in loan spread2, offset by the anticipated runoff of the legacy Federal Family Education Loan Program loan portfolio. The average balance of loans outstanding decreased from $12.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023 to $9.4 billion for the same period in 2024.

AGM recognized a provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 of $13.5 million ($10.3 million after tax), compared with $0.4 million ($0.3 million after tax) in the fourth quarter of 2023. Provision for loan losses was primarily impacted by establishing an initial allowance for consumer loans acquired during the fourth quarter of 2024. AGM also recognized a non-cash provision expense of $4.6 million ($3.5 million after tax) during the fourth quarter of 2024 related to the company's ownership of beneficial interest in loan securitizations.

In addition, AGM recognized income of $8.3 million ($6.3 million after tax) related to changes in the fair value of derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, compared with a loss of $4.9 million ($3.7 million after tax) for the same period in 2023. AGM recognized net income after tax of $25.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $17.2 million for the same period in 2023.

1 Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments, is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Performance Measures" at the end of this press release and the "Non-GAAP Disclosures" section below for explanatory information and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.



2 Loan spread represents the spread between the yield earned on loan assets and the costs of the liabilities and derivative instruments used to fund the assets.

Nelnet Bank

As of December 31, 2024, Nelnet Bank had a $644.6 million and $757.0 million loan and investment portfolio, respectively, and total deposits, including intercompany deposits, of $1.25 billion. Nelnet Bank reported loan and investment net interest income of $12.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $6.9 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in 2024 was due to an increase in the loan and investment portfolio and net interest margin.

Nelnet Bank recognized provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 of $8.6 million ($6.5 million after tax), compared with $2.6 million ($2.0 million after tax) in the fourth quarter of 2023. Provision for loan losses at Nelnet Bank is due primarily from the establishment of an initial allowance for loans originated and acquired during the period. In addition, Nelnet Bank recognized income of $5.5 million ($4.2 million after tax) related to changes in the fair value of derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, compared with a loss of $4.6 million ($3.5 million after tax) for the same period in 2023.

Nelnet Bank recognized net income after tax for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 of $4.2 million, compared with a net loss of $3.3 million for the same period in 2023.

Loan Servicing and Systems

Revenue from the Loan Servicing and Systems segment was $138.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $128.8 million for the same period in 2023. On April 1, 2024, the company began to earn revenue under its new Unified Servicing and Data Solution (USDS) contract which replaced its legacy student loan servicing contract with the Department of Education (Department). Revenue earned under the USDS contract on a per borrower blended basis is lower than the legacy contract. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the company recognized $10.9 million in non-recurring revenue under its Department servicing contract related to certain inflation provisions from the prior legacy contract.

In July 2024, Discover Financial Services announced the sale of an approximately $10 billion private education student loan portfolio, representing approximately 400,000 borrowers, to partnerships managed by two global investment firms, with the company assuming responsibility for servicing the portfolio upon the sale. The conversion of these loans to the company's platform began in September 2024 with the majority of loan conversions completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. The company recognized $4.0 million in non-recurring conversion revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, the company was servicing $532.4 billion in government-owned, FFELP, private education, and consumer loans for 15.8 million borrowers, compared with $532.6 billion in servicing volume for 16.1 million borrowers as of December 31, 2023.

The Loan Servicing and Systems segment reported net income after tax of $20.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with $8.4 million for the same period in 2023.

Education Technology Services and Payments

For the fourth quarter of 2024, revenue from the Education Technology Services and Payments operating segment was $108.3 million, an increase from $106.1 million for the same period in 2023. Revenue less direct costs to provide services for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $69.7 million, compared with $66.7 million for the same period in 2023.

Net income after tax for the Education Technology Services and Payments segment was $13.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with $10.1 million for the same period in 2023.

Corporate Activities

Included in Corporate Activities are the operating results of the company's solar construction business. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the company reported a loss of $17.0 million ($13.0 million after tax) in its solar construction business. Since the acquisition of this business, the company has incurred low and, in some cases, negative margins on certain legacy projects. The 2024 loss includes the estimated losses on legacy construction projects. The company has a handful of remaining legacy construction contracts to complete, down from over 30 at the beginning of 2024.

