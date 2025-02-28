Richmind Announces Entry Into Premium Real Estate Development in the UAE

Debut project to be unveiled soon at Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, in collaboration with Zaha Hadid Architects

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmind, a premium developer specialising in ultra-niche real estate products, and a flagship business vertical of Richmind Holding, is proud to announce its entry into the UAE market, introducing its transformative vision of premium real estate. Positioned at the intersection of artistry, nature and design, Richmind is set to establish itself as a major player in the ultra-niche real estate segment.

In an event held at Atlantis The Royal, hosted by Richmind's CEO Mr. Mohammad Rafiee, the brand was unveiled in the presence of dignitaries & VIPs.

"We're reintroducing the concept of premium, recalibrating exclusivity, and reimagining architectural excellence. We don't just build structures; we create masterpieces. For us, this goes beyond business or profit to build a legacy that endures. Collaborating with Zaha Hadid Architects is an immense source of pride but more so a validation of our values. Like us, their devotion to true craftsmanship and bespoke designs has elevated them to the heights they have reached," says Mohammad Rafiee, CEO of Richmind.

This year Richmind will bring over 1000 units to the market. As part of its ambitious launch plan, Richmind's first project is set to launch soon, in collaboration with the renowned Zaha Hadid Architects, located at the covetedAl Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO, Marjan, said: "Al Marjan Island has been conceptualized to offer luxurious waterfront living within a premium leisure and lifestyle destination. We are delighted to welcome to our fold a premier developer like Richmind whose flagship project in association with world-renowned Zaha Hadid Architects, will no doubt add to the allure of our iconic island. Richmind's focus on creating lasting value aligns with our commitment to curate an elevated lifestyle for investors and residents in Ras Al Khaimah."

"Our partnership with Richmind was established over countless hours of collaboration and creative exploration that led to us coming together with an aligned vision. We spent time as a team understanding the details of the project, being inspired by the beautiful landscape of the location and imbibing the customer's needs in the market, to come up with a design that is a masterpiece, which will become a jewel on this beautiful island," says Christos Passas, Director of Design, Zaha Hadid Architects.

Redefining waterfront living, the mixed residential property will offer a combination of apartments, villas, duplexes and premium penthouses. It will also be home to globally renowned beach club and spa brands, as well as the latest location for a celebrated culinary concept that will be set at the highest point of the development, surrounded by Ras Al Khaimah's first and only 360° infinity pool, offering some of the best views on Al Marjan Island.