Year-End Results

GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $184.0 million, or $5.02 per share, compared with GAAP net income of $89.8 million, or $2.40 per share, for 2023. Net income in 2024, excluding derivative market value adjustments1, was $176.4 million, or $4.81 per share, compared with $121.6 million, or $3.25 per share, for 2023.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "ensure," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "scheduled," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations as of the date of this release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the ability to successfully maintain and increase allocated volumes of student loans serviced by the company under existing and future servicing contracts with the Department of Education, risks related to unfavorable contract modifications or interpretations, risks related to consistently meeting service requirements to avoid the assessment of performance penalties, and risks related to the company's ability to comply with agreements with third-party customers for the servicing of Federal Direct Loan Program, FFEL Program, private education, and consumer loans; loan portfolio risks such as credit risk, prepayment risk, interest rate basis and repricing risk, risks related to the use of derivatives to manage exposure to interest rate fluctuations, uncertainties regarding the expected benefits from purchased securitized and unsecuritized FFELP, private education, consumer, and other loans, or investment interests therein, and initiatives to purchase additional FFELP, private education, consumer, and other loans; financing and liquidity risks, including risks of changes in the interest rate environment; risks from changes in the terms of education loans and in the educational credit and services markets resulting from changes in applicable laws, regulations, and government programs and budgets; risks related to a breach of or failure in the company's operational or information systems or infrastructure, or those of third-party vendors, including disclosure of confidential or personal information and/or damage to reputation resulting from cyber breaches; risks related to use of artificial intelligence; uncertainties inherent in forecasting future cash flows from student loan assets, including investment interests therein, and related asset-backed securitizations; risks related to the ability of Nelnet Bank to achieve its business objectives and effectively deploy loan and deposit strategies and achieve expected market penetration; risks related to the expected benefits to the company from its continuing investment in ALLO and Hudl, and risks related to solar tax equity investments, including risks of not being able to realize tax credits which remain subject to recapture by taxing authorities; risks and uncertainties related to other initiatives to pursue additional strategic investments (and anticipated income therefrom) including venture capital and real estate investments, reinsurance, acquisitions, solar construction, and other activities (including risks associated with errors that occasionally occur in converting loan servicing portfolios to a new servicing platform), including activities that are intended to diversify the company both within and outside of its historical core education-related businesses; risks and uncertainties associated with climate change; risks from changes in economic conditions and consumer behavior; risks related to the company's ability to adapt to technological change; risks related to the exclusive forum provisions in the company's articles of incorporation; risks related to the company's executive chairman's ability to control matters related to the company through voting rights; risks related to related party transactions; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist activities, or international hostilities; and risks and uncertainties associated with litigation matters and maintaining compliance with the extensive regulatory requirements applicable to the company's businesses, including changes to the regulatory environment from the change in presidential administration, and uncertainties inherent in the estimates and assumptions about future events that management is required to make in the preparation of the company's consolidated financial statements.

For more information, see the "Risk Factors" sections and other cautionary discussions of risks and uncertainties included in documents filed or furnished by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this release are as of the date of this release. Although the company may voluntarily update or revise its forward-looking statements from time to time to reflect actual results or changes in the company's expectations, the company disclaims any commitment to do so except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

The company prepares its financial statements and presents its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, it also provides additional non-GAAP financial information related to specific items management believes to be important in the evaluation of its operating results and performance. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information, and a discussion of why the company believes providing this additional information is useful to investors, is provided in the "Non-GAAP Disclosures" section below.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (unaudited)



Three months ended



Year ended



December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 (1)

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 (1) Interest income:























Loan interest $ 178,434

190,211

227,234



787,498



931,945

Investment interest 42,815

50,272

48,019



185,901



177,855

Total interest income 221,249

240,483

275,253



973,399



1,109,800

Interest expense on bonds and notes payable and bank deposits 141,170

168,328

205,335



680,537



845,091

Net interest income 80,079

72,155

69,918



292,862



264,709

Less provision for loan losses 22,057

18,111

3,050



54,607



8,115

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 58,022

54,044

66,868



238,255



256,594

Other income (expense):























Loan servicing and systems revenue 137,981

108,175

128,816



482,408



517,954

Education technology services and payments revenue 108,335

118,179

106,052



486,962



463,311

Reinsurance premiums earned 18,673

16,619

9,428



62,923



20,067

Solar construction revenue 13,828

19,321

11,982



56,569



31,669

Other, net 27,794

15,706

(36,390)



61,602



(74,327)

Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net 42

(107)

(886)



(1,643)



(17,662)

Derivative market value adjustments and

derivative settlements, net 14,879

(11,525)

(8,654)



16,258



(16,701)

Total other income (expense), net 321,532

266,368

210,348



1,165,079



924,311

Cost of services and expenses:























Costs incurred to provide loan servicing 1,497

196

-



1,889



-

Cost to provide education technology services

and payments 38,658

45,273

39,379



172,763



171,183

Cost to provide solar construction services 28,558

26,815

23,371



77,673



48,576

Total cost of services 68,713

72,284

62,750



252,325



219,759

Salaries and benefits 147,229

146,192

152,917



576,931



591,537

Depreciation and amortization 12,544

13,661

22,004



58,116



79,118

Reinsurance losses and underwriting expenses 16,180

16,761

7,084



55,246



16,781

Other expenses 50,681

44,685

44,613



189,503



173,070

Total operating expenses 226,634

221,299

226,618



879,796



860,506

Impairment expense and provision for beneficial interests 5,764

29,052

26,951



42,629



31,925

Total expenses 301,111

322,635

316,319



1,174,750



1,112,190

Income (loss) before income taxes 78,443

(2,223)

(39,103)



228,584



68,715

Income tax (expense) benefit (15,016)

282

9,399



(52,669)



(19,385)

Net income (loss) 63,427

(1,941)

(29,704)



175,915



49,330

Net (income) loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests (268)

4,329

21,791



8,130



40,496

Net income (loss) attributable to Nelnet, Inc. $ 63,159

2,388

(7,913)



184,045



89,826

Earnings per common share:























Net income (loss) attributable to Nelnet, Inc.

shareholders - basic and diluted $ 1.73

0.07

(0.21)



5.02



2.40

Weighted average common shares

outstanding - basic and diluted 36,461,513

36,430,485

37,354,406



36,642,533



37,416,621







(1) During the second quarter of 2024, the company identified certain immaterial errors in the previously issued consolidated financial statements that have been corrected to conform to the December 31, 2024 presentation. Refer to the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2025 for additional information.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



As of

As of

As of



December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 (1) Assets:











Loans and accrued interest receivable, net $ 9,992,744

10,572,881

13,108,204

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments 2,395,214

2,173,000

2,032,788

Restricted cash 736,502

679,334

857,379

Goodwill and intangible assets, net 194,357

196,400

202,848

Other assets 458,936

462,513

511,165

Total assets $ 13,777,753

14,084,128

16,712,384

Liabilities:











Bonds and notes payable $ 8,309,797

8,938,446

11,828,393

Bank deposits 1,186,131

1,070,758

743,599

Other liabilities 982,708

864,786

940,285

Total liabilities 10,478,636

10,873,990

13,512,277

Equity:











Total Nelnet, Inc. shareholders' equity 3,349,762

3,290,652

3,253,751

Noncontrolling interests (50,645)

(80,514)

(53,644)

Total equity 3,299,117

3,210,138

3,200,107

Total liabilities and equity $ 13,777,753

14,084,128

16,712,384







(1) During the second quarter of 2024, the company identified certain immaterial errors in the previously issued consolidated financial statements that have been corrected to conform to the December 31, 2024 presentation. Refer to the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2025 for additional information.

Non-GAAP Disclosures

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by management are meant to provide additional information and insight relative to business trends to investors and, in certain cases, to present financial information as measured by rating agencies and other users of financial information. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP and may be different from, or inconsistent with, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The company reports this non-GAAP information because the company believes that it provides additional information regarding operational and performance indicators that are closely assessed by management. There is no comprehensive, authoritative guidance for the presentation of such non-GAAP information, which is only meant to supplement GAAP results by providing additional information that management utilizes to assess performance.

Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Nelnet, Inc. $ 63,159

(7,913)

184,045

89,826 Realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments (a) (13,792)

9,507

(10,124)

41,773 Tax effect (b) 3,310

(2,282)

2,430

(10,026) Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Nelnet, Inc.,

excluding derivative market value adjustments $ 52,677

(688)

176,351

121,573 Earnings per share:













GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Nelnet, Inc. $ 1.73

(0.21)

5.02

2.40 Realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments (a) (0.38)

0.25

(0.28)

1.12 Tax effect (b) 0.09

(0.06)

0.07

(0.27) Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Nelnet, Inc.,

excluding derivative market value adjustments $ 1.44

(0.02)

4.81

3.25





(a) Derivative market value adjustments" includes both the realized portion of gains and losses (corresponding to variation margin received or paid on derivative instruments that are settled daily at a central clearinghouse) and the unrealized portion of gains and losses that are caused by changes in fair values of derivatives which do not qualify for "hedge treatment" under GAAP. "Derivative market value adjustments" does not include "derivative settlements" that represent the cash paid or received during the current period to settle with derivative instrument counterparties the economic effect of the company's derivative instruments based on their contractual terms.





The accounting for derivatives requires that changes in the fair value of derivative instruments be recognized currently in earnings, with no fair value adjustment of the hedged item, unless specific hedge accounting criteria is met. Management has structured all of the company's derivative transactions with the intent that each is economically effective; however, the company's derivative instruments do not qualify for hedge accounting in the consolidated financial statements. As a result, the change in fair value of derivative instruments is reported in current period earnings with no consideration for the corresponding change in fair value of the hedged item. Under GAAP, the cumulative net realized and unrealized gain or loss caused by changes in fair values of derivatives in which the company plans to hold to maturity will equal zero over the life of the contract. However, the net realized and unrealized gain or loss during any given reporting period fluctuates significantly from period to period.





The company believes these point-in-time estimates of asset and liability values related to its derivative instruments that are subject to interest rate fluctuations are subject to volatility mostly due to timing and market factors beyond the control of management, and affect the period-to-period comparability of the results of operations. Accordingly, the company's management utilizes operating results excluding these items for comparability purposes when making decisions regarding the company's performance and in presentations with credit rating agencies, lenders, and investors.



(b) The tax effects are calculated by multiplying the realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments by the applicable statutory income tax rate.

